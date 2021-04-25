Clear

NYPD investigates 6 attacks at 4 synagogues over a two-day span

The New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating four of six recent attacks at different Bronx synagogues as possible hate crimes, NYPD Detective Francis Sammon said. CNN's Evan McMorris-Santoro has the details.

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 9:40 PM
Updated: Apr 25, 2021 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, Alec Snyder and Sahar Akbarzai, CNN

Six attacks took place at four different Bronx synagogues between Friday and Sunday, and the New York Police Department's Hate Crimes Task Force is now investigating four of the incidents as possible hate crimes, NYPD Detective Francis Sammon said.

Two of the attacks took place Friday, three on Saturday and one on Sunday, Sammon said. The NYPD is working to identify the suspect, but video surveillance footage appears to suggest that the same person is responsible for all the attacks.

The synagogues attacked include the Riverdale Jewish Center and the Riverdale Jewish Synagogue, also known as Chabad Lubavitch of Riverdale, with each being attacked twice. Young Israel of Riverdale and the Conservative Synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale were each attacked once, Sammon said.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect throwing rocks at the synagogues, Sammon said, breaking windows in doors. All of the attacks occurred after dark, in the late night and early morning hours of the day, he said. No injuries were reported at any of the attacks.

"We are thankful that no one was hurt on either occasion," a statement from the Riverdale Jewish Center read. "The fact that someone would specifically and repeatedly target houses of worship is of great distress to us all. An act of hate such as this is simply unacceptable ... We hope that the perpetrator of these crimes will be apprehended swiftly and justice will be served to the fullest extent of the law."

Scott Richman, Anti-Defamation League regional director of New York and New Jersey, tweeted a statement saying "the brazen series of attacks on the Jewish community in #Riverdale over the past few nights is truly shocking."

"We are in touch with law enforcement who is now out in force and is taking this extremely seriously," Richman's tweet read.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a statement earlier Sunday condemning the attacks on two of the synagogues.

"I was appalled by a report that an individual threw rocks at glass windows and doors in two Bronx synagogues, smashing and breaking them," Cuomo said. "We have no tolerance for discriminatory acts that seek to divide us rather than bring us together."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 525898

Reported Deaths: 10851
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson758821498
Mobile40582801
Madison34321496
Tuscaloosa25506448
Montgomery24135575
Shelby23255246
Baldwin20838305
Lee15722168
Calhoun14400312
Morgan14188277
Etowah13734352
Marshall12077221
Houston10455280
Elmore9983204
Limestone9884150
Cullman9554191
St. Clair9528237
Lauderdale9317236
DeKalb8785184
Talladega8123174
Walker7170278
Autauga6876107
Jackson6772110
Blount6570134
Colbert6250134
Coffee5452115
Dale4782111
Russell433938
Franklin422182
Chilton4175111
Covington4097116
Tallapoosa3953149
Escambia391175
Chambers3529121
Dallas3518150
Clarke349660
Marion3086100
Pike307476
Lawrence298297
Winston272972
Bibb258262
Marengo248264
Geneva245975
Pickens232959
Barbour229656
Hale220075
Butler214669
Fayette211462
Henry188044
Cherokee183345
Randolph178941
Monroe174640
Washington166639
Macon157649
Clay151856
Crenshaw151057
Cleburne147541
Lamar140334
Lowndes137853
Wilcox126227
Bullock122340
Conecuh109628
Perry107526
Coosa105628
Sumter103632
Greene92034
Choctaw59724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events