Clear

Demonstrations continue as community awaits bodycam footage from Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

CNN's Brian Todd spoke with Demetria Williams, a neighbor who watched the events unfold. "By the time I got here, they was standing behind his car he was trying to get away," Demetria Williams who lives just down the road told CNN.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Apr 23, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Nick Valencia, CNN

Peaceful protests over the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. dispersed Thursday night in Elizabeth City, North Carolina -- but demonstrators will be back, community members said.

"Come out and talk to us. We just want people to come out and talk to us," said organizer Kirk Rivers. "Are you just going to continue to let us assume what took place?"

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Brown on Wednesday morning when a car pulled away and deputies fired shots, the office said in a video statement. There are still many questions surrounding the incident that follows other protests across the nation over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police officers.

"Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant. They fired the shots. They've been put on administrative leave until we know all the facts," Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.

Rivers told CNN's Brian Todd that those gathered for protests want to see the body camera footage and will be back protesting until authorities make clear what happened.

But body camera footage of the incident cannot be released without a court order, according to a statement from the district attorney and the Pasquotank County attorney.

"We must follow the law and the law prohibits us from publicly releasing the body worn camera footage," District Attorney Andrew Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox said. "The law does allow a private viewing by the family of Mr. Brown we are working with their attorney to arrange that."

Wooten said that if the evidence shows that any of the deputies involved violated the laws or any department policies, they will be held accountable.

The deputy involved in the shooting is on leave, he said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating, District Attorney R. Andrew Womble told CNN on Wednesday.

Accounts from family and witnesses

The warrant being served on Brown, 42, was related to felony drug charges, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department said on Thursday.

Fogg said Brown also had a history of resisting arrest. CNN could not immediately verify any previous resisting arrest charges against Brown.

Neighbors told CNN that deputies opened fire on the vehicle that Brown was driving, though it was unclear if the deputies started to fire before or after the car was in motion. A neighbor, Demetria Williams, said that Brown was driving, causing mud to splatter on the side of a home. The mud on the home and a deep tire mark were still visible on Thursday when CNN visited.

"By the time I got here, they was standing behind his car he was trying to get away," Demetria Williams who lives just down the road told CNN. Williams showed CNN where the car was situated and demonstrated how the wheels were, in her words, "spinning mud." She added: "They stood behind him. I couldn't tell you what, who shot him. I couldn't do that. But one of the officers or maybe a couple shot him."

Williams said the vehicle, after driving through an open lot, then crossed Roanoke Avenue, struck a tree and came to rest. Two neighbors told CNN that deputies then pulled out Brown and attempted lifesaving medical intervention.

A man who lives at the home where the vehicle came to rest said authorities had recovered a bullet from his home. The entry point just to the right of his front door was still visible.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Sheriff Department declined additional comment and said that the matter was being investigated by the state bureau of investigations. The state agency has not responded to CNN for additional comment.

While authorities have not given information on what led up to the incident, and specifically, whether Brown was armed, his family says he never carried a gun.

"That's my favorite nephew. He never carried a gun. He didn't own a gun," Andrew Brown's uncle Pete Brown told CNN.

Brown's aunt Clarissa Gibson said she initially heard about the shooting on the news before finding out it was in fact her nephew who was shot and killed. Gibson told CNN on Wednesday she believes Brown was unarmed at the time of the shooting because he didn't typically carry a gun.

Brown's former girlfriend Patrice Revelle, who said she shares five children with Brown, told CNN that "Drew didn't own a gun. He didn't carry a gun."

Revelle, who was not present at the time of the shooting, was adamant Brown would not have been armed.

Wooten said he will not comment on the number of shots fired because an investigation will reveal those details.

The North Carolina NAACP issued a statement calling for an "immediate review of the body cameras," as well as for a thorough investigation of the sheriff's department.

"Here we are again outraged to hear of yet another Black man dead, allegedly at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve. The murder of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, NC, Black man ... and a father of 10 on the morning after the guilty on every count verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin screams for increased scrutiny of the policing system," officials with the state's NAACP said, adding it would "not stand idly by and watch North Carolina become another Minnesota."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified Andrew Brown's age. He was 42.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 56°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 525049

Reported Deaths: 10824
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson757291498
Mobile40509800
Madison34201497
Tuscaloosa25469445
Montgomery24106574
Shelby23257245
Baldwin20815303
Lee15694167
Calhoun14391313
Morgan14183276
Etowah13728350
Marshall12043221
Houston10442280
Elmore10001202
Limestone9872149
Cullman9524191
St. Clair9519236
Lauderdale9301235
DeKalb8780184
Talladega8124174
Walker7160277
Autauga6819107
Jackson6770110
Blount6563133
Colbert6244133
Coffee5438113
Dale4780111
Russell432639
Franklin422081
Chilton4161111
Covington4090116
Tallapoosa3948149
Escambia390475
Dallas3530150
Chambers3527121
Clarke347760
Marion3083100
Pike306776
Lawrence297796
Winston273272
Bibb257362
Marengo248261
Geneva246375
Pickens233459
Barbour228956
Hale219575
Butler214368
Fayette210761
Henry188244
Cherokee183245
Randolph178841
Monroe174440
Washington166238
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149857
Cleburne147341
Lamar139834
Lowndes138053
Wilcox125627
Bullock122340
Conecuh109828
Perry107726
Sumter103632
Coosa103128
Greene91534
Choctaw58924
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 839841

Reported Deaths: 12130
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby935471600
Davidson88371927
Knox49996626
Hamilton43575488
Rutherford42477424
Williamson27637215
Sumner23591345
Montgomery19799224
Wilson18569230
Out of TN1804895
Unassigned16945133
Sullivan16318287
Blount15240194
Bradley14701148
Washington14291244
Maury13286170
Sevier13222175
Putnam11227173
Madison10913241
Robertson9645130
Anderson8657172
Hamblen8528171
Greene7777152
Tipton7257101
Coffee6845121
Dickson6765109
Cumberland6624128
Carter6502156
Bedford6458129
Gibson6430145
McMinn640097
Roane6216103
Jefferson6098124
Loudon603869
Hawkins5841106
Lawrence583786
Monroe574995
Warren552681
Dyer5380104
Franklin510588
Fayette495576
Obion450696
Cheatham448555
Cocke445198
Lincoln432563
Rhea431875
Marshall413958
Campbell411262
Weakley404464
Giles396499
Henderson374976
Macon359077
Carroll358682
White356468
Hardin352866
Hardeman347264
Lauderdale315144
Henry313175
Marion311047
Claiborne309373
Scott306145
Overton299061
Wayne294534
Hickman281146
McNairy278554
DeKalb276553
Smith275339
Haywood268661
Grainger260049
Trousdale249322
Morgan246739
Fentress238747
Johnson234538
Chester210751
Bledsoe210311
Crockett202048
Polk200924
Unicoi196849
Cannon189731
Union187234
Grundy178434
Humphreys175722
Lake169526
Sequatchie167228
Benton163440
Decatur157739
Lewis156826
Meigs136124
Stewart131328
Jackson130935
Clay109931
Houston108833
Perry105728
Moore100317
Van Buren83823
Pickett75724
Hancock56112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events