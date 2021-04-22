Clear

Daunte Wright's funeral is underway, marking another emotional day for a city reeling from police violence

Daunte Wright's aunt, Naisha, speaks with CNN's Brianna Keilar shortly before his funeral. Wright's killing is the latest in a string of deaths of Black men during police encounters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

Mourners gathered in Minneapolis on Thursday to honor the life of Daunte Wright, the Black motorist fatally shot by a Minnesota police officer this month during an arrest attempt.

Civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton will eulogize Wright, 20, during a funeral that marks another emotional day for a metro area scarred by several high-profile killings involving police. The service at Shiloh Temple International Ministries comes just two days after a former Minneapolis officer was found guilty of George Floyd's murder.

The beginning of the service largely featured music.

Wright was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, and moved to Minneapolis at age 7, according to the obituary included in the funeral program. He attended Edison High School, where he excelled at sports and played basketball, the obituary said.

LIVE UPDATES FROM THE FUNERAL

Wright was a "warm and loving person who would do anything for his family and friends," it said. He loved the Fourth of July, when he would gather with his family and light fireworks.

"Daunte was a shining light. He was a shining light," Wright's aunt, Naisha Wright, told CNN on Thursday morning. "He was loved. He was a man in the making. He was somebody. He was human. He died; we can't understand why. Why? Why did he have to die the way that he died?"

"Today, I have to go lay my nephew to rest on my mother's 60th birthday," said Wright, who spoke alongside lawyer Ben Crump. "My brother and my sister should not have to go through this. They should not have to go through this, nor should any other mother, father or anyone have to go through an unjust murder like what happened."

Daunte Wright's death on April 11 in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center happened about 10 miles from where the trial in Floyd's death was held this month. Wright's killing sparked nights of protests in Brooklyn Center and reignited national conversations about policing and the use of force.

Relatives of Floyd and Oscar Grant -- Black men also killed in police encounters -- were expected to attend the funeral, Wright's aunt and Crump said hours before the service.

Another gun said to be mistaken for a Taser

Police initially said the Brooklyn Center officer who shot Wright appeared to mistake her gun for her Taser when she fired. She had pulled Wright over for an expired tag, and then tried to arrest him on an outstanding warrant; Wright was shot as he resisted and got back into his vehicle, authorities said.

The officer, Kim Potter, resigned and was arrested and charged last week with second-degree manslaughter.

Wright's family has called for Potter to be held accountable.

"I felt anger, I felt sadness, I felt loss and I felt helpless," Wright's mother, Katie Wright, told reporters on Friday. "I don't want to feel helpless. I need my son to have justice."

The family hopes to see "some type of justice," Naisha Wright said Thursday, as Daunte Wright joins the list of Black men killed by US police, including Grant. He was fatally shot in 2009 at age 22 by an officer in Oakland, California, who said he intended to draw and fire his Taser rather than his gun.

Justice "would be a bittersweet moment, of course, because again, today we close that casket on my nephew," Naisha Wright said. "This is the last day that we can ever touch, we can ever see him. We can give something where other families don't have to go through this."

The Wright family in recent days has drawn strength from relatives of Floyd, who are expected to attend the funeral, Wright told CNN.

"Even what they've been dealing with, like literally, they put aside what they are dealing with to see how my family is doing. And it takes a lot of strength. It takes a lot of strength to be able to do that. They've seen over and over and over and over their brother, their uncle being murdered. Murdered! In front of millions," she said.

"And that family, they see us, and they give us hugs, you know, just -- yes, encouragement to keep going because that's what we're going to do. We're going to keep fighting."

In delivering Wright's eulogy, Sharpton will reprise a role he played at Floyd's funeral nearly 11 months ago in the same city.

To mark the start of Wright's funeral, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a proclamation calling for two minutes of silence at noon CT in his honor.

"We know that this tragedy is connected to the deep, systemic racism in our society that Black people in Minnesota and across the country face every single day," the proclamation by Walz reads. "While nothing can bring Daunte Wright back to his loved ones, we must continue to work to enact real, meaningful change at the local, state, and national levels to fight systemic racism so that every person in Minnesota --- Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White -- can be safe and thrive."

Wright's killing is the latest in a string of deaths of Black men during police encounters in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in the past five years, including the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights in 2016 and the death of Floyd in May.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 524367

Reported Deaths: 10807
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson756511496
Mobile40258800
Madison34165498
Tuscaloosa25448445
Montgomery24089574
Shelby23250243
Baldwin20787302
Lee15670166
Calhoun14375313
Morgan14180274
Etowah13716348
Marshall12022220
Houston10427279
Elmore10011202
Limestone9873149
Cullman9512191
St. Clair9508236
Lauderdale9293234
DeKalb8774183
Talladega8131173
Walker7153277
Autauga6793107
Jackson6772110
Blount6556133
Colbert6240132
Coffee5435113
Dale4780111
Russell432139
Franklin421882
Chilton4153110
Covington4084116
Tallapoosa3943149
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3526122
Clarke347660
Marion3084100
Pike306776
Lawrence297696
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248461
Geneva246475
Pickens233359
Barbour228455
Hale219175
Butler214068
Fayette210560
Henry188344
Cherokee182945
Randolph178741
Monroe174040
Washington165838
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149957
Cleburne147141
Lamar139834
Lowndes137853
Wilcox125427
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa100928
Greene91534
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 837833

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby933421591
Davidson88250926
Knox49926625
Hamilton43501488
Rutherford42422423
Williamson27589215
Sumner23549345
Montgomery19740224
Wilson18547229
Out of TN1797995
Unassigned16778133
Sullivan16266287
Blount15213194
Bradley14670148
Washington14243244
Maury13261170
Sevier13204175
Putnam11193173
Madison10853241
Robertson9627129
Anderson8639171
Hamblen8522171
Greene7746152
Tipton7235104
Coffee6833121
Dickson6740109
Cumberland6586128
Carter6487156
Bedford6439129
Gibson6410144
McMinn637897
Roane6197102
Jefferson6089124
Loudon602469
Lawrence582086
Hawkins5802106
Monroe572495
Warren551881
Dyer5371104
Franklin509488
Fayette493678
Obion450396
Cheatham445954
Cocke444298
Rhea431575
Lincoln430963
Marshall412358
Campbell410562
Weakley403763
Giles396299
Henderson373276
Macon358677
Carroll357782
White356269
Hardin350566
Hardeman346764
Lauderdale314444
Henry312675
Marion310846
Claiborne307373
Scott305745
Overton298161
Wayne294434
Hickman280746
McNairy277254
DeKalb275753
Smith275238
Haywood268461
Grainger259649
Trousdale249122
Morgan246339
Fentress238446
Johnson232238
Bledsoe210111
Chester209651
Crockett201548
Polk200324
Unicoi195249
Cannon189231
Union186534
Grundy178433
Humphreys174622
Lake169626
Sequatchie167028
Benton163440
Decatur157538
Lewis156626
Meigs135124
Stewart131028
Jackson130035
Clay109431
Houston108633
Perry105728
Moore100217
Van Buren83622
Pickett75724
Hancock55712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events