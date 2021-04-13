Clear

Two suspects arrested in the disappearance of Kristin Smart, San Luis Obispo County sheriff says

After decades of investigation, police arrested a father and son in the missing persons case of Kristin Smart. Paul Flores has been charged with murder.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul Vercammen, Cheri Mossburg and Steve Almasy, CNN

Two men were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the California college student who vanished in 1996, San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said at a news conference.

Authorities have not found Smart's body, Parkinson said, but they have come across forensic physical evidence that they "believe it is linked to Kristin."

The sheriff talked to her family twice Tuesday, he said.

"I think they are feeling a bit of relief, but as you can imagine until we return Kristin to them, this is not over," he told reporters. "We have committed to them that we are not going to stop until Kristen has been recovered, no matter what the cause, no matter what the time, we're committed to that.

The family later released a statement calling it a "bittersweet day."

"It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home," the family said. "While Kristin's loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates."

"We are pleased that Kristin's case has now moved to the district attorney's office, where we know we will be in good hands, and look forward to the day when there will be 'justice' for Kristin," they said.

The two suspects have been booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to online inmate records.

Paul Flores, 44, has been booked on a murder charge, the records show. No bail amount is listed. Ruben Flores, 80, has been booked on an accessory charge and is being held on $250,000 bail.

The pair are expected to be arraigned on Thursday, though the elder Flores is eligible for bail. CNN has reached out to attorneys for both men.

Reached earlier by phone, Robert Sanger, an attorney representing Paul Flores, said he would not comment on "pending cases."

District Attorney Dan Dow said his office is looking at the case.

"We are carefully reviewing the evidence and will provide more information as it becomes available," Dow said in a statement.

Long-time suspect

Last month, authorities searched Ruben Flores' home in Arroyo Grande.

"Additional evidence related to the Smart investigation was discovered at that time," the sheriff said, without specifying what was found.

Paul Flores has been the prime suspect in the decades-long missing persons case. Officials have said Flores, who was 19-year-old freshman at the time, walked Smart home. He was the last person to see her on May 25, 1996, authorities have said.

Smart was last seen near her California Polytechnic State University (CalPoly) dorm, but she never made it to her room, police said. Friends and family never heard from her again.

She did not have identification, money or extra clothing when she disappeared, police said. Smart was declared dead in 2002.

Last year, investigators searched Paul Flores' home, and said they found "items of interest" on the property.

At that time, Flores was detained at his San Pedro, California, home and released back to his home after the search, Tony Cipolla, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said at the time.

A massive search and repeated interviews with a student who walked with her that night yielded no breaks, and Smart was declared dead in 2002.

In 2016, following leads indicating her body was buried on campus, the FBI flew in three cadaver dogs from its Quantico, Virginia, training facility, and investigators dug up part of the hillside near where the school's trademark "P" is embedded, to no avail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 519071

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754131487
Mobile37774798
Madison33868494
Tuscaloosa25283443
Montgomery23969565
Shelby23112238
Baldwin20638300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14286311
Morgan14140268
Etowah13664345
Marshall11957219
Houston10383278
Elmore9994200
Limestone9814147
Cullman9475188
St. Clair9429234
Lauderdale9218227
DeKalb8747181
Talladega8060171
Walker7092275
Jackson6755110
Autauga6727103
Blount6488135
Colbert6205130
Coffee5401112
Dale4768110
Russell428938
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia388074
Dallas3527149
Chambers3500122
Clarke346360
Marion3066100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256458
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224955
Hale218775
Butler212366
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171540
Washington164038
Macon154848
Clay149454
Crenshaw149357
Cleburne146041
Lamar139334
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 824914

Reported Deaths: 12015
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby919531575
Davidson86793919
Knox49114626
Hamilton42961480
Rutherford41568418
Williamson27036213
Sumner22983338
Montgomery18880223
Out of TN17967101
Wilson17815223
Unassigned16551132
Sullivan15880284
Blount14882194
Bradley14342147
Washington13952242
Sevier13032174
Maury12935166
Putnam11095173
Madison10659240
Robertson9508127
Anderson8556166
Hamblen8435171
Greene7675151
Tipton7184104
Coffee6791121
Dickson6656108
Cumberland6492127
Carter6376156
Bedford6372126
Gibson6363144
McMinn629095
Roane6137100
Jefferson6026121
Loudon598170
Lawrence574886
Hawkins5712106
Monroe565695
Warren549880
Dyer5343104
Franklin506188
Fayette485878
Obion447896
Cocke440598
Cheatham438452
Rhea428875
Lincoln428163
Marshall408058
Campbell406262
Weakley399661
Giles391998
Henderson369575
Carroll355682
Macon355076
White352168
Hardin347466
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale312944
Henry310375
Marion307346
Scott303645
Claiborne303273
Overton294860
Wayne293934
Hickman278445
McNairy275654
DeKalb274253
Smith272338
Haywood267760
Grainger255648
Trousdale248222
Morgan243639
Fentress236946
Johnson227538
Bledsoe208811
Chester208851
Crockett200148
Polk197124
Unicoi192349
Cannon188031
Union184434
Grundy176931
Humphreys169721
Lake169726
Sequatchie165728
Benton161740
Decatur156438
Lewis155126
Meigs132623
Stewart129728
Jackson129135
Clay108531
Houston107533
Perry105728
Moore99217
Van Buren83021
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events