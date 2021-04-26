Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family says video of fatal police shooting shows 'execution'

The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in North Carolina last week were shown a short snippet of police body camera footage that one family attorney described as an execution.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Natasha Chen, Gregory Lemos and Eric Levenson, CNN

The family of a Black man who was fatally shot by police in North Carolina last week were shown Monday a short snippet of police body camera footage that one family attorney described as an execution.

Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was fatally shot by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City on Wednesday when they attempted to serve him with an arrest warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Few details -- and no video -- have been released publicly about the shooting. In dispatch audio from that day, first responders can be heard saying a man had gunshot wounds to the back. A copy of his death certificate says he died as a result of a gunshot wound of the head.

On Monday afternoon, after an earlier delay, Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox showed Brown's family and attorneys a short clip from one deputy's body camera that family attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter said showed an "execution."

Cherry-Lassiter said the video was 20 seconds long and shows deputies shot at Brown as he sat in his vehicle with his hands on the steering wheel. "He wasn't reaching for anything, he wasn't touching anything, he wasn't throwing anything around," she said.

Brown then put the vehicle in reverse and backed out of the driveway, and police shot at him as he drove off, she said. The vehicle, riddled with bullet holes, then crashed into a tree, she said.

The family's attorneys decried the lack of transparency and disrespect in only showing a short clip from a single deputy's body camera. About seven or eight officers, each presumably equipped with a body camera, were on scene, Cherry-Lassiter said.

"They are trying to hide something," civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "They don't want us to see everything."

Bakari Sellers, a Brown family attorney and a CNN political analyst, said Pasquotank County Attorney Michael Cox tried to prevent several of the attorneys from viewing the video in the first place.

"Mr. Cox told me, a grown Black man, that he was not f***ing going to be bullied," Sellers said.

Seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave following the shooting, two others have resigned and one deputy retired, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said. Not all the deputies who were placed on administrative leave discharged their firearms, he added, but they were all part of the warrant operation.

The fatal shooting came just a day after former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd in the most high-profile case of the Black Lives Matter era. Still, the police killings of Brown, as well as others in Ohio and Virginia in the last week, emphasized the pervasiveness of police violence.

The delay in releasing video of Brown's death also highlights the increasing importance of police body cameras for transparency and accountability. In Columbus, Ohio, officials released body camera footage of the police shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant within hours.

Family calls for transparency

According to North Carolina law, police body camera footage can only be released to the public with a court order.

Sheriff Wooten has said the county plans to file a motion in court to have the footage released. A media coalition that includes CNN also filed a petition in a North Carolina state court Monday morning pushing for the release of the video.

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency Monday morning amid concerns that the video's release could cause civil unrest. According to the city's emergency proclamation, city officials will also file a formal request with the Sheriff's Office for the public release of the video.

"It seems likely that the video and audio footage will be released in the very near future. In order to ensure the safety of our citizens and their property, City officials realize there may be a potential period of unrest within the City following the public release of the footage," the proclamation says.

Pasquotank County Sheriff's deputies were authorized to look for crack cocaine, other controlled substances and "evidence of criminal activity" in Brown's two vehicles and his residence, according to a search warrant signed by a judge on April 20.

The copy of the search warrant obtained by CNN was marked as "not executed." In the first news conference on Brown's death from Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten, Wooten said Brown was killed as deputies were attempting to execute the search warrant. In a later news conference, Wooten stated Brown was killed as deputies served an arrest warrant.

CNN has not been able to obtain the arrest warrant.

According to the search warrant, PCSO Investigator D. Ryan Meads received information from the Dare County Narcotics Task Force in March of 2021 "regarding the illegal sales of controlled narcotics by Andrew Brown residing on Perry St. in Elizabeth City."

The task force had been in touch with an informant who claimed to have been buying drugs from Brown for over a year, including at his home or at motels/hotels, according to the warrant.

However, Brown's aunt, Betty Banks, said the family was told that authorities did not find any drugs or weapons in Brown's car or in his house.

Elizabeth City, located in the northeast corner of North Carolina, has a population of just under 18,000 people, about half of whom are Black, according to the US Census.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 78°
Fort Payne
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 526131

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson759091498
Mobile40605801
Madison34348496
Tuscaloosa25532448
Montgomery24139575
Shelby23261246
Baldwin20847305
Lee15723168
Calhoun14405312
Morgan14192277
Etowah13737352
Marshall12082221
Houston10464280
Elmore9984204
Limestone9888150
Cullman9556191
St. Clair9532237
Lauderdale9322236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8126174
Walker7175278
Autauga6879107
Jackson6772110
Blount6571134
Colbert6252134
Coffee5453115
Dale4788111
Russell434538
Franklin422182
Chilton4189111
Covington4098116
Tallapoosa3954149
Escambia391375
Chambers3532121
Dallas3517150
Clarke349760
Marion3087100
Pike307476
Lawrence298397
Winston272972
Bibb258462
Marengo248264
Geneva246075
Pickens233059
Barbour229656
Hale220175
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph179041
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157949
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147641
Lamar140434
Lowndes138253
Wilcox126227
Bullock122440
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events