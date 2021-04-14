Clear

'I felt like I was dying,' a mom says after watching her children cross the border alone

CNN's Rosa Flores reports on migrants who were expelled by the Biden administration living in squalor, fearing returning home, across the border in Reynosa, Mexico.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores, Sara Weisfeldt and Catherine E. Shoichet, CNN

The mother's mind raced as she watched her sons from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande.

The two boys were crying and holding hands as they crossed the border alone.

After all they'd been through together, it was shocking to see the boys -- aged 12 and 16 -- slip out of sight so quickly. With just a wave, they were gone. And she was left wondering if they'd made a terrible mistake.

"I felt like I was dying," she told CNN. "I didn't want to separate from them."

But her family felt splitting up was their only option, she says, after they tried to cross into the United States and got kicked out -- twice.

We met this 31-year-old Salvadoran mother when we recently visited a shelter for deported migrants in the Mexican border city of Reynosa. She shared her story but asked not to be identified out of fear for her family's safety. While she waits for word on her older sons' fate, she's taken refuge in this shelter with her younger son -- a 7-year-old with special needs. She isn't sure what they'll do next.

Her story highlights a troubling trend at the border that advocates have criticized as another kind of family separation fueled by US government policies.

A top Border Patrol official told CNN last week that more than 400 children who were taken into US custody as "unaccompanied minors" in south Texas had previously tried to cross with their families. Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings, who leads the busiest Border Patrol sector in the United States, says it's a phenomenon his agents are seeing more and more.

We saw this happening during the Trump administration, too, after US policies made it harder for families to cross together. Now advocates warn that once again desperate parents and other adult family members are choosing to send children across the border alone, as US officials expel more migrant families to Mexico under pandemic travel restrictions.

"This comes with great sacrifice. I don't think it's lost on any of these parents," Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limón Garza told CNN last month. "This is a grim choice."

How do families make such devastating decisions?

Here's what this mom we met told us about how -- and why -- her family ended up on opposite sides of the Rio Grande.

She says she left El Salvador to save her sons

It's been more than a month since her family fled El Salvador, where she says her oldest son was beaten up when he refused to join a gang and sell drugs.

"We couldn't stay there because of the maras," she says, using a Spanish term commonly used to describe transnational gangs.

What's more, she says, the boys' father left when they were little, and she'd long struggled to make ends meet. Most recently she worked selling vegetables at a market.

"I was earning $5 a day, and that was just enough to pay for food," she says. "I never even had enough to get them a pair of shoes."

Heading to the United States seemed like the best way to save her sons. They made the long journey together. The mother says she never imagined they'd end up apart.

Why her oldest son decided they had to split up

But at the border, she says US authorities sent a clear message when her family tried to cross.

"They said that because of Covid, nobody is allowed in," she says. "I begged them to help me because we can't go back to El Salvador."

Soon, they were expelled to Mexico and found themselves on the banks of the Rio Grande, at a loss for what to do next. That, she says, is when her oldest son made a startling proposal.

"We can't go back to El Salvador. They'll kill us," the 16-year-old said.

Instead, he said, he'd cross the border with his 12-year-old brother, leaving their mom and younger brother behind.

"It's the only way we can get across," he told her.

It wasn't what she wanted, but she knew it was for the best. Weeks later, she still struggles to talk about that moment when she watched her older sons cross the border alone. As she tells us the story, she holds her 7-year-old son tight and wipes away the tears streaming down her face.

"It was the only choice...so they could have a better future," she says.

She panicked for days, worried she'd lost her sons forever

Days passed with no word from her older children. The mom panicked that they'd been deported back to El Salvador -- that she'd lost them forever that day when they split up.

Then finally, she got an update. Her oldest son called from a shelter in New York.

"They are treating us well. They are giving us food," he told her.

The son tried to reassure his mother and reminded her to take her medicine. Since their family separated, she says she's been feeling ill, and her blood pressure has been shooting up.

"Everything is going to turn out OK," the 16-year-old said.

But their future is far from certain.

The shelter where we met this mother is in a Mexican border state that's notoriously dangerous for migrants.

