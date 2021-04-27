Clear
5 things to know for April 27: Coronavirus, census, police violence, abortion, China

CNN's Vedika Sud goes to New Delhi's crematorium and hospital, which have been crippled by India's record-breaking second wave of Covid-19 cases.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Are you still washing your hands as diligently as you did at the beginning of the pandemic? If you're like the people tracked in a recent handwashing study, the answer is unfortunately no.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

The number of global cases of Covid-19 has now been on the rise for nine consecutive weeks, driven in part by the devastating second wave ravaging India. But India isn't the only place experiencing a record surge. Canada has deployed its military to Ontario as a worsening wave has caused the positivity rate to hit an all-time high in the province. Meanwhile, the US announced it plans to share millions of doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine with other countries in coming months. The vaccine hasn't yet been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, so tens of millions of stockpiled units are untouched. And today, President Biden is expected to announce updated CDC guidance on the need to wear masks outdoors.

2. Census

The US Census Bureau has released the results of the 2020 census, including new population totals used to reapportion and redistrict seats in the House of Representatives. There are 331 million people living in the US, according to the data. As far as representation goes, Texas is the only state to gain two House seats in the count. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain one seat. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will each lose a congressional seat. So will New York, which fell a mere 89 residents short of retaining its current number.

3. Police violence

The Justice Department will investigate the Louisville police department to assess whether the Kentucky agency "engages in a pattern or practice of using unreasonable force." The decision comes a little more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT who was killed by police in her home during a botched raid. In North Carolina, calls are mounting for the release of police bodycam video in last week's police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. A family attorney said the footage she's seen shows an "execution." Peaceful protesters have gathered in Elizabeth City regularly since Brown's death. Some civil rights advocates are worried about the future of such protests. More than 90 anti-protest bills, which critics say criminalize legal activity, have been introduced in at least 36 states over the last year.

4. Abortion

Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a near-total abortion ban and two other abortion restrictions into law, making the state the second this year to enact a so-called heartbeat ban. These laws bar most abortions at the onset of a fetal heartbeat, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and before many people know they are pregnant. Republican-controlled states have advanced a wave of anti-abortion bills this year consistent with the trend under the Trump presidency. The Oklahoma laws are due to go into effect on November 1 and will likely face immediate legal challenges based on federal precedents set by Roe v. Wade. However, the fact that Oklahoma and other states are pushing such bans shows that the state-level fight over abortion access is far from over.

5. China

China is ramping up its anti-espionage activities with a new set of regulations targeting foreign spies and "hostile forces." Under the new rules, companies and institutions may be asked to keep a watch out for and prevent foreign espionage activity. This means the entities must vet and train personnel who'd then be debriefed on national security issues after foreign visits. Analysts say it's another way the Chinese government is expanding control and keeping an eye on Western activity. There's also concern about the Chinese government's rather broad definition of spying. The new rules come as the Communist Party prepares to mark its 100th anniversary on July 1 and amid worsening relations with the US, which in recent years has charged some with spying for China.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$1 billion

That's about how much in profit Tesla recorded last quarter, which marks its third record quarter in a row and the first time it's cracked the $1 billion mark in adjusted earnings. After losing money in 2018 and early 2019, Tesla is now one of the most valuable US companies, with stock worth more than the combined value of the world's seven largest automakers.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"This seems like such a farce."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, criticizing as a political stunt the ongoing Republican election audit of the 2020 ballots from Arizona's largest county

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

All as one

Huge groups of starlings weave and swirl to create otherworldly, wraith-like shadows in the sky. How do they know when to move with each other? And how do they not all get tangled as they fly? (Click here to view.)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526348

Reported Deaths: 10852
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759481498
Mobile40621802
Madison34367496
Tuscaloosa25533448
Montgomery24151575
Shelby23278246
Baldwin20863305
Lee15731168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14197277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12085221
Houston10467280
Elmore9987204
Limestone9891150
Cullman9557191
St. Clair9534237
Lauderdale9337236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8130174
Walker7176278
Autauga6882107
Jackson6774110
Blount6574134
Colbert6258134
Coffee5457115
Dale4790111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4193111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3956149
Escambia391775
Chambers3533121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349960
Marion3088100
Pike307576
Lawrence298497
Winston273072
Bibb258462
Marengo248364
Geneva246075
Pickens233159
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179241
Monroe174840
Washington166639
Macon158149
Clay152156
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138353
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 843059

Reported Deaths: 12152
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby941121602
Davidson88643929
Knox50161627
Hamilton43732490
Rutherford42631425
Williamson27730216
Sumner23692346
Montgomery19947224
Wilson18631230
Out of TN1820197
Unassigned16877133
Sullivan16425287
Blount15292193
Bradley14811149
Washington14364244
Maury13324171
Sevier13264175
Putnam11258174
Madison10950241
Robertson9692130
Anderson8690172
Hamblen8553171
Greene7802152
Tipton7269101
Coffee6873121
Dickson6787109
Cumberland6654128
Carter6541156
Bedford6477129
Gibson6460145
McMinn643198
Roane6224103
Jefferson6122124
Loudon605269
Hawkins5887107
Lawrence585486
Monroe577595
Warren553381
Dyer5390105
Franklin511789
Fayette495976
Obion451296
Cheatham450855
Cocke446698
Lincoln433563
Rhea432675
Marshall414658
Campbell411863
Weakley405264
Giles396899
Henderson375976
Carroll359683
Macon359477
White358668
Hardin353966
Hardeman348964
Lauderdale315944
Henry313775
Claiborne311873
Marion311247
Scott307345
Overton299761
Wayne294534
Hickman281946
McNairy279054
DeKalb277653
Smith275839
Haywood268961
Grainger260750
Trousdale249522
Morgan247239
Fentress239647
Johnson235338
Chester211351
Bledsoe211211
Polk202724
Crockett202248
Unicoi198249
Cannon190131
Union188334
Grundy178534
Humphreys177122
Lake169726
Sequatchie168129
Benton164340
Decatur157839
Lewis157026
Meigs137124
Stewart131528
Jackson131435
Clay110031
Houston108833
Perry106028
Moore100417
Van Buren84123
Pickett75724
Hancock56712

