Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for April 14: Covid, police violence, Afghanistan, Russia, abortion

Areas across the Gulf Coast region will see more rain which could lead to flash flooding. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 14, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Apr 14, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's 100 days until the Tokyo Olympics, and Japan is running into another problem: Only about 1% of its population is vaccinated from Covid-19.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

CDC advisers are due to meet today to review cases of blood clots among people who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Six people out of an estimated 6.8 million who got the shot have developed a rare and severe type of blood clot, leading the CDC and the FDA to recommend a pause of the single-shot vaccine. All six cases were among women between the ages of 18 and 48. The pause shouldn't affect planned vaccination rates too much in the US, but it could increase vaccine hesitancy, even though Dr. Anthony Fauci and other experts said their confidence in Covid-19 vaccines is still high. Meanwhile, global cases of coronavirus have climbed for seven straight weeks now, according to the World Health Organization, a sure sign the pandemic is far from over.

2. Police violence

Protesters gathered for a third night on the streets of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, to show their anger over the police shooting death of Daunte Wright. A county prosecutor says he hopes to have a charging decision today regarding former Officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright after allegedly mistaking her gun for a Taser. Potter and Brooklyn Center's police chief have both resigned following Sunday's encounter. Meanwhile, Virginia's attorney general is looking into an incident in which two officers pointed guns at a US Army officer, pepper-sprayed him and pushed him to the ground during a traffic stop. And in Minneapolis, not far from the unrest in Brooklyn Center, the prosecution has rested its case in the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin, and the defense has begun to put its arguments into motion.

3. Afghanistan

President Biden is expected to announce the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Today's announcement will extend US troop presence past the May 1 deadline set by the Trump administration in a deal with the Taliban. The decision to remove troops, effectively ending America's longest war, has been a divisive one. Some leaders and lawmakers think removing troops right now could risk a collapse of the Afghan government and erase some hard-fought US gains there. Others welcome the return of US forces and the wind-down of a long and exhausting conflict. The US isn't planning to withdraw all 2,500 troops, however. Some will remain in the country to provide diplomatic security. There are also several hundred US special operations forces in Afghanistan whose next moves are unclear.

4. Russia 

Russia continues to build up troops along its western border with Ukraine, and Biden has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss solutions. The two leaders spoke by phone yesterday. They discussed arms control and emerging security issues, and Biden urged Putin to deescalate rising tensions in the region. The Kremlin today said it's too early to talk about the specifics of a possible summit between the countries. The US has been increasingly concerned with Russia's military buildup in western Russia and Crimea, which includes more than 50,000 troops -- about 18% of the country's total ground forces. And there's one big sticking point: The US and other nations aren't entirely clear about Russia's objectives.

5. Abortion

A US appeals court has upheld an Ohio law that prohibits abortions because of fetal Down syndrome. The ruling challenges precedents set by the Supreme Court and potentially sets up new battles in similar cases nationwide. Unlike other recent court decisions on abortion that mainly focused on regulation of or access to the procedure, this decision involves a woman's reason for seeking the procedure and what she might tell her physician. Since the current Supreme Court has a conservative majority, it may be more likely to uphold the decision if called upon to resolve the issue.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Americans are buying less toilet paper and wipes

It's not because our hygiene is getting worse (hopefully?!), it's a sign of a passing pandemic anxiety.

'Bridgerton' renewed for 2 more seasons at Netflix

Now, this news calls for a lovely glass of ratafia!

White Claw's latest hard seltzer is even boozier

We certainly are innovating on the hard seltzer front at a rapid pace.

Which human screams affect us most? The answer might surprise you

They're all pretty alarming, to be honest.

Facebook removes page for French town named Bitche

Sometimes, profanity filters can be a ... well, you know.

TODAY'S NUMBER

33,000

That's how many victims' remains are thought to be resting in Spain's Valley of the Fallen, a mass grave for victims of the country's 1936-39 civil war. Spain is planning to open the grave and begin exhuming remains in order to identify them.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Inclusion and fairness can coexist for all student-athletes, including transgender athletes, at all levels of sport."

The NCAA's Board of Governors, which said in a statement it "firmly and unequivocally supports" transgender athletes amid recent state bills that would limit transgender participation in school sports

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The silver swan, who living had no note

This gorgeous 18th-century swan automaton (moving device) is made of pure silver, and even the glass water and silver fish are remarkably realistic. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 53°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 51°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 51°
Fort Payne
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 48°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 520503

Reported Deaths: 10722
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754091487
Mobile38938798
Madison33898495
Tuscaloosa25297443
Montgomery23992567
Shelby23124239
Baldwin20652300
Lee15541165
Calhoun14301311
Morgan14145270
Etowah13665346
Marshall11967219
Houston10381278
Elmore10001200
Limestone9822147
Cullman9481188
St. Clair9435234
Lauderdale9223227
DeKalb8748181
Talladega8071171
Walker7100275
Jackson6762110
Autauga6734103
Blount6497135
Colbert6210130
Coffee5404112
Dale4766110
Russell429038
Franklin419982
Chilton4087109
Covington4056114
Tallapoosa3898146
Escambia388574
Dallas3531149
Chambers3503122
Clarke346560
Marion3066100
Pike305876
Lawrence295395
Winston272572
Bibb256459
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens233059
Barbour225255
Hale218775
Butler212566
Fayette209260
Henry187744
Cherokee182144
Randolph176941
Monroe172040
Washington164238
Macon154848
Clay149555
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146241
Lamar139334
Lowndes136553
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109128
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene91034
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 826371

Reported Deaths: 12022
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby921061576
Davidson86974919
Knox49179627
Hamilton43024480
Rutherford41648419
Williamson27085213
Sumner23020338
Montgomery18939223
Out of TN18011101
Wilson17854223
Unassigned16624132
Sullivan15926285
Blount14894194
Bradley14398147
Washington13977242
Sevier13045174
Maury12969167
Putnam11111173
Madison10672240
Robertson9519127
Anderson8562166
Hamblen8448171
Greene7683152
Tipton7195104
Coffee6807121
Dickson6668108
Cumberland6502127
Carter6404156
Bedford6378126
Gibson6370144
McMinn630295
Roane6154100
Jefferson6032121
Loudon598770
Lawrence575886
Hawkins5725106
Monroe566995
Warren550180
Dyer5346104
Franklin506488
Fayette486978
Obion448296
Cocke441998
Cheatham439253
Rhea429575
Lincoln428463
Marshall408558
Campbell407562
Weakley400261
Giles392698
Henderson370075
Carroll356182
Macon355476
White352168
Hardin347566
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale313344
Henry310675
Marion307446
Scott303845
Claiborne303673
Overton295060
Wayne294034
Hickman278645
McNairy276054
DeKalb274353
Smith273038
Haywood267860
Grainger256248
Trousdale248322
Morgan244039
Fentress237246
Johnson228238
Chester209051
Bledsoe208911
Crockett200148
Polk197224
Unicoi192849
Cannon188031
Union185134
Grundy176931
Humphreys170221
Lake169626
Sequatchie165828
Benton162040
Decatur156438
Lewis155226
Meigs133123
Stewart129928
Jackson129235
Clay108531
Houston107933
Perry105728
Moore99317
Van Buren83121
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events