Clear

Bank of America CEO calls for bipartisan push to study restrictive voting laws

Bank of America's CEO Brian Moynihan tells CNN's Poppy Harlow why he's taking a stand against restrictive voting laws.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

Bank of America's chief executive is the latest business leader to speak out about restrictive voting legislation in states such as Georgia and Texas, calling for a federal bipartisan commission to investigate the measures.

"The right to vote should be distributed in the broadest sense and anything that goes against that shouldn't be tolerated," said CEO Brian Moynihan in an interview with CNN's Poppy Harlow on Friday.

The comments come just two days after more than 100 executives from major companies took out a full page ad in The New York Times defending the right to vote for all and opposing "any discriminatory legislation" that infringes on that right.

Moynihan acknowledged that states have the right to set their own voting standards, but he argued that businesses should speak out when they see something they feel is unjust.

He did just that a few years ago when the governor of North Carolina, the state where Bank of America is headquartered, signed a bill that banned transgender people from using public bathrooms for the sex they identify as.

Coca-Cola and Delta, which are both based in Atlanta, each have criticized the restrictive new laws in Georgia.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has also been vocal about his concerns regarding violence against Black Americans and social and economic injustice. Dimon told CNN's David Axelrod earlier this week that "the American dream is fraying and income inequality is like the fault line."

Moynihan said he agreed with Dimon, and stressed that his bank plans to invest even more in local minority entrepreneurs as well as programs to help boost job skills.

Economy on the mend, but need to be careful about spending

Moynihan also spoke to Harlow about the economy and President Joe Biden's proposal to raise corporate taxes. He said that he's bullish about a rebound, citing forecasts from Bank of America's own economists that call for a 7% surge in GDP growth this year and another 5% increase in 2022.

"That's much faster than the past few years," he said, adding that it was encouraging to see the number of people filing for weekly jobless claims as well as the unemployment rate coming down.

But Moynihan hedged when asked if he supports Biden's plan to boost the corporate tax rate to 28% (from 21%) to help pay for the federal government's $2 trillion stimulus package.

"We have to see what they come up with," he said.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lyft CEO John Zimmer are some of the corporate leaders who have said they are in favor of a tax hike.

Moynihan told Harlow that although he thinks America needs a "well-focused infrastructure plan" to stay competitive with the rest of the world, Washington needs to also be worried about the size of the spending package in order to preserve the nation's credit rating.

And like many other business leaders, Moynihan stressed that his biggest concern about the US economy remains Covid-19, saying that America must "get the health care crisis" behind us and boost vaccinations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Fort Payne
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 521201

Reported Deaths: 10736
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753981490
Mobile39011799
Madison34002496
Tuscaloosa25329444
Montgomery23996567
Shelby23160239
Baldwin20674302
Lee15567165
Calhoun14330311
Morgan14152271
Etowah13677346
Marshall11988220
Houston10402278
Elmore10008200
Limestone9843147
Cullman9501189
St. Clair9449234
Lauderdale9254228
DeKalb8756181
Talladega8104171
Walker7126275
Jackson6751110
Autauga6748103
Blount6511134
Colbert6225130
Coffee5418113
Dale4771111
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4100109
Covington4059114
Tallapoosa3904146
Escambia389574
Dallas3522149
Chambers3513122
Clarke346760
Marion3072100
Pike306176
Lawrence295395
Winston273072
Bibb256059
Marengo248261
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour226255
Hale218675
Butler212867
Fayette209460
Henry188044
Cherokee182544
Randolph177041
Monroe172440
Washington164738
Macon155548
Clay150055
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146341
Lamar139634
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124527
Bullock121540
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103232
Coosa99428
Greene91334
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 829114

Reported Deaths: 12041
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby925491580
Davidson87182924
Knox49326622
Hamilton43174480
Rutherford41760420
Williamson27184213
Sumner23112339
Montgomery19032224
Wilson17930223
Out of TN1791299
Unassigned16627133
Sullivan16062287
Blount14940194
Bradley14477147
Washington14088242
Sevier13086174
Maury13009168
Putnam11143173
Madison10742240
Robertson9552127
Anderson8591171
Hamblen8465170
Greene7703152
Tipton7205103
Coffee6822121
Dickson6711109
Cumberland6536127
Carter6431156
Bedford6398126
Gibson6382144
McMinn633195
Roane6166102
Jefferson6050121
Loudon600069
Lawrence577586
Hawkins5757106
Monroe568295
Warren550481
Dyer5352104
Franklin508188
Fayette489478
Obion449296
Cocke442698
Cheatham441253
Rhea430475
Lincoln429263
Marshall409658
Campbell408262
Weakley401562
Giles393498
Henderson371875
Macon357276
Carroll356882
White353268
Hardin348666
Hardeman346063
Lauderdale313844
Henry311775
Marion308246
Claiborne304873
Scott304345
Overton295960
Wayne294234
Hickman279445
McNairy276554
DeKalb274853
Smith273838
Haywood267961
Grainger257449
Trousdale248522
Morgan245839
Fentress237846
Johnson230138
Chester209251
Bledsoe209011
Crockett200848
Polk198424
Unicoi194049
Cannon188731
Union185434
Grundy177232
Humphreys172621
Lake169526
Sequatchie166128
Benton162840
Decatur157138
Lewis155526
Meigs133923
Stewart130028
Jackson129435
Clay109031
Houston108233
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83421
Pickett75624
Hancock54512

Most Popular Stories

Community Events