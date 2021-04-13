Clear

NBA, MLB and NHL postpone Minneapolis games following fatal shooting of Daunte Wright

CNN's Don Lemon talks to Daunte Wright's aunt Naisha Wright about the traffic stop that ended with her nephew being shot and killed by a police officer.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 3:30 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 3:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The NBA, MLB and NHL postponed their Monday games In Minneapolis following the death of Duante Wright, a Black man killed in a traffic stop Sunday.

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the MLB team said in a statement.

The Twins were scheduled to host the Boston Red Sox on Monday afternoon.

Both the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves, who were set to play the Brooklyn Nets, and the NHL's Minnesota Wild, who were facing the St. Louis Blues, postponed their Monday evening games.

Protests continued Monday night in Brooklyn Center over the fatal shooting that authorities say appeared to be the result of the officer mistaking a gun for a taser. Just ten miles away, a trial was being held for former police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of another Black man, George Floyd.

Outside of Minnesota, many teams, players and executives in professional sports acknowledged the death of Wright and the anger of the Minneapolis community.

"It just makes you sick to your stomach. How many times does it have to happen?" said Gregg Popovich, the coach of the San Antonio Spurs, ahead of a Monday game. "How many young Black kids have to be killed for no freaking reason?"

The Spurs players linked arms with the Orlando Magic on Monday with bowed heads to honor Wright and respond to police brutality.

Popovich called out Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Donald Trump and other politicians for not doing enough to address gun violence in the US, calling the inaction "childish," "sickening" and "dangerous."

"Do they want their grandchildren to go to work and go to school and go through these [mass shooter] drills and worry about being murdered? What does it take?" he said, adding that the response within police departments is limited by desires to maintain power as well.

Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers coach, spoke ahead of his team's game to say that all Americans should be frustrated by the shooting.

"We keep making mistakes on killing Black people. I don't want to get into race but it's there and I think we all have weaknesses and we all need to confront them and make this place a better world," Rivers said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 518899

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753641487
Mobile37763798
Madison33859494
Tuscaloosa25266443
Montgomery23962565
Shelby23106238
Baldwin20631300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14284311
Morgan14139268
Etowah13662345
Marshall11957219
Houston10380278
Elmore9993200
Limestone9811147
Cullman9470188
St. Clair9426234
Lauderdale9215227
DeKalb8746181
Talladega8058171
Walker7087275
Jackson6754110
Autauga6723103
Blount6483135
Colbert6203130
Coffee5399112
Dale4767110
Russell428838
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia387674
Dallas3527149
Chambers3499122
Clarke346360
Marion3065100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256258
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224755
Hale218775
Butler212266
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171440
Washington164038
Macon154548
Clay149354
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146041
Lamar139234
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99228
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 822085

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby914971575
Davidson86563918
Knox48960619
Hamilton42811480
Rutherford41428415
Williamson26942213
Sumner22909338
Montgomery18780223
Out of TN17852101
Wilson17747223
Unassigned16441132
Sullivan15781283
Blount14839194
Bradley14284147
Washington13850240
Sevier12986174
Maury12901166
Putnam11072173
Madison10628240
Robertson9486127
Anderson8539171
Hamblen8409169
Greene7645151
Tipton7171104
Coffee6782121
Dickson6643108
Cumberland6461127
Gibson6355144
Bedford6350126
Carter6332156
McMinn625595
Roane6124101
Jefferson6008121
Loudon595869
Lawrence573186
Hawkins5682105
Monroe564395
Warren549481
Dyer5340104
Franklin504987
Fayette484578
Obion447196
Cocke439598
Cheatham436551
Rhea428075
Lincoln427963
Marshall407358
Campbell405462
Weakley398761
Giles391298
Henderson368375
Carroll355582
Macon354375
White351468
Hardin346166
Hardeman345063
Lauderdale312744
Henry309775
Marion307246
Scott303145
Claiborne302373
Overton294360
Wayne294134
Hickman278345
McNairy275354
DeKalb273953
Smith271737
Haywood267660
Grainger255449
Trousdale247822
Morgan242839
Fentress236346
Johnson226738
Chester208651
Bledsoe208211
Crockett199848
Polk196024
Unicoi191149
Cannon187531
Union184034
Grundy176431
Lake169526
Humphreys168721
Sequatchie165228
Benton160940
Decatur156438
Lewis154826
Meigs132123
Stewart129328
Jackson129235
Clay108331
Houston107333
Perry105628
Moore99217
Van Buren82621
Pickett75524
Hancock53612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events