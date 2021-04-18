3 people killed and 2 injured in shooting in Kenosha, sheriff's department says

Three people were killed and two others injured with gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday morning at The Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. David Wright told CNN.

The shooting happened inside the tavern and the first call came in at 12:42 a.m., said Wright.

The two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

The suspect in the shooting has not been located, according to Wright.

Officials do not believe there is any threat to the community following the shooting, adding that this appears to be a targeted and isolated incident.

The shooting is still being investigated and there is no information on the motive at this time, Wright said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.