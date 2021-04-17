Clear

Progressive backlash on refugee cap puts Biden on notice

The White House said President Joe Biden will set a new, increased refugee cap in May after facing a barrage of criticism when officials confirmed to CNN and other outlets that it would remain at the historically low level set by former President Donald Trump.

Posted: Apr 17, 2021 11:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

Joe Biden's swift reversals on raising the nation's refugee cap over the past 48 hours marked a rare moment of uncertainty for the new President within a carefully choreographed first 100 days -- one that underscored the power of progressives to force Biden to change course, even as they face legislative setbacks in a deeply divided Washington.

Biden sought to calm the uprising within his party during brief remarks to reporters Saturday after playing golf in Delaware. The firestorm followed Friday's news that Biden would sign an emergency determination keeping the current cap on refugees entering the United States at 15,000 this fiscal year, a level set by the Trump administration that is far below historical norms and the 62,500 the Biden administration had proposed earlier this year.

His Saturday remarks followed various clean-up efforts from the administration on Friday, including a late conference call with refugee resettlement advocates, where White House officials signaled the President was likely to raise the cap well ahead of the May 15 deadline they'd set hours earlier, according a person familiar with the matter.

By way of explanation Saturday, Biden hinted at the difficult politics he is facing as his administration attempts to halt the surge of migrants, particularly unaccompanied minors, across the southern border. He inferred that his plans to raise the cap, which he affirmed in a speech in February, had been complicated by what he referred to as the "crisis" on the border "with young people," uttering a word that his administration has tried to avoid in relation to the influx on unaccompanied migrant children.

"We're going to increase the number," Biden told reporters of the refugee cap as he left the Wilmington Country Club. "We couldn't do two things at once. But now we are going to increase the number."

It was a victory for progressives who, along with humanitarian groups, directed a wave of scorn and fury at the President on Friday the likes of which he has not seen during his nearly three months in office.

Despite the Democratic triumphs of winning the White House and control of the US Senate, progressives have watched in frustration this year as many of their key legislative priorities -- including voting rights, gun control measures and policing reform -- have been stalled by the limitations of a 50-50 Senate and their inability to find the 60 votes that are needed to overcome the filibuster.

Though Biden incorporated many progressive anti-poverty objectives into the Covid relief bill that passed through Congress earlier this year, a provision raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour -- a top priority for the left -- did not survive. In such a closely divided Senate, the center of the political universe has more often revolved around moderate West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who has played an outsized role in determining the limits of the Democrats' legislative agenda as he has rejected the pleas of liberal Democrats to overturn the Senate's supermajority filibuster rules.

Expecting a break from Trump

The notion that Biden would abandon his campaign promise to raise the historically low refugee cap -- a move fully within the powers of the presidency -- drew fierce blowback, in part because former President Donald Trump's cap was a symbol of what progressives viewed as the racist and nativist instincts of his administration. Trump often demonized refugees at his 2020 campaign rallies, claiming that he would turn swing states like Minnesota "into a refugee camp."

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who fled civil war in Somalia with her family and lived in a refugee camp before ultimately coming to the United States in the 1990s, tweeted Friday after the initial news that the administration wouldn't raise the cap that there were "simply no excuses" for what she referred to as a "disgraceful decision."

"It goes directly against our values and risks the lives of little boys and girls huddled in refugee camps around the world," she tweeted. "I know, because I was one."

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reprimanded Biden on Twitter by reminding him that the Democratic coalition that elected him is fragile -- and that his vow to "welcome immigrants" led many to vote for him "based on that promise."

"Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

In a sharply worded statement, Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who is the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said it was "unacceptable and unconscionable" that Biden was going to maintain Trump's "harmful, xenophobic, and racist refugee cap." The decision, she added, demonstrated that Biden "has broken his promise to restore our humanity."

It wasn't just the far left hitting Biden. Many other Democrats, including Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Senate Democrat, and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler also slammed the decision. Ultimately, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday afternoon that Biden would set an "increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year" by next month. But she cautioned that "given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely."

The Biden administration's equivocation on the refugee cap reflects the heat they are facing about the crisis on the southern border in the middle of a pandemic -- and the fear that Americans will conflate the two issues, even though they are distinctly different policy areas.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week showed that just 29% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the situation at the southern border, while 55% disapprove. With no immediate solutions in sight, that immigration issue once again looms large for Democrats as they seek to hold onto and grow their congressional majorities in next year's midterm elections.

