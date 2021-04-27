Clear

Boring or fascinating? Journalists assess Biden's term at the 100-day mark

Bill Kristol, who founded and edited the publication Tucker Carlson began his career at, reacts after Carlson likened kids with masks to child abuse.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:20 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 11:20 PM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

American presidents have a handful of time-tested ways to break through the daily news media din and make a big statement. An Oval Office address is one way. Wednesday's format, speaking before Congress, is another. President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress supplies him with a big stage. He will use it to share a "unifying message;" highlight the country's pandemic response; and spotlight the "second part of his jobs and infrastructure plan," CNN's Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins report.

As with any stage, the visuals are enormously important. Case in point: Right-wing pundits still cite, and condemn, Nancy Pelosi's highly visible shredding of Donald Trump's address to Congress in February 2020.

This time, "for the first time in history, a pair of women will be seated on the rostrum" behind Biden -- Pelosi and VP Kamala Harris. And the setting for his speech, the House of Representatives chamber, is "where a riot of would-be insurrectionists tried to prevent him from becoming president," Liptak and Collins noted. "Biden plans to reference both the January 6 riot and the historic tableau behind him during his remarks, according to people familiar with his speech preps..."

A media critic's POV

"Biden's greatest media tool has been his ability to create a sense of intimacy and trust by speaking directly and fervently into the eye of camera," The Baltimore Sun's David Zurawik wrote Tuesday. "In this mode, his voice is soft and sometimes husky with emotion. The style comes across as nothing if not sincere." Zurawik said it worked really well during the 2020 convention.

But Biden "will not be able to rely on his mastery of TV intimacy in Wednesday's address," Zurawik observed. "The room he will be speaking to is too big. And his big voice — the one he reserves for halls, auditoriums and rallies — is generally not as effective as his softer, more intimate TV voice." Zurawik posed this question: Can Biden "find a more intimate way to come across on the screen even though he is simultaneously standing before and addressing a big room in the Capitol?"

A cautionary note

I'm the type of news consumer who's home on the couch for every State of the Union. But it's helpful to remember that I'm not the norm. (I'm guessing you are not the norm, either!) Trump's State of the Union averaged 37 million viewers across 12 TV networks last year, which means most American adults heard the speech later, in bits and pieces, or didn't hear about it at all. Technically Biden's speech is an address to a joint session, since it's his first year as president, so here are this century's ratings comps: About 48 million viewers for Trump in 2017, 52 million for Barack Obama in 2009, and 40 million for George W. Bush in 2001. Recent TV ratings erosion might make 30 million a more realistic barometer for Biden's address...

First 100 days

On the subject of Biden's first 100 days, well, this marker "gets lots of attention but has no actual significance," as NPR's Jason Breslow puts it. Re: that attention, newsrooms are rolling out special coverage, including polls, webcasts, and interactive graphics. The 100-day date is on Friday but some of the content is already out...

"Biden's strategy of boringness"

I read this Jonathan Chait piece in the new print edition of NYMag and found it very much worth sharing. Chait wrote, "Biden has acted as if he decided to slide the presidential public-engagement bar all the way to the bottom and see what happens. In his public communication, he has put forth the most minimal effort that the news media will tolerate without staging a revolt. His interviews are infrequent and mostly news free." Chait asserted that Biden's basic statements "seem designed to be ignored. The tedium is the message." It all reminded me of this Politico headline from last November: "America Votes to Make Politics Boring Again." Michelle Cottle of the NYT editorial board said it on Tuesday night too: "He's making the presidency boring again. Mock if you will, but this is a major achievement — one welcomed by many exhausted Americans..."

Here's a counterargument

"The daily White House briefings now are a snoozefest" and the "rollicking MAGA rallies" are now history, but "does all this mean it's been a boring presidency? Absolutely not," the BBC's North America editor Jon Sopel wrote Tuesday. "This is a far more interesting presidency -- so far -- than I think any of us had imagined. I would go as far as to say it's fascinating." Because it's ambitious, Sopel wrote. It's a reassertion of government's role. It's not a "made for TV spectacular," he wrote, but it's "a mighty gamble..."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526348

Reported Deaths: 10852
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759481498
Mobile40621802
Madison34367496
Tuscaloosa25533448
Montgomery24151575
Shelby23278246
Baldwin20863305
Lee15731168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14197277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12085221
Houston10467280
Elmore9987204
Limestone9891150
Cullman9557191
St. Clair9534237
Lauderdale9337236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8130174
Walker7176278
Autauga6882107
Jackson6774110
Blount6574134
Colbert6258134
Coffee5457115
Dale4790111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4193111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3956149
Escambia391775
Chambers3533121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349960
Marion3088100
Pike307576
Lawrence298497
Winston273072
Bibb258462
Marengo248364
Geneva246075
Pickens233159
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe174840
Washington166639
Macon158149
Clay152156
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 843059

Reported Deaths: 12152
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby941121602
Davidson88643929
Knox50161627
Hamilton43732490
Rutherford42631425
Williamson27730216
Sumner23692346
Montgomery19947224
Wilson18631230
Out of TN1820197
Unassigned16877133
Sullivan16425287
Blount15292193
Bradley14811149
Washington14364244
Maury13324171
Sevier13264175
Putnam11258174
Madison10950241
Robertson9692130
Anderson8690172
Hamblen8553171
Greene7802152
Tipton7269101
Coffee6873121
Dickson6787109
Cumberland6654128
Carter6541156
Bedford6477129
Gibson6460145
McMinn643198
Roane6224103
Jefferson6122124
Loudon605269
Hawkins5887107
Lawrence585486
Monroe577595
Warren553381
Dyer5390105
Franklin511789
Fayette495976
Obion451296
Cheatham450855
Cocke446698
Lincoln433563
Rhea432675
Marshall414658
Campbell411863
Weakley405264
Giles396899
Henderson375976
Carroll359683
Macon359477
White358668
Hardin353966
Hardeman348964
Lauderdale315944
Henry313775
Claiborne311873
Marion311247
Scott307345
Overton299761
Wayne294534
Hickman281946
McNairy279054
DeKalb277653
Smith275839
Haywood268961
Grainger260750
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress239647
Johnson235338
Chester211351
Bledsoe211211
Polk202724
Crockett202248
Unicoi198249
Cannon190131
Union188334
Grundy178534
Humphreys177122
Lake169726
Sequatchie168129
Benton164340
Decatur157839
Lewis157026
Meigs137124
Stewart131528
Jackson131435
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100417
Van Buren84123
Pickett75724
Hancock56712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events