Clear

Academy Awards 2021: 'Nomadland' wins best picture at an Oscars that spreads the wealth

The 2021 Oscars had some bizarre and triumphant moments. Several nominees made history, the winner for best actor surprised many and "Nomadland" won best picture.

Posted: Apr 26, 2021 4:10 AM
Updated: Apr 26, 2021 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

"Nomadland," director Chloé Zhao's small-boned movie about nomads in America, earned best picture at a 93rd Academy Awards defined by the pandemic, as movies that premiered on streaming services ruled the ceremony -- an in-person event mounted under Covid protocols.

In a year where the pandemic shuttered theaters and turned movie-goers into couch potatoes, 16 of the 23 statuettes went to projects that at the very least simultaneously premiered on streaming services, with "Nomadland," which was acquired by Hulu, representing the first best picture winner from that relatively new medium.

Frances McDormand also won for the film, three years after her Oscar for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Anthony Hopkins, meanwhile, was named best actor for his role as a dementia-ridden man in "The Father," eclipsing the emotional moment that would have come had Chadwick Boseman been only the third actor to receive posthumous honors for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

At 83, Hopkins becomes the oldest winner ever. His previous Oscar came almost 30 years ago, for "The Silence of the Lambs."

Unlike some past ceremonies that have seen one film dominate, this year's awards spread the wealth among multiple movies. "Nomadland" led the way with three awards, while five other films nabbed a pair.

Among the producers' several puzzling choices, best picture was actually presented before the two top acting awards, breaking with years of precedent.

Overall, Netflix garnered seven trophies, marking the culmination of the leading streamer's courtship of Oscar voters, despite resistance and misgivings within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization that presides over the awards.

After the nominations made history on a variety of fronts, the awards did as well, Breaking with tradition, the producers chose to hand out best director early, with the Chinese-born Zhao becoming only the second woman ever to claim that prize, following Kathryn Bigelow for "The Hurt Locker" in 2010.

"Minari" co-star Yuh-jung Youn also became the first Korean actress to win an Oscar, in the process adding a more dubious footnote to Glenn Close's illustrious career: With her eighth bid for "Hillbilly Elegy," she ties Peter O'Toole as the actor with the most nominations without ever having won.

Adding to the international flavor, the evening began with screenplay awards that went a pair of Europeans: "Promising Young Woman's" Emerald Fennell -- for a story that dealt with sexual assault -- and "The Father's" Florian Zeller, both of whom also directed those films. (The latter accepted remotely, but most nominees were in Los Angeles.)

Daniel Kaluuya earned his first Oscar for "Judas and the Black Messiah," playing Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton, in a movie that released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max, and also saw H.E.R. earn best song for "Fight For You." (Both Warner Bros. and the streaming service are, like CNN, a unit of WarnerMedia.)

"Soul," one of the movies redirected to streaming -- in this case, Disney+ -- was named best animated film, marking the third Pixar movie from director Pete Docter (with Kemp Powers as co-director) so honored, following "Up" and "Inside Out." It's also the first of the studio's movies to feature a predominantly African-American cast, with Jamie Foxx voicing the central character, and added an Oscar for best musical score.

"Another Round," the Danish movie, received the prize for international feature film. Director Thomas Vinterberg delivered an emotional speech about the death of his 19-year-old daughter Ida in a car accident during the making of the film.

The makeup/hairstyling team from Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" also became the first Black winners in that category, with the Netflix film receiving the Oscar for costume design as well.

In other technical categories, "Mank," the Hollywood history lesson about the making of "Citizen Kane," took honors for production design and cinematography, "Sound of Metal" claimed sound and editing, and Christopher Nolan's sci-fi thriller "Tenet" earned best visual effects.

Regina King opened the ceremony, referencing the recent verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, and saying that she wouldn't apologize for injecting politics into the show. As the mother of a Black son, she said, "I know the fear that so many live with, and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."

Later in the show, the provocative "Two Distant Strangers," about a police killing of a Black man, was recognized as outstanding short film.

Other political issues, such as gun violence, played a role in the ceremony, but one of the most impassioned pleas came from the winner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' humanitarian award, Tyler Perry, who urged viewers to join him to "refuse hate" when it came to other people.

Due to the pandemic, this year's Oscars extended the awards calendar by two months and made what was described as a one-time-only exception allowing movies that premiered via streaming and weren't released theatrically to compete. But those same factors also resulted in several movies that might have contended for awards being delayed beyond the eligibility window, hoping for a more traditional release -- and greater box-office revenue -- once theaters reopen.

As a result, five of the eight best-picture contenders premiered exclusively or simultaneously on streaming services, with Netflix amassing 35 nominations, more than any other distribution entity.

Award-show ratings have been in steep decline during the pandemic, and after record-low results for Emmys, Golden Globes and Grammys, the Oscars -- which already hit a low point in 2020, when "Parasite" made best-picture history -- are expected to be no exception. The focus has been, rather, on putting on the best possible show, and hoping for better in 2022.

The pre-show included a video urging people to return to theaters as the movie industry heads into the summer, using the hash tag #TheBigScreenIsBack.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the number of Oscars Netflix won. It is seven.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 47°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 525898

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson758821498
Mobile40582801
Madison34321496
Tuscaloosa25506448
Montgomery24135575
Shelby23255246
Baldwin20838305
Lee15722168
Calhoun14400312
Morgan14188277
Etowah13734352
Marshall12077221
Houston10455280
Elmore9983204
Limestone9884150
Cullman9554191
St. Clair9528237
Lauderdale9317236
DeKalb8785184
Talladega8123174
Walker7170278
Autauga6876107
Jackson6772110
Blount6570134
Colbert6250134
Coffee5452115
Dale4782111
Russell433938
Franklin422182
Chilton4175111
Covington4097116
Tallapoosa3953149
Escambia391175
Chambers3529121
Dallas3518150
Clarke349660
Marion3086100
Pike307476
Lawrence298297
Winston272972
Bibb258262
Marengo248264
Geneva245975
Pickens232959
Barbour229656
Hale220075
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph178941
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157649
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147541
Lamar140334
Lowndes137853
Wilcox126227
Bullock122340
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events