Clear

So you raised money for others during the pandemic. Here's how to handle the tax bill you're about to get

Nick Nicolaou risked everything to keep his three New York City movie theaters afloat during the pandemic. He's now reopening in a landscape significantly more reliant on streaming. CNN's Clare Sebastian meets some of the people trying to survive in this changing industry.

Posted: Apr 24, 2021 12:41 PM
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 12:41 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Louis Goffinet never imagined that raising tens of thousands of dollars to help his community through the Covid-19 pandemic could cost him financially.

The 27-year-old middle school teacher from Mansfield Center, Connecticut, started making grocery runs last April for elderly neighbors who didn't feel safe doing so themselves. Soon, he got a similar request from a family who had recently experienced job layoffs.

Goffinet saw an opportunity to ease the family's financial burden, and appealed to his community through a Facebook fundraiser to cover the cost of the grocery bill.

The goal was to raise $200.

Overnight, the fundraiser took off. By the end of that week, Goffinet had raised several thousand dollars. So he kept it going, raising more than $30,000 through the summer to help other families pay for groceries, rent and other necessities. He organized a similar fundraiser before the winter holidays, raising an additional $10,000.

Earlier this year, Goffinet got an IRS form stating that he could be on the hook for about $16,000.

At first, he shrugged it off. But as he went to file his taxes, he started to worry and asked his network on Facebook to help him meet his unexpectedly hefty income tax obligation.

"At that point, I'm shocked that I have done all this good, and I was now under the impression that I owed $16,000 in income tax on it, which didn't seem right," Goffinet said. "It didn't seem like that's the way things should be."

Scenarios like Goffinet's aren't uncommon, says Cheryl Metrejean, a clinical associate professor of accountancy at the University of Mississippi. But potential do-gooders need not be deterred for fear of the tax implications -- as long as they know what they're in for.

Some tips to keep in mind

It's easier than ever to set up a personal fundraiser on Facebook or another platform for someone you know or a cause you care about.

But Metrejean says most people don't realize that the money generated from third-party transaction sites like Facebook could be subject to taxes -- because the funds are raised by an individual, not an established non-profit organization.

"Everything is taxable unless it meets an exception," she says.

Whether or not the money generated through a Facebook fundraiser is taxable depends on how much was raised, how it was used and where the organizer lives, the company says on its website.

Those who raise more than $20,000 in a year and exceed more than 200 donations -- like Goffinet -- get a 1099-K form from the fundraising platform, requiring them to report the money as self-employed income.

As long as you can adequately show that all the money you collected through a fundraiser was gifted to others, you shouldn't face taxes for helping those in need, Metrejean says.

For anyone considering starting an online fundraiser to help their community, she offers the following tips:

  • Familiarize yourself early: Understand that raising large sums of money through an online platform like Facebook -- even if you didn't keep any of it for yourself -- means you'll have to account for it when you file your taxes.
  • Be explicit in your ask: Make it clear in the fundraiser description who you're collecting money for and how exactly you intend to use the donations.
  • Set expectations: Ensure that donors know they won't receive anything in return for donating. Donations made to personal fundraisers are generally considered gifts, not tax-deductible expenses.
  • Document, document, document: Screenshot the fundraiser page where you're asking for money. Keep receipts and records of how you spent the donations. If you're not sure about whether you need to hold on to it, hold on to it.

And if you're confused about how to put it all on your tax return, consult a tax professional.

Goffinet now plans to start a non-profit

Fortunately for Goffinet, he likely won't have to shell out thousands of dollars to the Internal Revenue Service for his good deeds.

After consulting with additional tax experts, he said he was advised that the language used in his fundraisers, his expense records and his financial statements should be sufficient to demonstrate that the money he collected was spent as gifts for others -- therefore exempting him from the $16,000 he originally feared he'd have to come up with.

Goffinet now plans to establish a formal, non-profit organization to continue serving the people in his community.

As for the people who sent him money to help cover his anticipated tax burden, they'll soon be getting a donation receipt letting them know how their gift was used.

Goffinet says he had no idea that the community fundraiser he started last April would get so big. But despite the effort it required and the stress it brought, he has no regrets.

"It's something I'm really glad that I did, and something that I am looking forward to doing as I move forward," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 58°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 525477

Reported Deaths: 10840
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson757921498
Mobile40535801
Madison34249495
Tuscaloosa25481448
Montgomery24113574
Shelby23258245
Baldwin20833303
Lee15709167
Calhoun14399313
Morgan14187277
Etowah13729350
Marshall12064221
Houston10449280
Elmore10006203
Limestone9874149
Cullman9537191
St. Clair9524237
Lauderdale9310236
DeKalb8786184
Talladega8124174
Walker7167278
Autauga6835107
Jackson6771110
Blount6570134
Colbert6248133
Coffee5442115
Dale4781111
Russell433339
Franklin422182
Chilton4167111
Covington4093116
Tallapoosa3949149
Escambia390875
Chambers3529121
Dallas3529150
Clarke349860
Marion3083100
Pike307176
Lawrence298297
Winston273372
Bibb257862
Marengo248464
Geneva246375
Pickens233459
Barbour229256
Hale219875
Butler214668
Fayette210761
Henry188444
Cherokee183245
Randolph178941
Monroe174440
Washington166239
Macon157349
Clay152256
Crenshaw150757
Cleburne147541
Lamar139934
Lowndes137953
Wilcox126227
Bullock122240
Conecuh109728
Perry107726
Coosa104228
Sumter103532
Greene91634
Choctaw58924
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 841049

Reported Deaths: 12142
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby937211596
Davidson88479929
Knox50067627
Hamilton43639488
Rutherford42545424
Williamson27663215
Sumner23628345
Montgomery19847224
Wilson18598230
Out of TN1809197
Unassigned16898133
Sullivan16362287
Blount15249193
Bradley14739148
Washington14312244
Maury13294171
Sevier13239175
Putnam11233173
Madison10948241
Robertson9668130
Anderson8674172
Hamblen8535171
Greene7785152
Tipton7267104
Coffee6862121
Dickson6781109
Cumberland6635128
Carter6515156
Bedford6467129
Gibson6448145
McMinn641097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6106124
Loudon604469
Hawkins5866107
Lawrence584486
Monroe576395
Warren552881
Dyer5385105
Franklin511088
Fayette495678
Obion450896
Cheatham450055
Cocke445698
Lincoln432863
Rhea431975
Marshall413858
Campbell411463
Weakley404764
Giles396799
Henderson375476
Macon359377
Carroll358783
White357068
Hardin353466
Hardeman347964
Lauderdale315644
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne310473
Scott306845
Overton299461
Wayne294634
Hickman281646
McNairy278654
DeKalb276853
Smith275539
Haywood268661
Grainger260450
Trousdale249322
Morgan247139
Fentress239247
Johnson234638
Chester211151
Bledsoe210411
Crockett202048
Polk201724
Unicoi197549
Cannon189831
Union187834
Grundy178534
Humphreys176322
Lake169526
Sequatchie167929
Benton164040
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136724
Stewart131328
Jackson131135
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105828
Moore100317
Van Buren84023
Pickett75724
Hancock56612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events