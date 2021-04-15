Clear

As Afghan women, we finally have a seat at peace talks. Don't abandon us

Article Image

CNN's Becky Anderson speaks with Fatima Gailani, an Afghan women's rights activist and government peace negotiator, about her views on the planned withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Habiba Sarabi, Fawzia Koofi and Sharifa Zurmati

After two decades of war, this can be a historic year of peace in Afghanistan. But, as Afghan negotiators, we are duty-bound to caution that peace must not come at the cost of our humanity. And it must not come at the cost of the rights of Afghan women, who have gained so much in recent years.

President Joe Biden's announcement that he will withdraw US forces from Afghanistan by September, however, could challenge our efforts -- especially if American troops leave before a long-term political solution is achieved. After years of conflict, we and other representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban are finally at the negotiating table in Doha, Qatar, where we are hammering out the details of what could become a durable peace deal. But if the Taliban does not believe the United States is firmly committed to a stable and democratic Afghanistan, that could spell trouble for our future talks.

Since the United States went to war with the Taliban, we have been able to make unprecedented progress toward democracy and human rights, all while improving the quality of life for Afghan women. Over the last two decades, the risk that an Afghan woman will die in childbirth has plummeted, while the life expectancy of an average Afghan woman has increased by almost 10 years. Meanwhile, the percentage of Afghan girls who attend secondary school has grown more than sixfold.

Despite the security and economic hardships that continue to plague the country, Afghanistan's women have continued to show resilience, passion and strength. Western security, diplomatic efforts and financial aid have created the necessary space for Afghan women to begin to thrive. And, after nearly half a century of war, we are seeing them claim their power. Women are casting votes in Parliament, issuing decisions in our Supreme Court, serving as pilots and police officers, and even running international businesses.

And today, we, together with our male colleagues, represent Afghanistan's society in peace talks with the Taliban, the same group that once prevented women from going to school or getting jobs outside the home.

Since the peace talks began in September, we have worked relentlessly to negotiate vital issues that matter to the future of all Afghan citizens. Because women represent almost half of Afghanistan's population, we have a duty to press the issues that affect all Afghans -- from national security to economic growth to style of governance.

While the Taliban may deride women as tokens of a human rights agenda set in Western capitals, they are wrong. And the threat they, and their allies, pose to us remains quite real.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban agreed to work toward a peace deal in Afghanistan. And yet, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), "2020 marked the highest number of women killed in the country in a single year since the UNAMA began systematic documentation in 2009." Three hundred ninety women were killed, a 13% increase last year -- largely a result of targeted killings and the use of improvised explosive devices.

In recent months, women's new roles have proven increasingly risky, as assassins have gunned down prominent female judges, journalists and other leaders -- women who were our colleagues in rebuilding a shared society.

But such violent acts will not silence the voices of women who long for stability and freedom in all regions of the world. They merely deepen our resolve to unite and preserve hard-won progress.

At this historic moment, we call on the countries with the most vested interests in Afghanistan's future -- Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, the European Union and, yes, the United States -- to push both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to reserve at least 30% of elected seats and appointments for women in our government. This proportional rule should immediately be applied to the agenda and procedural rules for this month's next peace talks in Turkey. And future international aid should be conditioned on sustaining our constitutionally enshrined role in Afghanistan's democracy.

These are not simply humanitarian imperatives: Women contribute to Afghanistan's stability. If they are unsafe or excluded, the country as a whole will be worse off, deepening the toll of a conflict in which thousands of Afghan and American troops have fought and died side by side -- a sacrifice that women will never forget as we strive to create a better future for our children.

Afghanistan's new leaders are no longer the traditional male power brokers and, therefore, men can no longer be the sole decision makers when it comes to the future of our rights and our security.

We press on because we know that an inclusive Afghanistan is the only path to a lasting, just peace and end to the war. We are not alone: Women of all walks of life do not want to return to an era in which their fundamental rights counted for nothing.

The Islamic Republic and the Taliban should engage meaningfully at the negotiating table, since there is no going back. For the Afghan people and the Afghan women, the only way is forward. And if Biden truly wants to play a role in brokering a genuine and enduring peace in Afghanistan, then we ask that he find a meaningful way to support peace through international diplomacy, even after American troops are gone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 58°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520780

Reported Deaths: 10728
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753721490
Mobile38951798
Madison33940495
Tuscaloosa25318444
Montgomery23980566
Shelby23141239
Baldwin20670300
Lee15552165
Calhoun14318311
Morgan14146271
Etowah13673346
Marshall11982220
Houston10395278
Elmore10010200
Limestone9834147
Cullman9492188
St. Clair9446234
Lauderdale9247227
DeKalb8750181
Talladega8090170
Walker7101275
Autauga6740103
Jackson6736110
Blount6507135
Colbert6218130
Coffee5413113
Dale4768110
Russell429338
Franklin420582
Chilton4091109
Covington4058114
Tallapoosa3902146
Escambia389274
Dallas3521149
Chambers3507122
Clarke346560
Marion3071100
Pike305976
Lawrence295395
Winston272872
Bibb255959
Marengo248361
Geneva245975
Pickens233059
Barbour225755
Hale218675
Butler212767
Fayette209260
Henry187944
Cherokee182344
Randolph177041
Monroe172140
Washington164738
Macon155048
Clay149555
Crenshaw149457
Cleburne146441
Lamar139434
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124627
Bullock121440
Conecuh109428
Perry107626
Sumter103132
Coosa99228
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 827579

Reported Deaths: 12032
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby923651583
Davidson87087922
Knox49256622
Hamilton43101480
Rutherford41703420
Williamson27127213
Sumner23064338
Montgomery18976224
Wilson17885223
Out of TN1785198
Unassigned16617133
Sullivan15971287
Blount14917194
Bradley14443147
Washington14029242
Sevier13064174
Maury12991168
Putnam11124173
Madison10693240
Robertson9538127
Anderson8580171
Hamblen8460170
Greene7694152
Tipton7193100
Coffee6813121
Dickson6693108
Cumberland6514127
Carter6419156
Bedford6388126
Gibson6370144
McMinn631895
Roane6163102
Jefferson6038121
Loudon599369
Lawrence576886
Hawkins5741106
Monroe567295
Warren550381
Dyer5348104
Franklin506988
Fayette487676
Obion448896
Cocke442198
Cheatham439953
Rhea429675
Lincoln429263
Marshall409258
Campbell407562
Weakley400562
Giles393198
Henderson371075
Carroll356682
Macon356376
White352968
Hardin348566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313544
Henry311275
Marion307946
Scott304045
Claiborne303973
Overton295360
Wayne294134
Hickman279045
McNairy276254
DeKalb274653
Smith273538
Haywood267860
Grainger256949
Trousdale248322
Morgan244839
Fentress237546
Johnson228238
Chester209151
Bledsoe208811
Crockett200748
Polk198124
Unicoi193249
Cannon188431
Union185234
Grundy177031
Humphreys170921
Lake169526
Sequatchie166028
Benton162340
Decatur157038
Lewis155326
Meigs133523
Stewart129828
Jackson129335
Clay108831
Houston108033
Perry105828
Moore99317
Van Buren83321
Pickett75524
Hancock54112

Most Popular Stories

Community Events