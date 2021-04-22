Clear

Long Island authorities are looking for a man who threw acid in a college student's face

A New York woman, who was attacked in her driveway, is hoping for answers, as police are searching for the man who threw a cup of acid in her face.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

A New York woman who was attacked in her driveway is hoping for answers, as police try to hunt down the man who threw a cup of acid in her face.

Nafiah Ikram, 21, was in the driveway of her Elmont home on March 17, when a man approached her from behind and threw a dark-colored substance in her face, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Ikram, a student at Hofstra University, told CNN affiliate WCBS that she had just gotten home from work when she was attacked.

"I started to cry and, like, I was panicking. I was like, 'Dad, someone threw something in my face!' And he was like, 'Oh my God, it's acid,'" Ikram said.

She was rushed to the hospital and treated for serious injuries to her eye and throat and burns on her arms, the affiliate reported.

"She was in the hospital for three weeks, and she's still not able to eat properly," her father Sheikh Ikram told WCBS. "She can't see anything good. Only one eye is working."

"I can just see colors, but that's it," Ikram said to WCBS.

A surveillance camera captured video of the attack, but the suspect is hard to see. Ikram told WCBS that she didn't recognize the attacker and he didn't say anything to her. The family told WCBS that they don't believe it was a hate crime.

Nassau County Police Department told CNN that officials are looking for a man, who is approximately 6'2" tall, with a skinny build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gloves, police said in a statement.

Police said in a tweet that they believe the suspect drove away in a red Nissan Altima. Officials are asking anyone with any information to contact Crime Stoppers

The attack has led to an outpouring of support for Ikram.

"Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi, who said she's known the family for a decade, urged people to share any information they might have with police.

"We want to find the people that did this terrible, heinous crime to her and we need your help," she said in a video on Instagram. "This is the nightmare of any parent to have this happen to your child."

She also encouraged people to contribute to a GoFundMe account to help pay for Ikram's continuing care. The campaign has raised more than $366,000, but organizers said her medical costs are expected to be astronomical.

"Nafiah has stayed incredibly strong throughout this horrific event," the GoFundMe description reads. "Nafiah's only wish is that the attacker is caught so that she can feel safe in her own home.

Nassau County Police said they are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"My whole life changed in a matter of five minutes," Ikram told WCBS. "We don't realize what we have until it's gone."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 524367

Reported Deaths: 10807
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson756511496
Mobile40258800
Madison34165498
Tuscaloosa25448445
Montgomery24089574
Shelby23250243
Baldwin20787302
Lee15670166
Calhoun14375313
Morgan14180274
Etowah13716348
Marshall12022220
Houston10427279
Elmore10011202
Limestone9873149
Cullman9512191
St. Clair9508236
Lauderdale9293234
DeKalb8774183
Talladega8131173
Walker7153277
Autauga6793107
Jackson6772110
Blount6556133
Colbert6240132
Coffee5435113
Dale4780111
Russell432139
Franklin421882
Chilton4153110
Covington4084116
Tallapoosa3943149
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3526122
Clarke347660
Marion3084100
Pike306776
Lawrence297696
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248461
Geneva246475
Pickens233359
Barbour228455
Hale219175
Butler214068
Fayette210560
Henry188344
Cherokee182945
Randolph178741
Monroe174040
Washington165838
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149957
Cleburne147141
Lamar139834
Lowndes137853
Wilcox125427
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa100928
Greene91534
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 837833

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby933421591
Davidson88250926
Knox49926625
Hamilton43501488
Rutherford42422423
Williamson27589215
Sumner23549345
Montgomery19740224
Wilson18547229
Out of TN1797995
Unassigned16778133
Sullivan16266287
Blount15213194
Bradley14670148
Washington14243244
Maury13261170
Sevier13204175
Putnam11193173
Madison10853241
Robertson9627129
Anderson8639171
Hamblen8522171
Greene7746152
Tipton7235104
Coffee6833121
Dickson6740109
Cumberland6586128
Carter6487156
Bedford6439129
Gibson6410144
McMinn637897
Roane6197102
Jefferson6089124
Loudon602469
Lawrence582086
Hawkins5802106
Monroe572495
Warren551881
Dyer5371104
Franklin509488
Fayette493678
Obion450396
Cheatham445954
Cocke444298
Rhea431575
Lincoln430963
Marshall412358
Campbell410562
Weakley403763
Giles396299
Henderson373276
Macon358677
Carroll357782
White356269
Hardin350566
Hardeman346764
Lauderdale314444
Henry312675
Marion310846
Claiborne307373
Scott305745
Overton298161
Wayne294434
Hickman280746
McNairy277254
DeKalb275753
Smith275238
Haywood268461
Grainger259649
Trousdale249122
Morgan246339
Fentress238446
Johnson232238
Bledsoe210111
Chester209651
Crockett201548
Polk200324
Unicoi195249
Cannon189231
Union186534
Grundy178433
Humphreys174622
Lake169626
Sequatchie167028
Benton163440
Decatur157538
Lewis156626
Meigs135124
Stewart131028
Jackson130035
Clay109431
Houston108633
Perry105728
Moore100217
Van Buren83622
Pickett75724
Hancock55712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events