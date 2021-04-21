Clear
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts

Nancy Pelosi's stunningly tone-deaf quote on George Floyd

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) thanked George Floyd "for sacrificing your life for justice" after Derek Chauvin was convicted.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Apr 21, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had months (and months) to ponder what she would say if and when former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of the murder of George Floyd. Which makes what she did say on Wednesday -- in the immediate aftermath of the Chauvin verdict -- all the more baffling.

"Thank you, George Floyd, for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said at an event with the Congressional Black Caucus shortly after the verdict. "For being there to call out to your mom, how heartbreaking was that," Pelosi said during the news conference. "And because of you ... your name will always be synonymous with justice."

Clearly, this is a poorly constructed line. Floyd didn't want to "sacrifice" his life. Pelosi's comment seems to bizarrely suggest that Floyd had some choice in the situation, when in actuality he had zero say or control over whether a police stop would end in his death.

While Floyd's death sparked a national movement aimed at examining and reforming race and policing, the best outcome for Floyd and his family would be that he was still alive. That Chauvin hadn't kneeled on his neck for nine-plus minutes as Floyd said, repeatedly, "I can't breathe."

And while the verdict reached Tuesday gives his family some sort of closure after such a heartbreaking and terrible year-long ordeal, racial profiling by police remains a huge and unacceptable injustice in this country.

The utter tone-deafness of Pelosi's comments -- her first since the verdict was announced! -- drew immediate reaction, especially on social media, where people wondered what the heck she was talking about.

"You have to imagine Pelosi tried that line out on people around her earlier and they nodded along as if it wasn't one of the most offensive things they'd ever heard," tweeted Ryan Grim, the DC bureau chief of The Intercept.

Pelosi sought to clean up the mess she had made. She took to Twitter, writing this:

"George Floyd should be alive today. His family's calls for justice for his murder were heard around the world. He did not die in vain. We must make sure other families don't suffer the same racism, violence & pain, and we must enact the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act."

Which, well, yeah. But why didn't you say that -- or anything close to that -- the first time around?

Look. Moments like this -- when the country is literally on a knife's edge waiting for a verdict on a cop's role in the death of a Black man -- are deeply fraught for any public figure. Everyone is watching. Tensions are high. Emotions are higher. Saying the wrong thing -- or trying to say the right thing and still saying the wrong thing -- is going to get lots and lots of attention.

Speaking of trying to say the right thing and still saying the wrong thing: Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis took responsibility for tweeting, "I CAN BREATHE" following the verdict from the team's official account. Davis said he was unaware that the phrase was one used by people supporting the police in the aftermath of the death of Eric Garner in 2014 at the hands of the police. He said that he meant the tweet as supportive of Floyd's family, citing Floyd's brother who, after the verdict, said that "today, we are able to breathe again." Said Davis: "If I offended the family, then I'm deeply, deeply disappointed."

And Pelosi's comments -- while WAY off -- should not eclipse the fact that she is uniquely situated to push legislative measures to work to ensure that deaths like Floyd's never happen again. Or that she has a long record of working for racial justice in Congress and the country.

But what she said is still very much a head-scratcher. Especially when you consider that these were, I assume, carefully considered comments during a massive cultural moment. That no one in her orbit said, "Madam Speaker, maybe the whole George-Floyd-as-noble-sacrifice theme isn't the way to go," should raise a little bit of an alarm. Ditto the fact that Pelosi herself, one of the most skilled and accomplished politicians of her generation, didn't hear just how bad it sounded herself.

Pelosi's comments will be a historical footnote to the broader story of Floyd's death -- and what it meant for the country. But that fact doesn't excuse her from coming off so tin-eared in such a big moment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 523955

Reported Deaths: 10798
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755821496
Mobile40234800
Madison34153500
Tuscaloosa25423444
Montgomery24084573
Shelby23241242
Baldwin20764302
Lee15642166
Calhoun14365311
Morgan14171274
Etowah13707348
Marshall12015220
Houston10418279
Elmore10023202
Limestone9866148
Cullman9514191
St. Clair9498236
Lauderdale9286233
DeKalb8767183
Talladega8123173
Walker7149277
Autauga6773106
Jackson6769110
Blount6548133
Colbert6237132
Coffee5434113
Dale4782111
Russell431339
Franklin421482
Chilton4132110
Covington4083115
Tallapoosa3928148
Escambia390375
Dallas3529150
Chambers3523122
Clarke347460
Marion3080100
Pike306776
Lawrence296995
Winston273272
Bibb256961
Marengo248561
Geneva246575
Pickens233359
Barbour227555
Hale218775
Butler213868
Fayette210360
Henry188644
Cherokee182745
Randolph178041
Monroe173440
Washington165938
Macon156949
Clay150556
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar140034
Lowndes137653
Wilcox124927
Bullock122140
Conecuh109828
Perry107726
Sumter103332
Coosa100228
Greene91434
Choctaw59024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 836563

Reported Deaths: 12096
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby931861591
Davidson88121924
Knox49873624
Hamilton43438487
Rutherford42361422
Williamson27569216
Sumner23515342
Montgomery19661224
Wilson18496229
Out of TN1793495
Unassigned16772133
Sullivan16211287
Blount15194194
Bradley14633148
Washington14197243
Maury13242169
Sevier13182175
Putnam11185173
Madison10810241
Robertson9615129
Anderson8633171
Hamblen8509171
Greene7739152
Tipton7227103
Coffee6832121
Dickson6735109
Cumberland6577128
Carter6472156
Bedford6430129
Gibson6406144
McMinn637097
Roane6193102
Jefferson6082123
Loudon601969
Lawrence580986
Hawkins5790106
Monroe571495
Warren551581
Dyer5365104
Franklin508988
Fayette492577
Obion450296
Cheatham445254
Cocke444198
Rhea431475
Lincoln430763
Marshall411858
Campbell409962
Weakley403563
Giles395799
Henderson373075
Macon358477
Carroll357682
White355468
Hardin349866
Hardeman346464
Lauderdale314344
Henry312575
Marion310546
Claiborne306173
Scott305345
Overton297461
Wayne294334
Hickman280746
McNairy276854
DeKalb275653
Smith274938
Haywood268361
Grainger259449
Trousdale249022
Morgan246039
Fentress238446
Johnson231738
Bledsoe209911
Chester209451
Crockett201248
Polk200024
Unicoi194849
Cannon188931
Union186234
Grundy178233
Humphreys174222
Lake169526
Sequatchie166928
Benton163140
Decatur157438
Lewis156226
Meigs134724
Stewart130828
Jackson130035
Clay109331
Houston108533
Perry105728
Moore100117
Van Buren83621
Pickett75724
Hancock55112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events