Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Do we still need to wear a mask outdoors?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta discusses whether we should still be wearing masks outside even after getting vaccinated and answers viewers' other Covid-19 questions.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 4:00 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Keri Enriquez, CNN

"I'm vaccinated and I'm outside -- do I really still need to wear a mask?"

"If I'm on a run and not near a lot of people. Do I need a mask?"

If I'm walking down the sidewalk and pass someone - should I put my mask on?"

As the warmer weather months arrive and the percentage of vaccinated Americans gradually ticks upwards, these are some of the questions a growing number of Americans are asking.

If you're vaccinated, "I'd say for the most part, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors," Dr. Sanjay Gupta said Thursday on CNN's New Day.

That's because it's known most viral transmission doesn't happen outdoors.

A November review in the Journal of Infectious Diseases found that the odds of viral transmission are 18.7 times greater indoors than out, and less than 10% of Covid-19 infections studied occurred outside.

Nooshin Razani, one of the authors and an associate professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, told Slate the true number of instances of outdoor transmission was "probably lower" than 10%.

Current guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear masks might not be needed outside. "Masks may not be necessary when you are outside by yourself away from others, or with people who live in your household," it says. The CDC does not say anything specific for vaccinated people.

On Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the agency is considering revising its mask guidance.

"We'll be looking at the outdoor masking question, but also in the context of the fact that we still have people who are dying of Covid-19," Walensky said on NBC's Today Show.

To Mask or Not to Mask?

As with most Covid-19 discussion, the evidence on whether it's advisable to wear masks outdoors isn't black and white, and should be based on a variety of factors such as vaccination status and community transmission rates.

"If you're vaccinated and not in a vulnerable category, it's probably fine not to wear a mask outdoors," Linsey Marr, an expert on the airborne transmission of viruses at Virginia Tech, told CNN in an email.

For unvaccinated people, Marr recommends masks in situations when people are clustered closely together, like in a bar, a crowd or a line.

"If you're unvaccinated and constantly passing by people close enough that you can reach out and touch them, then you should wear a mask," Marr told CNN.

Vaccinated or not, an important factor in deciding to unmask outdoors is the levels of transmission and positivity in your area, Gupta said.

"The real question you need to try to answer is, what is the likelihood I'm going to breathe in someone else's air? That's basically it. The number of people, type of setting and what is the overall viral spread in their community," Gupta said.

A hodgepodge Response

Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, told CNN's Abby Phillip on Inside Politics Sunday that he expects masking to become only an indoor thing soon.

"I expect, over the next few weeks, states to start lifting outdoor mask mandates," Jha said, adding that most infections happen indoors, so people will need to wear masks inside for a while longer.

Several states such as Texas and Alabama have already eliminated statewide mask mandates, and some others are planning to loosen outdoor mask requirements.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee announced Thursday that, starting May 7th, masks will only be required indoors or when it is not possible to maintain at least three feet of space outdoors.

Covid-19 restrictions are ending in Connecticut on May 19th, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is advising people to still be cautious and wear masks indoors.

"There won't be any requirements regarding masks outside. We still strongly recommend wearing the mask inside, unless you've been vaccinated, we'll find some balance there," Lamont said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 65°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 63°
Fort Payne
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 524367

Reported Deaths: 10807
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson756511496
Mobile40258800
Madison34165498
Tuscaloosa25448445
Montgomery24089574
Shelby23250243
Baldwin20787302
Lee15670166
Calhoun14375313
Morgan14180274
Etowah13716348
Marshall12022220
Houston10427279
Elmore10011202
Limestone9873149
Cullman9512191
St. Clair9508236
Lauderdale9293234
DeKalb8774183
Talladega8131173
Walker7153277
Autauga6793107
Jackson6772110
Blount6556133
Colbert6240132
Coffee5435113
Dale4780111
Russell432139
Franklin421882
Chilton4153110
Covington4084116
Tallapoosa3943149
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3526122
Clarke347660
Marion3084100
Pike306776
Lawrence297696
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248461
Geneva246475
Pickens233359
Barbour228455
Hale219175
Butler214068
Fayette210560
Henry188344
Cherokee182945
Randolph178741
Monroe174040
Washington165838
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149957
Cleburne147141
Lamar139834
Lowndes137853
Wilcox125427
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa100928
Greene91534
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 837833

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby933421591
Davidson88250926
Knox49926625
Hamilton43501488
Rutherford42422423
Williamson27589215
Sumner23549345
Montgomery19740224
Wilson18547229
Out of TN1797995
Unassigned16778133
Sullivan16266287
Blount15213194
Bradley14670148
Washington14243244
Maury13261170
Sevier13204175
Putnam11193173
Madison10853241
Robertson9627129
Anderson8639171
Hamblen8522171
Greene7746152
Tipton7235104
Coffee6833121
Dickson6740109
Cumberland6586128
Carter6487156
Bedford6439129
Gibson6410144
McMinn637897
Roane6197102
Jefferson6089124
Loudon602469
Lawrence582086
Hawkins5802106
Monroe572495
Warren551881
Dyer5371104
Franklin509488
Fayette493678
Obion450396
Cheatham445954
Cocke444298
Rhea431575
Lincoln430963
Marshall412358
Campbell410562
Weakley403763
Giles396299
Henderson373276
Macon358677
Carroll357782
White356269
Hardin350566
Hardeman346764
Lauderdale314444
Henry312675
Marion310846
Claiborne307373
Scott305745
Overton298161
Wayne294434
Hickman280746
McNairy277254
DeKalb275753
Smith275238
Haywood268461
Grainger259649
Trousdale249122
Morgan246339
Fentress238446
Johnson232238
Bledsoe210111
Chester209651
Crockett201548
Polk200324
Unicoi195249
Cannon189231
Union186534
Grundy178433
Humphreys174622
Lake169626
Sequatchie167028
Benton163440
Decatur157538
Lewis156626
Meigs135124
Stewart131028
Jackson130035
Clay109431
Houston108633
Perry105728
Moore100217
Van Buren83622
Pickett75724
Hancock55712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events