Just an hour away from here, 16 Guatemalan migrants were killed in a January massacre that made international headlines. Local police have been charged in the slayings.

And the number of families arriving is on the rise.

She doesn't know when they'll see each other again

As political pressure mounted last month amid an influx of migrant children at the border, President Biden said migrant families who've just arrived in the United States should be expelled to Mexico under a pandemic public health order.

"They should all be going back, all be going back," Biden said. "The only people we're not going to let sitting there on the other side of the Rio Grande by themselves with no help are children."

Attorney Jennifer Harbury has been representing migrants in the area for years. She says the Biden administration needs to consider the true impact of these policies.

"People are being hurt, raped, attacked and killed in northern Mexico because we have sent them back," she says. "That's not humanitarian."

A plaza near the border bridge in Reynosa is packed with desperate migrant families -- many who say they were recently expelled from the United States and are unsure of where to turn. This Salvadoran mother we spoke with said she was terrified when she arrived.

"When I saw all the mothers crying in the park, I got scared," she says. Rumors of kidnappings and extortion ran rampant. She knew she needed somewhere safer to go.

She found this shelter and a lawyer who's trying to help her with her case.

And she's turning to her faith to keep her going. She's praying that her older sons will have a better future, and that no one will harm them now that they've made it across the border. She's also praying for what she calls a miracle -- that somehow, she and her younger son will find a way to join them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520503

Reported Deaths: 10722
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754091487
Mobile38938798
Madison33898495
Tuscaloosa25297443
Montgomery23992567
Shelby23124239
Baldwin20652300
Lee15541165
Calhoun14301311
Morgan14145270
Etowah13665346
Marshall11967219
Houston10381278
Elmore10001200
Limestone9822147
Cullman9481188
St. Clair9435234
Lauderdale9223227
DeKalb8748181
Talladega8071171
Walker7100275
Jackson6762110
Autauga6734103
Blount6497135
Colbert6210130
Coffee5404112
Dale4766110
Russell429038
Franklin419982
Chilton4087109
Covington4056114
Tallapoosa3898146
Escambia388574
Dallas3531149
Chambers3503122
Clarke346560
Marion3066100
Pike305876
Lawrence295395
Winston272572
Bibb256459
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens233059
Barbour225255
Hale218775
Butler212566
Fayette209260
Henry187744
Cherokee182144
Randolph176941
Monroe172040
Washington164238
Macon154848
Clay149555
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146241
Lamar139334
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109128
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 826371

Reported Deaths: 12022
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby921061576
Davidson86974919
Knox49179627
Hamilton43024480
Rutherford41648419
Williamson27085213
Sumner23020338
Montgomery18939223
Out of TN18011101
Wilson17854223
Unassigned16624132
Sullivan15926285
Blount14894194
Bradley14398147
Washington13977242
Sevier13045174
Maury12969167
Putnam11111173
Madison10672240
Robertson9519127
Anderson8562166
Hamblen8448171
Greene7683152
Tipton7195104
Coffee6807121
Dickson6668108
Cumberland6502127
Carter6404156
Bedford6378126
Gibson6370144
McMinn630295
Roane6154100
Jefferson6032121
Loudon598770
Lawrence575886
Hawkins5725106
Monroe566995
Warren550180
Dyer5346104
Franklin506488
Fayette486978
Obion448296
Cocke441998
Cheatham439253
Rhea429575
Lincoln428463
Marshall408558
Campbell407562
Weakley400261
Giles392698
Henderson370075
Carroll356182
Macon355476
White352168
Hardin347566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313344
Henry310675
Marion307446
Scott303845
Claiborne303673
Overton295060
Wayne294034
Hickman278645
McNairy276054
DeKalb274353
Smith273038
Haywood267860
Grainger256248
Trousdale248322
Morgan244039
Fentress237246
Johnson228238
Chester209051
Bledsoe208911
Crockett200148
Polk197224
Unicoi192849
Cannon188031
Union185134
Grundy176931
Humphreys170221
Lake169626
Sequatchie165828
Benton162040
Decatur156438
Lewis155226
Meigs133123
Stewart129928
Jackson129235
Clay108531
Houston107933
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83121
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events