Clear

Nearly half of US states reported an increase in Covid-19 cases this week. Here's what experts say can help stop another surge

The CDC put off making any decision about the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, saying they need more information about a rare type of blood clot. CNN's chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta reports on the latest and answers your questions.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 4:20 AM
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Travis Caldwell, CNN

At least 21 states have recorded at least a 10% rise in daily average positive cases of Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University data Thursday, demonstrating that the fight against the pandemic is far from over.

In Michigan, hospitals are increasingly overwhelmed and reaching full capacities in part due to the influx of new coronavirus cases. State and local officials across the country are attempting to avoid a similar situation and are pushing to increase vaccination levels among adults, which shows continuing signs of improvement.

More than 30% of US adults have been fully vaccinated, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a CNN analysis has some states being able to vaccinate all willing adults by June.

However, between varying rates of vaccine hesitancy and the pace of vaccinations, the timeline for vaccinating all willing adults varies greatly among states -- a growing concern because, for some locations, a new surge may have arrived.

"We have knocked down this virus already three times, but we have to knock it down a fourth time," Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday, as the state's infection numbers have turned upwards again.

In order to prevent a new surge as well as Covid-19 variants that may be more infectious, health experts continue to recommend mask-wearing, social distancing, and above all else, vaccination.

"The vaccines have saved thousands of lives already," Emory University executive associate dean of medicine Dr. Carlos del Rio told CNN. "We've seen mortality in the US decline despite cases going up, and that's because we're vaccinating people."

Dr. Kawsar Talaat, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN on Thursday that while CDC data has shown that vaccines cannot fully prevent all Covid-19 infections, such "breakout" cases are rare. Widespread vaccination means that less virus is circulating and there is less opportunity for exposure.

"That's the whole point of getting to herd immunity," Talaat said. "Because once we get to a point where enough people in the community are vaccinated, then if somebody develops Covid in that community, the people around them are protected and it's much harder for that person to spread the virus to somebody else, and therefore the transmission stops."

While more than 78% of those ages 75 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine, the percentage of those vaccinated ages 18-29 is at roughly 25%, CDC data shows. And young and relatively healthy people who have had Covid-19 before should still get a vaccine to prevent reinfection, according to research published Thursday in the journal Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

The effect of rising infection rates is being felt on a local level. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that although more than 36% of residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, hospitalizations are increasing.

"It's a lagging indicator, so not a direction that we want to be going," DeWine said.

"We just have to keep going," DeWine said. "We know how to get out of this. You know, this is not five months ago, four months ago, we know how to get out of this, and we have the tool to get out of it. We just have to use the tool and we've got to use it every day. And that is vaccinate."

States push to get ahead of rising infections

Nationwide, states are racing to inoculate as many residents as possible.

"We know that these vaccines are really responsible primarily for the 90% reduction in deaths we've seen over the first 13 weeks of 2021," Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia's Covid-19 czar, said Thursday.

Aware that transportation can be a barrier for some, Rhode Island announced that free public transit trips to and from vaccination appointments will be available starting Monday.

"This is a big win for Rhode Island's vaccination efforts," said Governor Dan McKee. "I hope that no-cost trips will enable everyone who wants to get to a vaccine clinic to get there easily."

News coming out of several states was cautiously optimistic, as Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Connecticut and Georgia all highlighted increases in vaccination numbers.

New York reported its lowest number of hospitalizations since December 1 and that more than half of New York adults had received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office.

Citing a 95% drop in the daily average of deaths in the state, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced that a mask mandate set to expire Friday will not be renewed.

"The lifting of the mandate does not diminish the importance of wearing a face mask," Sununu said, noting that numbers remain high across the state. "We ask that people continue to take steps to protect their own health, the health of their family and friends, and the health of their community."

Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects are investigated

As vaccine distribution continues, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine remains paused.

A severe form of blood clot in the brain known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) may be linked to the vaccine, yet the occurrence rate is rare. So far, only six cases have been reported in the US out of the approximately 7 million doses administered to date. One person died and another is in critical condition, an FDA official said Tuesday.

