Clear

He's handled some of Minnesota's most high-profile deaths. Today, he's hosting Daunte Wright's funeral

CNN's Adrienne Broaddus reports on a Black-owned funeral home in Minnesota which helped organize George Floyd's funeral and is now preparing for the funeral of Daunte Wright.

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 22, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN

For three decades, Tracy Wesley has met people on life's most difficult days.

He runs Estes Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis -- one of only two Black-owned funeral homes in Minnesota. And he's handled some of the Twin Cities' most high-profile deaths: George Floyd, Jamar Clark and now Daunte Wright.

In his line of work, Wesley says he is not bothered by people who naturally pass or transition but is troubled by police killings.

"Not only have you lost, you're suffering a loss that was unnecessary," he said. "There needs to be change because the system is racist," he said. "I am afraid it (police killings) is never going to go away."

Days before George Floyd's family celebrated a guilty verdict on all three charges for the murder of their loved one, Wesley helped Daunte Wright's family arrange their son's funeral.

Wesley said the Wright family selected a red urn to store Daunte Wright's ashes. During the process, Wesley learned red was one of Daunte Wright's favorite colors.

Wright will be cremated following his funeral, Wesley said. For the Thursday funeral service, the family is renting a white casket to hold the body of the 20-year-old.

"White always means angelic," Wesley said, noting red and white roses will drape the casket. "The red and white roses, they just kind of like that."

Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop about 15 miles from the Cup Foods where George Floyd was killed. The two men, killed in police custody nearly a year apart, became focal points for the national conversation around police accountability and racial bias in the US.

The manner in which each was killed differed. An officer knelt on a handcuffed Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes after Floyd exited his vehicle. Wright was stopped for an expired tag, though authorities later learned he had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant, and was fatally shot in his vehicle as an officer yelled out "Taser!"

But their similarities drew particular heartbreak from protesters calling for justice: Floyd called out for his mother in his last moments and Wright called his mother as he was pulled over. They both were fathers to young children and both of their deaths were captured on video.

"It's a little bit of a different state of mind that you have to be in to help. On one hand, you're upset being African American in this country," Wesley said. "And on the other hand, being a professional, you have to do all that you can and focus to help our families."

Wesley has handled killings that people outside the state of Minnesota know little about. They are among the names at a symbolic cemetery called "Say Their Names," blocks from the site where Floyd died.

The site has rows of headstones honoring men and women killed by police. The youngest is for a 7-year-old girl who was killed during a police raid in Michigan.

Stevante Clark's brother -- Stephon -- is among the names at the cemetery. Sacramento police shot and killed Clark's brother in 2018 -- police said they thought he had a gun, but a cell phone was discovered instead.

"It is just, it's too many names. It sucks," Clark said. "We couldn't get it together after all these people. I am looking at like where is the respect for life.

"My heart just my heart breaks for the family because this is the club nobody wants to be a part of," he said. "I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy."

And in the face of death, Wesley does his part to help families celebrate lives of the people they love.

"It is tough. I've cried a lot, you know, usually when I am helping them," he said. "I do fairly well hold my composure, but you know, in the office there's many times that when we're done ... it's exhausting."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 524367

Reported Deaths: 10807
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson756511496
Mobile40258800
Madison34165498
Tuscaloosa25448445
Montgomery24089574
Shelby23250243
Baldwin20787302
Lee15670166
Calhoun14375313
Morgan14180274
Etowah13716348
Marshall12022220
Houston10427279
Elmore10011202
Limestone9873149
Cullman9512191
St. Clair9508236
Lauderdale9293234
DeKalb8774183
Talladega8131173
Walker7153277
Autauga6793107
Jackson6772110
Blount6556133
Colbert6240132
Coffee5435113
Dale4780111
Russell432139
Franklin421882
Chilton4153110
Covington4084116
Tallapoosa3943149
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3526122
Clarke347660
Marion3084100
Pike306776
Lawrence297696
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248461
Geneva246475
Pickens233359
Barbour228455
Hale219175
Butler214068
Fayette210560
Henry188344
Cherokee182945
Randolph178741
Monroe174040
Washington165838
Macon156849
Clay150956
Crenshaw149957
Cleburne147141
Lamar139834
Lowndes137853
Wilcox125427
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa100928
Greene91534
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 837833

Reported Deaths: 12111
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby933421591
Davidson88250926
Knox49926625
Hamilton43501488
Rutherford42422423
Williamson27589215
Sumner23549345
Montgomery19740224
Wilson18547229
Out of TN1797995
Unassigned16778133
Sullivan16266287
Blount15213194
Bradley14670148
Washington14243244
Maury13261170
Sevier13204175
Putnam11193173
Madison10853241
Robertson9627129
Anderson8639171
Hamblen8522171
Greene7746152
Tipton7235104
Coffee6833121
Dickson6740109
Cumberland6586128
Carter6487156
Bedford6439129
Gibson6410144
McMinn637897
Roane6197102
Jefferson6089124
Loudon602469
Lawrence582086
Hawkins5802106
Monroe572495
Warren551881
Dyer5371104
Franklin509488
Fayette493678
Obion450396
Cheatham445954
Cocke444298
Rhea431575
Lincoln430963
Marshall412358
Campbell410562
Weakley403763
Giles396299
Henderson373276
Macon358677
Carroll357782
White356269
Hardin350566
Hardeman346764
Lauderdale314444
Henry312675
Marion310846
Claiborne307373
Scott305745
Overton298161
Wayne294434
Hickman280746
McNairy277254
DeKalb275753
Smith275238
Haywood268461
Grainger259649
Trousdale249122
Morgan246339
Fentress238446
Johnson232238
Bledsoe210111
Chester209651
Crockett201548
Polk200324
Unicoi195249
Cannon189231
Union186534
Grundy178433
Humphreys174622
Lake169626
Sequatchie167028
Benton163440
Decatur157538
Lewis156626
Meigs135124
Stewart131028
Jackson130035
Clay109431
Houston108633
Perry105728
Moore100217
Van Buren83622
Pickett75724
Hancock55712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events