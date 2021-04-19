Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Johnson & Johnson said blood clots have been reported with all Covid-19 vaccines. The author of the study they cited says they're wrong.

CNN Senior Medical Correspondent Elizabeth Cohen discusses a statement released by Johnson & Johnson about other coronavirus vaccines.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Cohen, CNN Senior Medical Correspondent

When news broke that Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine might be linked to blood clots, the company responded by pointing a finger at Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines, issuing a media statement that said a study showed there were reports of blood clots with their vaccines as well.

But the study doesn't show that at all, according to the lead author.

"We didn't find anyone with blood clots," Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, an assistant professor of medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College, said of her study of Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines. "We didn't find any of those scary things that are happening with Johnson & Johnson."

Among the more than 7 million people who've received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, at least seven have experienced very rare blood clots in the brain -- one man during clinical trials and six women during the vaccine's rollout, which has been put on pause because of the blood clot concerns.

Now Johnson & Johnson is coming under fire for stoking fear about Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines when in fact Johnson & Johnson's shot is the only one authorized in the US with reports of blood clots.

In its media statement, Johnson & Johnson wrote there had been reports of blood clots for "all Covid-19 vaccines."

"That is a really irresponsible thing to say," said Dr. Paul Offit, referring to the J&J media statement. Offit, a vaccine expert at the University of Pennsylvania, is a member of the US Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel that reviewed emergency use authorization applications from all three Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Offit noted that the company's statement was especially unfortunate given there are still significant numbers of people in the US who are hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

"I think Paul is right on," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, who is a member of a vaccine advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "His indignation is appropriate."

In an email to CNN, a J&J spokesman did not directly respond to questions about why the company had said there had been reports of blood clots when that is not in fact the case.

The spokesman sent a statement that says: "We continue to work closely with medical experts and global health authorities to assess the data on these extremely rare events.  Above all, we are committed to the safety and well-being of the people who use our products, and we support public awareness of the signs and symptoms to ensure the correct diagnosis, appropriate treatment and expedited reporting by health care professionals."

In a story published April 13, CNN pointed out issues with part of the J&J media statement. In statements issued later that day and the next day, the company did not repeat the claim that there had been reports of blood clots with all vaccines.

J&J's April 9 media statement

The issue of blood clots and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine first arose on April 9 when the European Medicines Agency issued a statement that it was investigating reports of blood clots among people who had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In response, J&J issued the media statement that day saying that "We are aware that thromboembolic events including those with thrombocytopenia have been reported with all COVID-19 vaccines."

"Thromboembolic events" is a medical term for blood clots.

That J&J statement included a footnote to the study by Lee and her colleagues, which looked at some adverse events reported after people received the Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

That study, published in February in the American Journal of Hematology, analyzed reports of people who had experienced low blood platelet levels -- not blood clots.

"Those are entirely different entities," said Lee, the study's lead author. "It's like apples and oranges."

The study identified reports of 17 people who experienced low blood platelet levels for the first time after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The authors concluded these reports were "not surprising," given that tens of millions of people had received the vaccine. As of February 2, more than 30 million people in the US had received at least the first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine, according to the CDC.

Having low platelet counts, or thrombocytopenia, is not uncommon and there can be many causes, including pregnancy, heavy alcohol consumption and certain cancers or viral infections.

Different types of vaccines

Moderna and Pfizer are mRNA vaccines, and J&J is an adenovirus vector vaccine. AstraZeneca also uses an adenovirus vector platform, and it too has been linked to very small numbers of rare blood clots.

The Johnson & Johnson April 9 media statement included a link to a Lancet study that shows reports of blood clots with AstraZeneca's vaccine.

CDC monitoring through February 13, however, found no increased incidence of certain types of blood clotting disorders or thrombocytopenia among people who'd received Pfizer or Moderna.

Johnson & Johnson sought help from Pfizer and Moderna to look into reports of blood clots, but both companies declined, saying their vaccines appeared to be safe, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation. AstraZeneca, however, did agreed to join forces with Johnson & Johnson, according to the report.

When asked about the Wall Street Journal report, the company issued a statement to CNN saying that "at Johnson & Johnson, we believe collaborative scientific exchange can lead to more robust answers to questions -- particularly as it relates to the safety of patients."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 522401

Reported Deaths: 10790
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson755171494
Mobile39126799
Madison34109500
Tuscaloosa25405444
Montgomery24058573
Shelby23221242
Baldwin20723302
Lee15631166
Calhoun14355311
Morgan14168273
Etowah13703348
Marshall12009220
Houston10414279
Elmore10022203
Limestone9859148
Cullman9508191
St. Clair9485236
Lauderdale9276233
DeKalb8761183
Talladega8126173
Walker7149276
Autauga6763106
Jackson6762110
Blount6532133
Colbert6235132
Coffee5434113
Dale4781111
Russell431239
Franklin421382
Chilton4129110
Covington4069115
Tallapoosa3919148
Escambia390374
Dallas3528150
Chambers3518122
Clarke347360
Marion3072100
Pike306576
Lawrence296495
Winston273272
Bibb256361
Marengo248561
Geneva246475
Pickens233259
Barbour227155
Hale218675
Butler213268
Fayette209660
Henry188344
Cherokee182744
Randolph177741
Monroe173040
Washington165438
Macon156448
Clay150255
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne147041
Lamar139934
Lowndes137353
Wilcox124727
Bullock122040
Conecuh109728
Perry107626
Sumter103332
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events