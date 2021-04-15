Clear

Former officer charged in the death of Daunte Wright to make first court appearance as tension eases at protests

CNN's Miguel Marquez reports on the ongoing protests in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, following the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 3:10 AM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 3:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

While protesters gathered for the fourth night in a row in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center to protest the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, there was a palpable easing of tension, according to law enforcement officials, hours after a former police officer was arrested and charged in his death.

The former officer, Kim Potter, will make her first appearance in court Thursday.

"My message to all who are demanding justice for (Daunte Wright) and for his family is this: Your voices have been heard, now the eyes of the world are watching Brooklyn Center and I urge you to protest peacefully and without violence," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said Wednesday.

Potter was arrested Wednesday and charged with second degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Wright. Officers had stopped Wright's car Sunday, and body camera footage showed Potter drawing her weapon as she shouted "Taser" and firing at Wright.

Potter, who resigned as a Brooklyn Center police officer this week, posted bail and was released from custody, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff's official website. CNN has reached out to Potter's attorney, Earl Gray, for comment.

Wright's family had called for charges against the officer and, as the trial of a former officer in the death of George Floyd took place just ten miles away, hundreds have gathered for four consecutive days to protest Wright's death.

However, after three nights of sometimes violent exchanges between protesters and law enforcement officers, the tension appeared to have eased by Wednesday night.

"We are thankful tonight, the tension and anxiety and the stress seemed to be lowered," Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Matt Langer said at a late-night news conference.

There were "about 24 arrests," he said, which was significantly lower than the previous nights.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said the majority of the people being arrested in Brooklyn Center were not residents of the city.

And for the second night in a row, there were no reports of looting or fires set in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

Officer faces up to 10 years in prison

In Minnesota, second-degree manslaughter applies when authorities allege a person causes someone's death by "culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another."

Someone convicted of this charge would face a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $20,000.

Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned on Tuesday, had said Wright's death appeared to be the result of Potter mistaking her gun for her Taser as Wright resisted arrest.

However, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension examined Potter's duty belt and found her handgun is holstered on the right side of her belt, while the Taser is on the left side, according to a news release from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput's office.

Citing a criminal complaint, the release said the Taser is yellow with a black grip and is set in a straight-draw position, "meaning Potter would have to use her left hand to pull the Taser out of its holster."

Though Potter has submitted a resignation letter, Mayor Elliott said Tuesday he has not accepted it, adding "we're doing our internal process to make sure that we are being accountable to the steps that we need to take." Earlier, he told CBS he thought Potter should be fired.

Potter is still entitled to benefits following her resignation, though it is not clear what those benefits are, acting City Manager Reggie Edwards said.

Orput is the prosecutor in Washington County, which is near Hennepin County, the location of Brooklyn Center. The case was given to Washington County prosecutors to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest in Hennepin County, officials have said.

Reacting to the manslaughter charge, one of the Wright family's attorneys, Benjamin Crump, released a statement saying "while we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back."

"This (shooting) was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate and unlawful use of force," Crump's statement reads.

What the body cameras showed

Sunday's killing of Wright is at least the third high-profile death of a Black man during a police encounter in the Minneapolis area in the past five years, after the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights in 2016 and the death of George Floyd last year. Minneapolis police also were under scrutiny when an officer was convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter for the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk, a White woman.

Body camera footage of the incident was released Monday, the day after Wright's death. Wright was pulled over Sunday by police, who learned that he had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge, according to the news release from Orput's office.

The footage shows Wright standing outside his vehicle with his arms behind his back and an officer directly behind him, trying to handcuff him. An officer tells Wright "don't," before Wright twists away and gets back into the driver's seat of the car.

Orput's office said Potter "pulled her Glock 9mm handgun with her right hand and pointed it at Wright."

The officer whose camera footage was released is heard warning the man she's going to use her Taser on him, before repeatedly shouting, "Taser! Taser! Taser!" It's at this point that Orput's office says Potter "pulled the trigger on her handgun" and fired one round into the left side of Wright.

"Wright immediately said, "ah, he shot me," and the car sped away for a short distance before crashing into another vehicle and stopping," the release said.

Then, the officer is heard screaming, "Holy sh*t! I just shot him."

An ambulance was called and Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, Orput's release states.

Gannon said the portion of body-worn camera footage released Monday led him to believe the shooting was accidental and that the officer's actions before the shooting were consistent with the department's training on Tasers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520503

Reported Deaths: 10722
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754091487
Mobile38938798
Madison33898495
Tuscaloosa25297443
Montgomery23992567
Shelby23124239
Baldwin20652300
Lee15541165
Calhoun14301311
Morgan14145270
Etowah13665346
Marshall11967219
Houston10381278
Elmore10001200
Limestone9822147
Cullman9481188
St. Clair9435234
Lauderdale9223227
DeKalb8748181
Talladega8071171
Walker7100275
Jackson6762110
Autauga6734103
Blount6497135
Colbert6210130
Coffee5404112
Dale4766110
Russell429038
Franklin419982
Chilton4087109
Covington4056114
Tallapoosa3898146
Escambia388574
Dallas3531149
Chambers3503122
Clarke346560
Marion3066100
Pike305876
Lawrence295395
Winston272572
Bibb256459
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens233059
Barbour225255
Hale218775
Butler212566
Fayette209260
Henry187744
Cherokee182144
Randolph176941
Monroe172040
Washington164238
Macon154848
Clay149555
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146241
Lamar139334
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109128
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 826371

Reported Deaths: 12022
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby921061576
Davidson86974919
Knox49179627
Hamilton43024480
Rutherford41648419
Williamson27085213
Sumner23020338
Montgomery18939223
Out of TN18011101
Wilson17854223
Unassigned16624132
Sullivan15926285
Blount14894194
Bradley14398147
Washington13977242
Sevier13045174
Maury12969167
Putnam11111173
Madison10672240
Robertson9519127
Anderson8562166
Hamblen8448171
Greene7683152
Tipton7195104
Coffee6807121
Dickson6668108
Cumberland6502127
Carter6404156
Bedford6378126
Gibson6370144
McMinn630295
Roane6154100
Jefferson6032121
Loudon598770
Lawrence575886
Hawkins5725106
Monroe566995
Warren550180
Dyer5346104
Franklin506488
Fayette486978
Obion448296
Cocke441998
Cheatham439253
Rhea429575
Lincoln428463
Marshall408558
Campbell407562
Weakley400261
Giles392698
Henderson370075
Carroll356182
Macon355476
White352168
Hardin347566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313344
Henry310675
Marion307446
Scott303845
Claiborne303673
Overton295060
Wayne294034
Hickman278645
McNairy276054
DeKalb274353
Smith273038
Haywood267860
Grainger256248
Trousdale248322
Morgan244039
Fentress237246
Johnson228238
Chester209051
Bledsoe208911
Crockett200148
Polk197224
Unicoi192849
Cannon188031
Union185134
Grundy176931
Humphreys170221
Lake169626
Sequatchie165828
Benton162040
Decatur156438
Lewis155226
Meigs133123
Stewart129928
Jackson129235
Clay108531
Houston107933
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83121
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events