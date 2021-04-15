Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Biden made the right call on Afghanistan

Article Image

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) shares the personal reason Biden's decision to withdraw from Afghanistan has impacted him.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Mark Hertling

President Biden has weighed the risks and considered the political and personal implications. He has listened carefully to the advice of the military and diplomats, and he has coordinated with our allies, who have nobly supported the fight over the last two decades with their own blood and treasure. Now, the President has made the tough decision to order the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan by September -- 20 years after the war there began.

Many of those who wear or have worn the uniform will be upset with the President's action, feeling betrayed because they were not allowed to "finish the job" in which they have invested so much. They will pour themselves a bourbon, and like so many soldiers in so many past wars, they will ask themselves: What was it all for? As a friend of mine stated: "So much was lost in that country. The war has rewritten my life. Dead friends at Arlington, divorces, years overseas. We gave it our all, but it wasn't enough."

Others who served in Afghanistan will say: It's about time! They know the original mission of defeating Al Qaeda was accomplished many years ago and that we cannot fix Afghanistan's dysfunctional government. They understand that much of our mission in the last few years has been aimless, without objective or strategic vision.

Another friend said it this way: "The biggest lesson we will learn from this war is how we didn't decide from the beginning how it should end, and we didn't get out after we had accomplished what we went in to do. We Americans are filled with hubris, and we have a big appetite. We always want more, and sometimes more ain't good."

Pundits and analysts are hotly debating the risks and rewards of withdrawing from Afghanistan from their national security and academic perspectives. And those who wear or have worn the uniform are also contemplating the President's decision, but from an entirely different viewpoint. For those who have served in Afghanistan, this is deeply personal.

Most of those who fought there will likely keep their thoughts to themselves or will only choose to share with fellow soldiers. They will think of the personal investment they made, and the haunting memories of comrades killed or injured.

While some will recite statistics, the toll of the dead and wounded or the money spent on America's longest war, those who went on patrol -- conducted hundreds of engagements with police chiefs or local tribal leaders, were ambushed or the target of snipers or rockets or IEDs, coordinated airstrikes or the kill/capture mission associated with defeating terrorists or insurgents -- will instead see faces, not numbers. They will have disturbing memories, because they have seen the human side of combat.

The thoughts of those who fought in Afghanistan will always be tainted by their own perceptions of either having made a huge difference ... or not having done enough. Some, especially senior officers, will always question what they did right and what they did wrong. They will lament that they were often asked to do too much without enough support from the government or the population, even though that wasn't completely their fault. I know, because I continue to question my actions as a senior leader, years after redeploying from combat. It is what we do.

The Prussian war theoretician Carl von Clausewitz suggested a "trinity" to understand the tensions that exist between government leaders, the people of the society and the military. To be successful, practitioners of war need to understand and influence the actions of the government, the people and the military. To win, the government must establish a viable strategy, the people must see the war as legitimate and provide support and the military must be capable and effective in executing the strategy.

When the US began operations in October 2001, as a reaction to the al Qaeda attacks on 9/11, our government's strategy was clear, the support of the American population was robust and the early military operations were successful. But as years passed, the clear national objectives changed, the support of the public began to lag (as exhibited by polling and the votes by representatives in the Congress) and the military mission became more complex and disjointed.

As we end this war, the government and the people will move on. But those who fought in Afghanistan will continue to be haunted by so many thoughts from so many experiences. When individuals fight hard as part of a military team and achieve success, they are deservedly proud of what they have accomplished and what they have contributed to national and global security.

But when a mission is ended abruptly, without a clear victory, those who fought will regret not having lived up to the oath of protecting and defending the Constitution and doing what they were asked to do: accomplishing the assigned mission.

Those who served in Afghanistan -- more than others -- will be plagued by doubts about their perceived lack of success: not finishing the missions assigned to them by the nation. Combined with elements of survivor's guilt because they returned home when their buddies didn't, those doubts will be exacerbated. But they did what they were asked to do, and they should be proud of their service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 67°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520780

Reported Deaths: 10728
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753721490
Mobile38951798
Madison33940495
Tuscaloosa25318444
Montgomery23980566
Shelby23141239
Baldwin20670300
Lee15552165
Calhoun14318311
Morgan14146271
Etowah13673346
Marshall11982220
Houston10395278
Elmore10010200
Limestone9834147
Cullman9492188
St. Clair9446234
Lauderdale9247227
DeKalb8750181
Talladega8090170
Walker7101275
Autauga6740103
Jackson6736110
Blount6507135
Colbert6218130
Coffee5413113
Dale4768110
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4091109
Covington4058114
Tallapoosa3902146
Escambia389274
Dallas3521149
Chambers3507122
Clarke346560
Marion3071100
Pike305976
Lawrence295395
Winston272872
Bibb255959
Marengo248361
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour225755
Hale218675
Butler212767
Fayette209260
Henry187944
Cherokee182344
Randolph177041
Monroe172140
Washington164738
Macon155048
Clay149555
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146441
Lamar139434
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124627
Bullock121440
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103132
Coosa99228
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 827579

Reported Deaths: 12032
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby923651583
Davidson87087922
Knox49256622
Hamilton43101480
Rutherford41703420
Williamson27127213
Sumner23064338
Montgomery18976224
Wilson17885223
Out of TN1785198
Unassigned16617133
Sullivan15971287
Blount14917194
Bradley14443147
Washington14029242
Sevier13064174
Maury12991168
Putnam11124173
Madison10693240
Robertson9538127
Anderson8580171
Hamblen8460170
Greene7694152
Tipton7193100
Coffee6813121
Dickson6693108
Cumberland6514127
Carter6419156
Bedford6388126
Gibson6370144
McMinn631895
Roane6163102
Jefferson6038121
Loudon599369
Lawrence576886
Hawkins5741106
Monroe567295
Warren550381
Dyer5348104
Franklin506988
Fayette487676
Obion448896
Cocke442198
Cheatham439953
Rhea429675
Lincoln429263
Marshall409258
Campbell407562
Weakley400562
Giles393198
Henderson371075
Carroll356682
Macon356376
White352968
Hardin348566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313544
Henry311275
Marion307946
Scott304045
Claiborne303973
Overton295360
Wayne294134
Hickman279045
McNairy276254
DeKalb274653
Smith273538
Haywood267860
Grainger256949
Trousdale248322
Morgan244839
Fentress237546
Johnson228238
Chester209151
Bledsoe208811
Crockett200748
Polk198124
Unicoi193249
Cannon188431
Union185234
Grundy177031
Humphreys170921
Lake169526
Sequatchie166028
Benton162340
Decatur157038
Lewis155326
Meigs133523
Stewart129828
Jackson129335
Clay108831
Houston108033
Perry105828
Moore99317
Van Buren83321
Pickett75524
Hancock54112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events