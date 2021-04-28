Clear

Microsoft president: This is what technology will be like in 2030

Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, discusses the company's five-year plan to help bring people with disabilities into the workforce.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Apr 28, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Julia Chatterley, CNN Business

Microsoft had another blowout quarter, a massive acquisition and a noteworthy investment in Georgia, which just passed a controversial bill that restricts voting rights for minorities.

The company also announced a major initiative to help disabled people get jobs.

First Move's Julia Chatterley spoke to Brad Smith, Microsoft's president, about the company's news Wednesday.

Digital adoption curves aren't slowing down but accelerating and it's just the beginning. What are you seeing? What are clients doing at this moment?

Smith: We are seeing digital technology continue to accelerate and it is interesting when you look around the world we're seeing this both in the countries that are obviously still suffering from the pandemic as people continue in many instances to work or shop from home. But we are also seeing digital technology accelerate in companies. And I think what that really speaks to is the decade ahead and how this is really a phenomenon for us from the cloud to productivity services to gaming to something like LinkedIn and learning that people have learned more about in the pandemic and in many ways will continue to use in their daily lives and certainly in the workplace as the pandemic eventually subsides.

You are clearly on the acquisition hunt. We saw that with the latest acquisition, Nuance. How do you make decisions and invest in this kind of environment?

Smith: Really, at Microsoft, the question for every major investment is always about the year 2030. It's great to have the kind of quarter we did with the strong growth really across the board. But it is ultimately about the long term. That is one thing we've learned in our 45-year history and when we look at the long term, what we really see is ultimately the opportunity to use technology and data to spread opportunities for economic growth more broadly around the world. That really requires for us more capital investments, building more data centers around the world. These are as you know typically investments that cost hundreds of millions of dollars or more. And then, as we did with the acquisition of Nuance Communications, it is identifying the parts of the economy where AI can really bring about substantial improvement.

It all links to another huge announcement you made today. It hones in on what you call a huge, untapped talent pool in the world. It's those that are in some way disabled. You're making huge steps particularly over the next five years to try and narrow what you call the disability divide.

Smith: It really is important and an opportunity for all of us to just reflect a little bit more on the fact that more than a billion people around the world at some point in their life either temporarily or permanently will have some kind of disability. It might be relating to hearing or sight or other things. And when we look at the world today, you know, there is such enormous talent in this community. But only 33% of people with disabilities are currently employed. That compares with 76% of their peers. So that is really an enormous divide. And our view is that digital technology can help close this gap. It can empower people with disabilities to be more productive, and especially if we can build on that to really help bring people into the workforce, to give them the digital skills that will help them get a job, that will help employers better identify this talent and then make the workplace itself more inclusive of people with disabilities at a time when in some countries we're looking at a perspective labor shortage, this is great talent that can help the economy continue to move forward.

Be specific about what you're doing here.

Smith: We're working with more universities to really make classrooms, starting in K-12 and into higher education, more accessible -- easier for people with disabilities to navigate. But then a lot of it does also depend on digital tools. Imagine trying to do our jobs today without the ability to use a computer effectively for all of the things on which we rely. We are building more and more technology into our devices and our services to do that. Things that will make it easier for the blind community or the vision-impaired community generally to take advantage of technology, immersive screen readers and the like, captioning for the deaf community. But when you look at something like the home care givers, we want to train them so that when they're in homes with people with disabilities they're in a position to help this community learn how to use these tools. We want to provide more tools for software developers so when they're creating their software, they're really doing it with this philosophy of accessibility by design at the very start. So we're focused as we always do by starting with our own products, but this is a movement. It's a movement that has been gaining traction but it's a movement that can spread much more rapidly over the next five years. And i think in doing so, just really change, transform if you will, the kinds of opportunities for people with disabilities.

I want to get your take on voting rights here in the United States. I know you're making big investments in Georgia.

Smith: I think to a large degree the health of our business, even to some degree our existence as a business depends on living and working and in the US. Being headquartered in a country that needs to have a healthy democracy. I think for us that means three things: It means that voting needs to be easy. It means that elections need to be secure. It means that the electorate deserves to be well informed. And it's always a challenge when companies have to take on these issues, but I don't think we can look the other way. And at the same time, I think we really need to be principled and bipartisan in our approach. So that's what we're seeking to do.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526707

Reported Deaths: 10854
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759911498
Mobile40641804
Madison34392496
Tuscaloosa25544448
Montgomery24164575
Shelby23296246
Baldwin20875305
Lee15742168
Calhoun14411312
Morgan14204277
Etowah13739352
Marshall12094221
Houston10472280
Elmore9996204
Limestone9901150
Cullman9565191
St. Clair9537237
Lauderdale9350236
DeKalb8791184
Talladega8139174
Walker7184278
Autauga6889107
Jackson6779110
Blount6581134
Colbert6273134
Coffee5467115
Dale4796111
Russell434638
Franklin422682
Chilton4199111
Covington4100116
Tallapoosa3963149
Escambia392075
Chambers3536121
Dallas3521150
Clarke349960
Marion3090100
Pike307976
Lawrence298897
Winston273172
Bibb258862
Marengo248264
Geneva246275
Pickens233459
Barbour229756
Hale220275
Butler214769
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe175040
Washington166639
Macon158349
Clay152056
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122540
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Coosa105928
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 844246

Reported Deaths: 12163
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby942401607
Davidson88773929
Knox50227628
Hamilton43783490
Rutherford42701425
Williamson27756216
Sumner23754346
Montgomery19973224
Wilson18663231
Out of TN1820797
Unassigned16939134
Sullivan16475289
Blount15319193
Bradley14840149
Washington14390244
Maury13347171
Sevier13271175
Putnam11275174
Madison10992241
Robertson9700130
Anderson8698172
Hamblen8560171
Greene7807153
Tipton7275100
Coffee6874121
Dickson6790109
Cumberland6660128
Carter6550156
Bedford6484129
Gibson6468145
McMinn644498
Roane6229104
Jefferson6129124
Loudon605469
Hawkins5901107
Lawrence586786
Monroe578495
Warren553481
Dyer5393105
Franklin512189
Fayette496876
Obion451696
Cheatham451455
Cocke447298
Lincoln433662
Rhea432775
Marshall415058
Campbell411963
Weakley405864
Giles396999
Henderson376276
Macon360277
Carroll359583
White359568
Hardin354266
Hardeman349264
Lauderdale316844
Henry314275
Claiborne313273
Marion311447
Scott307945
Overton299661
Wayne294434
Hickman282346
McNairy279454
DeKalb277653
Smith276039
Haywood269261
Grainger260850
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress240247
Johnson236338
Chester211651
Bledsoe211311
Polk202924
Crockett202248
Unicoi199249
Cannon190431
Union188434
Grundy178634
Humphreys177222
Lake169926
Sequatchie168229
Benton164440
Decatur157839
Lewis157426
Meigs137325
Stewart131628
Jackson131535
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100517
Van Buren84223
Pickett75924
Hancock56912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events