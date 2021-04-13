Clear

Japan to start releasing treated Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

Japan plans to release into the sea more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear station, the government said, a decision that is likely to anger neighboring countries. CNN's Blake Essig reports.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Chie Kobayashi, Blake Essig and Nectar Gan, CNN

Japan will start releasing more than 1 million metric tons of treated radioactive water from its destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean in two years, the government said Tuesday -- a plan that faces opposition at home and has raised "grave concern" in neighboring countries.

The decision to release the wastewater comes more than a decade after the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in 2011, having been repeatedly delayed due to safety concerns and strong opposition from local fishermen still reeling from the fallout of the crisis.

Work to release the water into the Pacific Ocean will begin in about two years, and the whole process is expected to take decades, according to the Japanese government.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said dealing with the treated water is "an unavoidable issue" in order to decommission the nuclear plant.

"We have decided that guaranteeing safety far above the accepted standard, and ensuring the entire government's best efforts to prevent reputational damage, means releasing it to the ocean is a realistic option," he said.

In 2011, a powerful earthquake and tsunami cut off power supply and cooling systems for the Fukushima plant. To prevent its three damaged reactor cores from melting, cooling water was pumped in continuously, and was thus contaminated by uranium fuel rods. The water then leaked into damaged basements and tunnels, and mixed with groundwater.

The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co., has built massive tanks on the site to store the accumulating water after treatment. The tanks have a storage capacity of 1.37 million metric tons, and are expected to be filled up late next year, according to the company.

Treated water

Amid safety concerns, the Japanese government has stressed that "water stored in tanks will not be discharged as it is." Instead, it will have been treated through a system that removes most of the radioactive material except for tritium, an isotope of hydrogen not harmful to humans in small amounts.

"Before the discharge, the water in tanks will also be sufficiently diluted so that the concentration of tritium will be much lower than Japan's national regulatory standards, which is compliant with international standards," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement.

Tritium only "emits weak radiation" and its impact on health is "very low," the statement said, adding that operators of nuclear reactors around the world routinely discharge tritium into the sea and air.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on its website that the previously contaminated water will only be released once any chemicals are diluted to levels much lower than national and international standards.

It added that the diluting and discharging process will be monitored by third parties, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told CNN there is "no harm" in releasing treated water into the sea.

"It is not like you are going to see the sea glowing in purple or green, and all fish will be dead, and the Pacific Ocean will be killed. Of course not," Grossi said. "This has been done ... in the North Atlantic and the Mediterranean, in many parts of the world, and there is no adverse environmental impact whatsoever.

"There wouldn't be any authorization or any endorsement, if I can put it like this, from the IAEA to an operation that is causing harm or that is not environmentally neutral."

Neighbors' concerns

Japan's safety assurances have failed to assuage the fears of its neighbors South Korea and China.

On Tuesday, South Korea voiced "grave concerns" at Japan's water release plan, saying the decision could "directly or indirectly affect the safety of the Korean people and the surrounding environment in the future."

"The government has been emphasizing that the decision needs to be made through transparent disclosure of information and consultations with neighboring countries. If the Japanese government decides to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant without sufficient consultation, it is difficult for us to accept this," South Korean Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said at a news briefing.

In response, he said the South Korean government plans to double down on radioactivity monitoring and strengthen cooperation with the IAEA and international community.

China has also expressed "grave concern," calling on Japan to handle the wastewater release "in a responsible manner."

In a statement Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Japan had not exhausted safe disposal methods and did not conduct full consultation with neighboring countries and the international community.

"Japan has ... unilaterally decided to discharge nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant accident into the sea, which is extremely irresponsible and will seriously damage international public health and safety and the vital interests of people in neighboring countries," the statement said, calling for Japan to "re-examine the issue."

The United States, meanwhile, showed support for its ally's decision.

"In this unique and challenging situation, Japan has weighed the options and effects, has been transparent about its decision, and appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards," the US State Department said in a statement.

"We look forward to the (Japanese government's) continued coordination and communication as it monitors the effectiveness of this approach."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 518899

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753641487
Mobile37763798
Madison33859494
Tuscaloosa25266443
Montgomery23962565
Shelby23106238
Baldwin20631300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14284311
Morgan14139268
Etowah13662345
Marshall11957219
Houston10380278
Elmore9993200
Limestone9811147
Cullman9470188
St. Clair9426234
Lauderdale9215227
DeKalb8746181
Talladega8058171
Walker7087275
Jackson6754110
Autauga6723103
Blount6483135
Colbert6203130
Coffee5399112
Dale4767110
Russell428838
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia387674
Dallas3527149
Chambers3499122
Clarke346360
Marion3065100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256258
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224755
Hale218775
Butler212266
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171440
Washington164038
Macon154548
Clay149354
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146041
Lamar139234
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99228
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 822085

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby914971575
Davidson86563918
Knox48960619
Hamilton42811480
Rutherford41428415
Williamson26942213
Sumner22909338
Montgomery18780223
Out of TN17852101
Wilson17747223
Unassigned16441132
Sullivan15781283
Blount14839194
Bradley14284147
Washington13850240
Sevier12986174
Maury12901166
Putnam11072173
Madison10628240
Robertson9486127
Anderson8539171
Hamblen8409169
Greene7645151
Tipton7171104
Coffee6782121
Dickson6643108
Cumberland6461127
Gibson6355144
Bedford6350126
Carter6332156
McMinn625595
Roane6124101
Jefferson6008121
Loudon595869
Lawrence573186
Hawkins5682105
Monroe564395
Warren549481
Dyer5340104
Franklin504987
Fayette484578
Obion447196
Cocke439598
Cheatham436551
Rhea428075
Lincoln427963
Marshall407358
Campbell405462
Weakley398761
Giles391298
Henderson368375
Carroll355582
Macon354375
White351468
Hardin346166
Hardeman345063
Lauderdale312744
Henry309775
Marion307246
Scott303145
Claiborne302373
Overton294360
Wayne294134
Hickman278345
McNairy275354
DeKalb273953
Smith271737
Haywood267660
Grainger255449
Trousdale247822
Morgan242839
Fentress236346
Johnson226738
Chester208651
Bledsoe208211
Crockett199848
Polk196024
Unicoi191149
Cannon187531
Union184034
Grundy176431
Lake169526
Humphreys168721
Sequatchie165228
Benton160940
Decatur156438
Lewis154826
Meigs132123
Stewart129328
Jackson129235
Clay108331
Houston107333
Perry105628
Moore99217
Van Buren82621
Pickett75524
Hancock53612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events