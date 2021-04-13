Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nikki Haley just *totally* flip-flopped on Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said she would back her onetime boss, former President Donald Trump, if he decides to run for the Republican Party's presidential nomination again in 2024 and not mount a bid against him. Punch Bowl News founder Anna Palmer tells CNN why she thinks this might be.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Nikki Haley sent a clear message to Donald Trump on Monday: If you run for president, I'm out.

"I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it," Haley said in response to a question from The Associated Press during a news conference at South Carolina State University when asked if she would support another White House bid from Trump. "That's something that we will have a conversation about, at some point."

Asked whether she would support Trump if he ran again, Haley responded simply "yes."

That represents a MASSIVE shift from what Haley was saying about Trump -- and his future in politics -- just a few months ago.

"We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." Haley told Politico's Tim Alberta in February. She added of Trump: "He's not going to run for federal office again. ... I don't think he's going to be in the picture. I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

Which is different than what she said on Monday! Like, a lot different!

So, what changed? Let me walk you through my theory.

Haley talked to Alberta -- blasting Trump and predicting that he would never run again for office -- in January, with the images of the January 6 US Capitol riot very much top-of-mind. (Alberta's piece was based on a series of interviews with Haley over several months and didn't come out until early February.)

Haley was, I believe, genuinely outraged over Trump's behavior on January 6. The day after the riot, Haley said this in a keynote address to the Republican National Committee's winter meeting in Florida:

"President Trump has not always chosen the right words. He was wrong with his words in Charlottesville, and I told him so at the time. He was badly wrong with his words yesterday. And it wasn't just his words. His actions since Election Day will be judged harshly by history."

There was also political calculation on Haley's part. Trump was being blasted in almost every corner of the country for inciting the crowd on January 6 and then waiting to call them off. There were real questions as to whether this -- finally -- would be the breaking point for Republicans with Trump.

So Haley made a bit of a gamble. She went on record distancing herself with Trump, so that if the January 6 riot did destroy any future for him in politics, she would not be dragged down with him.

Of course, with three months of hindsight, we know that isn't the way things played out. Almost 150 Republicans -- 139 House members and eight senators -- voted to object to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania or Arizona. (Those votes happened the same day of the riot.) Politicians -- like Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley -- became heroes among Trump conservatives for their ongoing (and fact-free) opposition to the 2020 election. Trump doubled down on his ridiculous rhetoric -- and saw his base follow right along with him. (In a Quinnipiac University national poll in February, 76% of Republicans said that there was "widespread fraud in the 2020 election" despite zero evidence for that claim.)

Taken as a whole, what the last few months have proven is that Trump (and Trumpism) isn't going anywhere -- January 6 or not. In fact, there's already been considerable re-writing of history of that day by Trump allies to somehow suggest the rioters were peaceful (they were not) or that the violence was stoked by Antifa activists (it was not).

Which brings us to Monday and Haley. Given that January 6 didn't ruin Trump, Haley needed to recalibrate her relationship to the former President. She couldn't have the last thing she said about him be that he has "fallen so far" and that he couldn't possibly run for president again. That would put her far out of step with the GOP base. And that is no place to be for a candidate who wants to run for president.

Here's Haley's calculation: If Trump does run again in 2024, he will be nearly impossible to beat because of his immense popularity within the GOP. If he doesn't run again, then she will need to have Trump (or at least the Trump base) on her side. And in order for that to happen, she had to make nice with Trump. And that's what she tried to do on Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 71°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 74°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Fort Payne
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 519071

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson754131487
Mobile37774798
Madison33868494
Tuscaloosa25283443
Montgomery23969565
Shelby23112238
Baldwin20638300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14286311
Morgan14140268
Etowah13664345
Marshall11957219
Houston10383278
Elmore9994200
Limestone9814147
Cullman9475188
St. Clair9429234
Lauderdale9218227
DeKalb8747181
Talladega8060171
Walker7092275
Jackson6755110
Autauga6727103
Blount6488135
Colbert6205130
Coffee5401112
Dale4768110
Russell428938
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia388074
Dallas3527149
Chambers3500122
Clarke346360
Marion3066100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256458
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224955
Hale218775
Butler212366
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171540
Washington164038
Macon154848
Clay149454
Crenshaw149357
Cleburne146041
Lamar139334
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99328
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 824914

Reported Deaths: 12015
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby919531575
Davidson86793919
Knox49114626
Hamilton42961480
Rutherford41568418
Williamson27036213
Sumner22983338
Montgomery18880223
Out of TN17967101
Wilson17815223
Unassigned16551132
Sullivan15880284
Blount14882194
Bradley14342147
Washington13952242
Sevier13032174
Maury12935166
Putnam11095173
Madison10659240
Robertson9508127
Anderson8556166
Hamblen8435171
Greene7675151
Tipton7184104
Coffee6791121
Dickson6656108
Cumberland6492127
Carter6376156
Bedford6372126
Gibson6363144
McMinn629095
Roane6137100
Jefferson6026121
Loudon598170
Lawrence574886
Hawkins5712106
Monroe565695
Warren549880
Dyer5343104
Franklin506188
Fayette485878
Obion447896
Cocke440598
Cheatham438452
Rhea428875
Lincoln428163
Marshall408058
Campbell406262
Weakley399661
Giles391998
Henderson369575
Carroll355682
Macon355076
White352168
Hardin347466
Hardeman345663
Lauderdale312944
Henry310375
Marion307346
Scott303645
Claiborne303273
Overton294860
Wayne293934
Hickman278445
McNairy275654
DeKalb274253
Smith272338
Haywood267760
Grainger255648
Trousdale248222
Morgan243639
Fentress236946
Johnson227538
Bledsoe208811
Chester208851
Crockett200148
Polk197124
Unicoi192349
Cannon188031
Union184434
Grundy176931
Humphreys169721
Lake169726
Sequatchie165728
Benton161740
Decatur156438
Lewis155126
Meigs132623
Stewart129728
Jackson129135
Clay108531
Houston107533
Perry105728
Moore99217
Van Buren83021
Pickett75524
Hancock53812

Most Popular Stories

Community Events