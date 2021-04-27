Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC gives new guidance on what vaccinated people can safely enjoy. But we may be hitting a wall with vaccine hesitancy

President Joe Biden cited new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- which said vaccinated Americans do not have to wear masks outside in some situations -- to urge all Americans to go get a vaccine.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Holly Yan, CNN

Just in time for warmer weather, fully vaccinated Americans can now safely enjoy more pre-pandemic activities without a mask, according to new guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But health officials are seriously concerned about sputtering vaccine interest in some areas.

The CDC defines fully vaccinated people as those who are at least two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or at least two weeks past the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They can now go mask-free while dining at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households, the CDC announced Tuesday.

They can also take off their masks at small outdoor gatherings with fully vaccinated family and friends, or where there is a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"There's increasing data that suggests that most of transmission is happening indoors rather than outdoors. Less than 10% of documented transmission in many studies have occurred outdoors," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

"We also know that there's an almost 20-fold increased risk of transmission in the indoor setting than in the outdoor setting. That, coupled with the fact that we now have 37% of people over the age of 18 fully vaccinated and the fact that our case rates are now starting to come down, motivated our change in guidance."

But fully vaccinated people should still wear a face mask at crowded outdoor events or in indoor spaces such as malls and movie theaters, the CDC said.

"We will continue to recommend this until widespread vaccination is achieved."

More than 29% of the US population is fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.

They can now safely enjoy more activities, including expanded travel options overseas.

But in many parts of the US, vaccination rates have plateaued or plummeted -- endangering chances of herd immunity and driving this pandemic to the ground.

'Hitting the hesitancy wall'

Health experts say at least 70% to 85% of the country will need to be immune -- either through previous infection or vaccination -- to reach herd immunity.

One report warned the country's vaccine enthusiasm will likely reach a "tipping point" next month.

And data from the CDC shows that fewer new people are getting their first shot versus those finishing up their second.

"I think this is really just hitting the hesitancy wall," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Murray said he expects the US will "start to run out of people willing to be vaccinated" within a matter of weeks.

Among all Americans, 58% say they have had a vaccine dose or will get one as soon as possible, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC).

About 28% are "vaccine hesitant," saying they will wait and see before getting a shot or will only get inoculated if required to do so. The remaining 14% of Americans say they will definitely not get a Covid-19 vaccine, the survey found.

Among American religious groups, White evangelical Protestants are most likely to say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine, with just over one in four -- 26% -- saying they won't get a shot, the survey found.

About 17% of Americans identify as White evangelical Protestant.

Also, Democrats are far more likely than independents or Republicans to be vaccine accepters, the survey found.

About 73% of Democrats said they had received a shot or would get one as soon as possible, while 58% of independents said so.

Among Republicans, the figure fell to 45%, the survey found.

States start giving the J&J vaccine again

Meanwhile, many US states are starting to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommended pause on use of the vaccine Friday and said its label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks. Walensky said administration of the vaccine could resume "immediately."

The CDC searched and found 15 likely cases of a rare blood clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), with three deaths among people who got the vaccine.

At the time of the pause, more than 6.8 million Americans had received the J&J shot.

"There is likely an association but the risk is very low," Walensky said Friday. "What we are seeing is the overall rate of events was 1.9 cases per million people. In women 18 to 49 years, there was an approximate 7 cases per million. Among women over 50, the rate is 0.9 cases per million. No cases were seen among men."

While the risk is extremely low, people who suffer persistent, severe headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain or unusual bruising within three weeks of getting the J&J vaccine should get medical attention quickly, the CDC said in a new posting on its website.

Expert urges precautions for children

Getting children vaccinated will be the last piece of the puzzle in overcoming the pandemic, experts say.

In the meantime, children will benefit from prevention measures and need to be protected from the virus, former acting CDC director Dr. Richard Besser said.

"I worry when I see states already declaring that the pandemic's over, that we have victory over the pandemic, given that there are no vaccines for anyone younger than 16," Besser said.

While children aren't being hospitalized and dying from the virus at the same rates as adults, "thousands of children have developed a very unusual inflammatory syndrome," he said.

More than 2,600 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare but serious condition that's associated with Covid-19, according to the CDC. At least 33 children with MIS-C have died.

"So it's very important that we keep the measures in place that public health says (are) essential to reduce transmission, to help protect children until there are vaccines for kids as well," Besser added.

In newly updated guidance for summer camps, the CDC said that people who can get vaccinated against Covid-19 should do so and everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best.

Read about the new guidance here

The agency said that as vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, prevention measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue even after camp employees are vaccinated.

"All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times," with exceptions for eating, drinking or swimming, the guidance says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Fort Payne
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526348

Reported Deaths: 10852
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759481498
Mobile40621802
Madison34367496
Tuscaloosa25533448
Montgomery24151575
Shelby23278246
Baldwin20863305
Lee15731168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14197277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12085221
Houston10467280
Elmore9987204
Limestone9891150
Cullman9557191
St. Clair9534237
Lauderdale9337236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8130174
Walker7176278
Autauga6882107
Jackson6774110
Blount6574134
Colbert6258134
Coffee5457115
Dale4790111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4193111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3956149
Escambia391775
Chambers3533121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349960
Marion3088100
Pike307576
Lawrence298497
Winston273072
Bibb258462
Marengo248364
Geneva246075
Pickens233159
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe174840
Washington166639
Macon158149
Clay152156
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 843059

Reported Deaths: 12152
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby941121602
Davidson88643929
Knox50161627
Hamilton43732490
Rutherford42631425
Williamson27730216
Sumner23692346
Montgomery19947224
Wilson18631230
Out of TN1820197
Unassigned16877133
Sullivan16425287
Blount15292193
Bradley14811149
Washington14364244
Maury13324171
Sevier13264175
Putnam11258174
Madison10950241
Robertson9692130
Anderson8690172
Hamblen8553171
Greene7802152
Tipton7269101
Coffee6873121
Dickson6787109
Cumberland6654128
Carter6541156
Bedford6477129
Gibson6460145
McMinn643198
Roane6224103
Jefferson6122124
Loudon605269
Hawkins5887107
Lawrence585486
Monroe577595
Warren553381
Dyer5390105
Franklin511789
Fayette495976
Obion451296
Cheatham450855
Cocke446698
Lincoln433563
Rhea432675
Marshall414658
Campbell411863
Weakley405264
Giles396899
Henderson375976
Carroll359683
Macon359477
White358668
Hardin353966
Hardeman348964
Lauderdale315944
Henry313775
Claiborne311873
Marion311247
Scott307345
Overton299761
Wayne294534
Hickman281946
McNairy279054
DeKalb277653
Smith275839
Haywood268961
Grainger260750
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress239647
Johnson235338
Chester211351
Bledsoe211211
Polk202724
Crockett202248
Unicoi198249
Cannon190131
Union188334
Grundy178534
Humphreys177122
Lake169726
Sequatchie168129
Benton164340
Decatur157839
Lewis157026
Meigs137124
Stewart131528
Jackson131435
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100417
Van Buren84123
Pickett75724
Hancock56712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events