One of the six cases involved a 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman, according to the state's department of health, who recovered after receiving treatment at a hospital. The state, which is pausing J&J distribution until April 24, said that federal oversight of vaccine safety is functioning as intended.

"The safety procedures built into the vaccination process are working and should instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the available Covid-19 vaccines," Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. "I urge individuals who have appointments scheduled to receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccination to keep those appointments."

After the CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration recommended a pause on Tuesday, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Wednesday without voting on taking any further action, stating that more information is needed, and vaccine advisers to the CDC have scheduled a meeting for April 23 to determine whether additional intervention is required.

"Hopefully, we'll get a decision quite soon as to whether or not we can get back on track with this very effective vaccine," Dr. Anthony Fauci told a Congressional hearing Thursday.

In response, Johnson & Johnson decided to pause vaccinations in all of its clinical trials while the company updates "guidance for investigators and participants," according to a news release posted Tuesday afternoon.

Recipients of the vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider, the CDC and FDA said.

For those that received the J&J vaccine more than a month ago, the risk is "very low," said CDC principal deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 46°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Decatur
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 48°
Fort Payne
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520780

Reported Deaths: 10728
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753721490
Mobile38951798
Madison33940495
Tuscaloosa25318444
Montgomery23980566
Shelby23141239
Baldwin20670300
Lee15552165
Calhoun14318311
Morgan14146271
Etowah13673346
Marshall11982220
Houston10395278
Elmore10010200
Limestone9834147
Cullman9492188
St. Clair9446234
Lauderdale9247227
DeKalb8750181
Talladega8090170
Walker7101275
Autauga6740103
Jackson6736110
Blount6507135
Colbert6218130
Coffee5413113
Dale4768110
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4091109
Covington4058114
Tallapoosa3902146
Escambia389274
Dallas3521149
Chambers3507122
Clarke346560
Marion3071100
Pike305976
Lawrence295395
Winston272872
Bibb255959
Marengo248361
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour225755
Hale218675
Butler212767
Fayette209260
Henry187944
Cherokee182344
Randolph177041
Monroe172140
Washington164738
Macon155048
Clay149555
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146441
Lamar139434
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124627
Bullock121440
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103132
Coosa99228
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 827579

Reported Deaths: 12032
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby923651583
Davidson87087922
Knox49256622
Hamilton43101480
Rutherford41703420
Williamson27127213
Sumner23064338
Montgomery18976224
Wilson17885223
Out of TN1785198
Unassigned16617133
Sullivan15971287
Blount14917194
Bradley14443147
Washington14029242
Sevier13064174
Maury12991168
Putnam11124173
Madison10693240
Robertson9538127
Anderson8580171
Hamblen8460170
Greene7694152
Tipton7193100
Coffee6813121
Dickson6693108
Cumberland6514127
Carter6419156
Bedford6388126
Gibson6370144
McMinn631895
Roane6163102
Jefferson6038121
Loudon599369
Lawrence576886
Hawkins5741106
Monroe567295
Warren550381
Dyer5348104
Franklin506988
Fayette487676
Obion448896
Cocke442198
Cheatham439953
Rhea429675
Lincoln429263
Marshall409258
Campbell407562
Weakley400562
Giles393198
Henderson371075
Carroll356682
Macon356376
White352968
Hardin348566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313544
Henry311275
Marion307946
Scott304045
Claiborne303973
Overton295360
Wayne294134
Hickman279045
McNairy276254
DeKalb274653
Smith273538
Haywood267860
Grainger256949
Trousdale248322
Morgan244839
Fentress237546
Johnson228238
Chester209151
Bledsoe208811
Crockett200748
Polk198124
Unicoi193249
Cannon188431
Union185234
Grundy177031
Humphreys170921
Lake169526
Sequatchie166028
Benton162340
Decatur157038
Lewis155326
Meigs133523
Stewart129828
Jackson129335
Clay108831
Houston108033
Perry105828
Moore99317
Van Buren83321
Pickett75524
Hancock54112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events