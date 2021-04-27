Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Elon Musk on Mars: 'You might not come back alive'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk told XPrize founder Peter Diamandis that getting people on Mars will be dangerous but ultimately necessary in order to ensure the survival of humanity.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:11 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 11:11 AM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

There may not be a bigger promoter of the idea that humanity should go to Mars than Elon Musk. But Musk is once again in the news for admitting, though not for the first time, the truth about his dream: "A bunch of people probably will die" in the process.

Musk made the comments during an interview with XPrize founder Peter Diamandis last week, adding about the journey: "It's uncomfortable. It's a long journey, You might not come back alive."

"We won't make anyone go," he added. "Volunteers only."

Musk has been talking about his interplanetary ambitions for two decades: The founding mission of his hard-driving — and thus far largely successful — rocket company SpaceX was to eventually create the technology necessary to shuttle humans to and from Mars. The company is currently testing (and so far blowing up) early, uncrewed iterations of a vehicle called Starship, that Musk hopes will be capable of the arduous trek, though no one has been injured.

But Musk has frequently talked about the inevitable dangers of his plans for Mars travel, saying at a virtual conference in August that there's a "good chance you'll die" on an early SpaceX mission to Mars. Such risk predictions track with historical human spaceflight initiatives: Three astronauts died in a fire during ground tests during NASA's Apollo program last century, and 14 other astronauts were killed during the Space Shuttle era in the Columbia and Challenger disasters.

Musk has previously said he hopes to one day live on Mars but has not indicated he would be part of any early settlement missions.

He acknowledged, however, that assembling the crews for the first Mars missions will be "like that ad for Shackleton going to the Antarctic," referring to a newspaper ad that British explorer Ernest Shackleton supposedly placed in a newspaper at the turn of the 19th Century when he sought to assemble a crew for the first-ever excursion to the Antarctic.

"Men wanted for hazardous jouney, small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful, honor and recognition in case of success," the purported advertisement, to which Shackleton is said to have received more than 5,000 replies, read. But historians have questioned the legitimacy of the advertisement and its surrounding lore.

SpaceX's plans for a Mars settlement bring up numerous technological, political and ethical questions. One of the most challenging hurdles may also be financial, and SpaceX is likely still many, many years from developing all the technology such a settlement would require.

The planet is also an exceedingly lethal place to visit: Humans could be killed by radiation exposure, and the planet's surface is so low in atmospheric pressure that a person's blood would literally boil if they were exposed to the elements. That means settlers would permanently need to live in air-tight habitats or clunky spacesuits to keep them alive. NASA and others have been researching possible Mars habitats and survival methods for decades, but there is no clearly defined path forward as of yet.

Still, Musk said SpaceX is aggressively moving forward with its plans to develop the necessary rocket technology, because he believes that establishing a human settlement on Mars will be crucial for our species' long-term survival. Last year, he also proposed an aggressive timeline of getting the first crew to the surface by 2026. Should Earth become uninhabitable due to natural or man-made disasters, he says, having a back-up planet will be humanity's best chance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
Fort Payne
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526348

Reported Deaths: 10852
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759481498
Mobile40621802
Madison34367496
Tuscaloosa25533448
Montgomery24151575
Shelby23278246
Baldwin20863305
Lee15731168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14197277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12085221
Houston10467280
Elmore9987204
Limestone9891150
Cullman9557191
St. Clair9534237
Lauderdale9337236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8130174
Walker7176278
Autauga6882107
Jackson6774110
Blount6574134
Colbert6258134
Coffee5457115
Dale4790111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4193111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3956149
Escambia391775
Chambers3533121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349960
Marion3088100
Pike307576
Lawrence298497
Winston273072
Bibb258462
Marengo248364
Geneva246075
Pickens233159
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe174840
Washington166639
Macon158149
Clay152156
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 843059

Reported Deaths: 12152
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby941121602
Davidson88643929
Knox50161627
Hamilton43732490
Rutherford42631425
Williamson27730216
Sumner23692346
Montgomery19947224
Wilson18631230
Out of TN1820197
Unassigned16877133
Sullivan16425287
Blount15292193
Bradley14811149
Washington14364244
Maury13324171
Sevier13264175
Putnam11258174
Madison10950241
Robertson9692130
Anderson8690172
Hamblen8553171
Greene7802152
Tipton7269101
Coffee6873121
Dickson6787109
Cumberland6654128
Carter6541156
Bedford6477129
Gibson6460145
McMinn643198
Roane6224103
Jefferson6122124
Loudon605269
Hawkins5887107
Lawrence585486
Monroe577595
Warren553381
Dyer5390105
Franklin511789
Fayette495976
Obion451296
Cheatham450855
Cocke446698
Lincoln433563
Rhea432675
Marshall414658
Campbell411863
Weakley405264
Giles396899
Henderson375976
Carroll359683
Macon359477
White358668
Hardin353966
Hardeman348964
Lauderdale315944
Henry313775
Claiborne311873
Marion311247
Scott307345
Overton299761
Wayne294534
Hickman281946
McNairy279054
DeKalb277653
Smith275839
Haywood268961
Grainger260750
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress239647
Johnson235338
Chester211351
Bledsoe211211
Polk202724
Crockett202248
Unicoi198249
Cannon190131
Union188334
Grundy178534
Humphreys177122
Lake169726
Sequatchie168129
Benton164340
Decatur157839
Lewis157026
Meigs137124
Stewart131528
Jackson131435
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100417
Van Buren84123
Pickett75724
Hancock56712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events