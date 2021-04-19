Clear

In the race between Covid-19 vaccines and the virus, hesitancy gives dangerous variants a leg up, expert says

Dr. Anthony Fauci says it is "quite frustrating" that a large percentage of Republicans are hesitant about receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a recent poll.

Posted: Apr 19, 2021 2:20 AM
Updated: Apr 19, 2021 2:20 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

More than half of all US adults have now gotten at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But some experts worry that now comes the hard part: reaching the audiences that aren't as eager to get vaccinated against the virus.

"I worry that we're starting to get to that point -- which we always knew existed somewhere in the horizon -- where the level of supply would outstrip the demand," epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed told CNN on Sunday.

Now, El-Sayed said, officials need to focus on getting important messaging out to those populations about why the vaccines are safe, effective and "absolutely necessary." Experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci have estimated somewhere between 70% to 85% of the population needs to be immune -- either through vaccination or previous infection -- to control the virus.

So it's critical to continue building up the country's protection now and overcome obstacles like hesitancy, experts say -- especially as concerning variants circulate in the US.

"As we slow down -- if we slow down -- because of (vaccine) hesitancy, it gives more and more time for variants of concern, specifically B.1.1.7 that has ravaged states like Michigan, to continue to spread and set off potential new surges in local communities," El-Sayed said.

"It has always been a race between the vaccines and the variants, and hesitancy just slows down that vaccine leg," he added.

The highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant, which was first spotted in the UK, has been reported in all 50 US states, according to data from the CDC. It's now the dominant coronavirus strain in the country.

Expert urges young people to get vaccinated

Some experts are also beginning to express concern over younger groups, and how likely they are to get vaccinated against the virus.

According to a new Quinnipiac University poll, 36% of adults under the age of 35 said they don't plan on getting a Covid-19 vaccine -- a result that's been repeated over and over again in polling data.

Dr. Jayne Morgan, the clinical director of the Piedmont Healthcare Covid Task Force in Atlanta, said on CNN Sunday that she's concerned about how the virus is currently hitting younger groups.

A big part of the country's 65+ population -- which got priority access to vaccines before younger Americans -- has already been vaccinated and now officials are seeing a shift in Covid-19 case demographics "down to a younger and younger age group," Morgan said.

"We've got to begin to get serious about this," she said.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky also recently said that the increases in Covid-19 cases and emergency room visits in the US are predominantly among younger adults, "most of whom have not yet been vaccinated."

And officials in Michigan, which is in the middle of another violent surge, have also said their hospitals are filling up with younger residents.

"It really is presenting in all of our ERs and frankly in our inpatient units," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said on CNN Saturday. "We're treating younger patients than we ever saw before."

US awaits a decision on J&J shot

Meanwhile, as officials work to get as many shots into arms as possible as quickly as possible, the country is awaiting an important decision.

CDC and Food and Drug Administration officials last week recommended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over six reported US cases of a "rare and severe" type of blood clot, among more than 6.8 million Americans who took the shot.

Vaccine advisers to the CDC, who previously put off a decision in order to get more information, will again meet on April 23 to take up the question of whether the J&J vaccine causes blood clots and, if so, what to do about it.

Fauci told CNN on Sunday that he expects a decision about the J&J vaccine to be made by then.

"I don't want to get ahead of the CDC and the FDA and the advisory committee, but I would imagine that what we will see is that it would come back and it would come back in some sort of either warning or restriction," Fauci said.

"I do think we will get it back in some manner or form," he added. "But what I'm sure, I hope, that we don't see anything extended beyond Friday. We need to get Friday some decision, one way or the other."

Fauci -- like other health officials -- said the pause was important so that experts can gather all the necessary data to help inform their decision.

"I think to just assume on the basis of six (cases) that you know everything that's going on with this, I think would not be prudent," Fauci said. "For that reason they put a pause."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 49°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 522131

Reported Deaths: 10790
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754831494
Mobile39111799
Madison34084500
Tuscaloosa25396444
Montgomery24037573
Shelby23210242
Baldwin20714302
Lee15614166
Calhoun14350311
Morgan14164273
Etowah13696348
Marshall12007220
Houston10408279
Elmore10018203
Limestone9858148
Cullman9507191
St. Clair9478236
Lauderdale9271233
DeKalb8760183
Talladega8122173
Walker7146276
Autauga6760106
Jackson6760110
Blount6529133
Colbert6234132
Coffee5431113
Dale4779111
Russell430939
Franklin420982
Chilton4114110
Covington4068115
Tallapoosa3915148
Escambia390374
Dallas3525150
Chambers3516122
Clarke347260
Marion3072100
Pike306576
Lawrence296295
Winston273272
Bibb256361
Marengo248461
Geneva246275
Pickens233259
Barbour227155
Hale218675
Butler213168
Fayette209460
Henry188144
Cherokee182744
Randolph177241
Monroe172740
Washington165338
Macon156148
Clay150155
Crenshaw149557
Cleburne146741
Lamar139734
Lowndes137353
Wilcox124727
Bullock121940
Conecuh109528
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events