Both Biden and Psaki alluded to the linkage between the two issues as the administration backtracked on Friday and Saturday.

Psaki suggested Friday that the Office of Refugee Settlement, which is part of the Health and Human Services Department, currently has limited bandwidth because some officials are working both on the situation at the southern border and on refugee resettlement issues. That argument, however, was rejected by refugee resettlement groups that said they had already been preparing for an increase in arrivals. Unlike migrants arriving at the border, refugees undergo an extensive vetting and clearing process in preparation for entering the United States, and hundreds who had already been approved had their flights canceled because of the delay in raising the cap.

As recently as February, Biden had spoken about addressing the suffering faced by the more than 80 million displaced people around the world as a moral issue that he planned to confront as President. At that time he said he was approving an executive order that would position the US to raise refugee admissions back up to 125,000 during the first full fiscal year of his administration. He noted that America's "moral leadership on refugee issues was a point of bipartisan consensus" for decades, including when he served in the US Senate.

"We offered safe havens for those fleeing violence or persecution," Biden said in that speech at the State Department. "And our example pushed other nations to open wide their doors as well."

The view that America must take a lead in sheltering the most vulnerable and endangered people around the world is shared by many progressives, who swallowed their disappointments when Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary.

Their vociferous response to the administration's backpedaling on Friday put Biden on notice that when he can use the power of the presidency to begin restoring America's image as a humane, tolerant and benevolent force in the world after four years of Trump, they simply aren't willing to accept the administration's political excuses or delays -- and will hold Biden to the promises he made to win their support.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 521623

Reported Deaths: 10739
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754061493
Mobile39067799
Madison34040496
Tuscaloosa25367444
Montgomery24019567
Shelby23186239
Baldwin20701302
Lee15589165
Calhoun14342311
Morgan14158271
Etowah13685346
Marshall11995220
Houston10404278
Elmore10011200
Limestone9852147
Cullman9503189
St. Clair9463234
Lauderdale9265228
DeKalb8757181
Talladega8115171
Walker7139275
Jackson6756110
Autauga6750103
Blount6519134
Colbert6229130
Coffee5424113
Dale4772111
Russell430038
Franklin420782
Chilton4101109
Covington4061114
Tallapoosa3907146
Escambia390174
Dallas3525149
Chambers3514122
Clarke347060
Marion3072100
Pike306176
Lawrence295995
Winston273172
Bibb256059
Marengo248361
Geneva246075
Pickens233259
Barbour226455
Hale218575
Butler212967
Fayette209460
Henry188044
Cherokee182644
Randolph177241
Monroe172540
Washington165238
Macon155648
Clay150155
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146741
Lamar139734
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124427
Bullock121640
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91434
Choctaw58824
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 830484

Reported Deaths: 12049
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby927281585
Davidson87309923
Knox49411623
Hamilton43254481
Rutherford41816420
Williamson27237214
Sumner23155339
Montgomery19075224
Wilson17979224
Out of TN1794598
Unassigned16655134
Sullivan16096287
Blount14963194
Bradley14518147
Washington14129242
Sevier13116174
Maury13021168
Putnam11155173
Madison10771240
Robertson9567127
Anderson8599171
Hamblen8478170
Greene7715152
Tipton7216102
Coffee6824121
Dickson6724109
Cumberland6555127
Carter6443156
Bedford6409127
Gibson6387144
McMinn634295
Roane6174102
Jefferson6061121
Loudon601169
Lawrence578686
Hawkins5766106
Monroe570295
Warren550881
Dyer5357104
Franklin508388
Fayette490377
Obion449996
Cocke442998
Cheatham442254
Rhea430375
Lincoln429563
Marshall410358
Campbell408462
Weakley401962
Giles393998
Henderson372475
Macon357376
Carroll357182
White353968
Hardin349166
Hardeman345863
Lauderdale314244
Henry311875
Marion308346
Claiborne305573
Scott305145
Overton296360
Wayne294234
Hickman279645
McNairy276754
DeKalb274953
Smith273938
Haywood268161
Grainger258449
Trousdale248722
Morgan245539
Fentress238046
Johnson230238
Bledsoe209411
Chester209351
Crockett200948
Polk199024
Unicoi194149
Cannon188831
Union185634
Grundy177232
Humphreys173621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166428
Benton162940
Decatur157338
Lewis155726
Meigs134123
Stewart130028
Jackson129635
Clay109031
Houston108333
Perry105728
Moore99717
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events