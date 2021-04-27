Clear

Here's what one expert says can help hesitant Americans decide to get a Covid-19 shot

CNN's Salma Abdelaziz reports.

Posted: Apr 27, 2021 3:20 AM
Updated: Apr 27, 2021 3:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

US officials say Covid-19 vaccines are our way out of the pandemic.

But the US faces a stubborn challenge -- vaccine hesitancy -- which could prevent some communities from reaching widespread protection levels and suppressing the spread of the virus.

Providing strong incentives to get a shot could help, some experts say.

"Many Americans want to know, 'What's in it for me?' They don't want to wait until everyone gets to some elusive herd immunity," emergency physician and CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Monday night.

"I think it'll be a lot more effective if we say, 'Once you are fully vaccinated, that's the end of the road for you. At that point, you're able to take off your mask outside, you're able to go about enjoying many aspects of pre-pandemic life,'" she added.

The Biden administration is expected to announce as early as Tuesday several new recommendations for fully vaccinated people, including "unmasking outdoors," one federal official told CNN. The new recommendations will offer "guidelines for activities fully vaccinated people can resume," the official said.

And Americans who have been fully vaccinated will also be able to visit the European Union this summer, a European Commission leader recently said.

"If the message is, 'Everyone needs to get vaccinated but your life isn't going to change at all,' that's not a great incentive," Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN on Monday. "We're learning more and more that these are highly effective vaccines, we know that being outdoors is so much safer than being indoors."

And offering fully vaccinated people more freedoms, like going outdoors without masks, "would encourage more people to truly step up and roll up their sleeves," Besser added.

'Hitting the hesitancy wall'

It will likely take between 70% to 85% of the country being immune -- either through previous infection or vaccination -- to control the virus, according to some experts.

So far, roughly 42.5% of the population has gotten at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose and 28.9% is fully vaccinated, CDC data shows.

A big challenge is ahead.

Parts of the country are already seeing a drop in demand for vaccines. One report warned the country's vaccine enthusiasm will likely reach a "tipping point" next month.

And data from the CDC shows that fewer new people are getting their first shot versus those finishing up their second.

"I think this is really just hitting the hesitancy wall," said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

Murray said he expects the US will "start to run out of people willing to be vaccinated" within a matter of weeks.

Among all Americans, 58% say they have had a vaccine dose or will get one as soon as possible, according to new data from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) and Interfaith Youth Core (IFYC). About 28% are "vaccine hesitant," saying they will wait and see before getting a shot or will only get inoculated if required to do so. The remaining 14% of Americans say they will definitely not get a Covid-19 vaccine, the survey found.

Among American religious groups, White evangelical Protestants are most likely to say they will not get the Covid-19 vaccine, with just over one in four -- 26% -- saying they won't get a shot, the survey found.

About 17% of Americans identify as White evangelical Protestant.

Also, Democrats are far more likely than independents or Republicans to be vaccine accepters, the survey found.

About 73% of Democrats said they had received a shot or would get one as soon as possible, while 58% of independents said so.

Among Republicans, the figure fell to 45%, the survey found.

States resume J&J vaccine administration

Meanwhile, many US states are resuming the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration lifted their recommended pause on use of the vaccine Friday and said its label will be updated to warn of blood clot risks. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said administration of the vaccine could resume "immediately."

The CDC searched and found 15 likely cases of a rare blood clotting condition called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), with three deaths among people who got the vaccine.

At the time of the pausel, more than 6.8 million Americans had received the J&J shot.

"There is likely an association but the risk is very low," Walensky said Friday. "What we are seeing is the overall rate of events was 1.9 cases per million people. In women 18 to 49 years, there was an approximate 7 cases per million. Among women over 50, the rate is 0.9 cases per million. No cases were seen among men."

While the risk is extremely low, people who suffer persistent, severe headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain or unusual bruising within three weeks of getting the J&J vaccine should get medical attention quickly, the CDC said in a new posting on its website.

Expert urges precautions for children

Getting children vaccinated will be the last piece of the puzzle in overcoming the pandemic, experts say.

But in the meantime, children will benefit from prevention measures and need to be protected from the virus, Besser, the former acting CDC director, told CNN on Monday.

"I worry when I see states already declaring that the pandemic's over, that we have victory over the pandemic, given that there are no vaccines for anyone younger than 16," Besser said.

While children aren't being hospitalized and dying from the virus at the same rates as adults, "thousands of children have developed a very unusual inflammatory syndrome," he said.

More than 2,600 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare but serious condition that's associated with Covid-19, according to the CDC. At least 33 children with MIS-C have died.

"So it's very important that we keep the measures in place that public health says (are) essential to reduce transmission, to help protect children until there are vaccines for kids as well," Besser added.

In newly updated guidance for summer camps, the CDC said that people who can get vaccinated against Covid-19 should do so and everyone should wear masks, distance is still necessary and staying outdoors is best.

Read about the new guidance here

The agency said that as vaccines are not yet authorized for children of all ages, prevention measures like mask-wearing and physical distancing must continue even after camp employees are vaccinated.

"All people in camp facilities should wear masks at all times," with few exceptions, the guidance says. Masks should not be worn while eating, drinking or swimming, it notes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 60°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 58°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526131

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759091498
Mobile40605801
Madison34348496
Tuscaloosa25532448
Montgomery24139575
Shelby23261246
Baldwin20847305
Lee15723168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14192277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12082221
Houston10464280
Elmore9984204
Limestone9888150
Cullman9556191
St. Clair9532237
Lauderdale9322236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8126174
Walker7175278
Autauga6879107
Jackson6772110
Blount6571134
Colbert6252134
Coffee5453115
Dale4788111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4189111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3954149
Escambia391375
Chambers3532121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349760
Marion3087100
Pike307476
Lawrence298397
Winston272972
Bibb258462
Marengo248264
Geneva246075
Pickens233059
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179041
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157949
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138253
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events