Clear

Here's what can help the US soon see a Covid-19 'turnaround,' Fauci says

CNN's Wolf Blitzer talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci about what activities he thinks are safe for Americans who are fully vaccinated, and what he personally feels comfortable doing now the he is fully vaccinated.

Posted: Apr 13, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Apr 13, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

US officials are racing to vaccinate as many Americans as possible to beat another Covid-19 surge -- and doses are being administered at a record pace.

But that's not all the US needs to be doing right now.

"Don't declare victory prematurely," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on CNN Monday night. "We see so many pulling back on some of the public health measures, the mask mandates, the restaurant opening, the bars, we can't be doing that. We've got to wait a bit longer until we get enough vaccine into people that we will clearly blunt any surge."

And with a combination of the fast vaccinations and a doubling down on safety measures, the US could soon see a "turnaround," Fauci said, and cases could start to come down again.

But for now, reported Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise, fueled by the B.1.1.7 variant. The increases are predominantly in younger Americans, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated, leading health officials have said.

The dangerous strain, which experts say is more infectious and could potentially be deadlier, as well as other variants, is why it's important to stay vigilant, experts have said, until vaccination numbers climb enough to control the spread of the virus.

"That's the reason why we say vaccinate, but don't just decide we're victorious," Fauci said. "Because we're not victorious yet."

Coronavirus variants are behind alarming trends in several states, including Michigan, which local officials say is in the middle of another surge, with both case and hospitalization numbers quickly rising. The state has the second-highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state with the highest number of cases of the variant is Florida.

In New Jersey, where there are more than 950 cases reported of concerning variants, patients on ventilators and virus-related deaths have increased, state health commissioner Judy Persichilli said Monday. About 48% of the state's new hospitalizations were people under the age of 60, Persichilli added.

US is on track to hit an important vaccination milestone

The good news is that vaccination numbers are climbing rapidly.

More than 120 million Americans -- about 36.4% of the population -- have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. Meanwhile, more than 74 million people -- about 22.3% of the US population -- have been fully vaccinated.

Among US adults, roughly 46.5% have so far received at least one dose of a vaccine -- and the US is on track to reach half of the US adult population with at least one dose by the end of the week, according to a CNN analysis of CDC data.

At least 11 states have already reached that threshold. They are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wisconsin.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a new "Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge," saying that when 2.5 million residents have received at least their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the state will remove most of its capacity restrictions.

"With the vaccine supply we have, we could get there in as little as three-and-a-half weeks from now," Beshear said in a news release. "That minimum time frame might not be realistic, but we should get there in four to six weeks if we are intentional."

More than 1.6 million residents have so far received at least their first dose of vaccine, the release said.

"We have to try everything to reach this point as quickly as possible. That will help us have a more normal summer than any of us could have imagined this winter," the governor added.

What Fauci says about indoor and outdoor dining

Fauci, who has been fully vaccinated, was asked by CNN's Wolf Blitzer whether he would consider outdoor dining.

Fauci said that while he's been too busy to do so recently, "in an outdoor restaurant, right now, where we are, I would not hesitate to do that."

And what about indoor dining for Americans who are fully vaccinated?

"What you need to do is you need to look at the level of infection in the community," Fauci said. "And again, being vaccinated, the risk for you is very low. It isn't like before, when you were not vaccinated and you had a lot of activity in the community and you went into an indoor restaurant where there was no (restrictions)... your risk would be up there. Whereas now, the risk is not zero, but it's extremely low."

People will have to make the determination on what level of risk they are willing to take, Fauci added.

"If someone is very risk-averse they'll say 'no, no I want to wait until the level of infection is way, way, way down in the community.' Whereas others might be a little bit different," Fauci said. "But, the point that can't be lost in the discussion is that being vaccinated, fully vaccinated, you diminish dramatically the risk."

More universities will require vaccine proof

To lower Covid-19 risks on their campuses, a growing number of colleges and universities have announced they will require all students to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to campus.

Johns Hopkins University, in Maryland, is the latest to join the list.

All students who plan to be on campus will be required to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious reason not to be and faculty are also strongly recommended to be vaccinated, although it will not be required for them, according to an announcement sent to the campus community on Friday.

"Our plans are predicated on continuing public health strategies to promote a safe campus and community," Johns Hopkins University President Ronald Daniels and other university leaders wrote.

"Ensuring that the overwhelming percentage of our community's population is vaccinated will greatly reduce the risk of the virus's spread on our campuses and will also protect our neighbors in Baltimore," they added.

By CNN's count, there are at least 18 colleges and universities in the US that will be requiring Covid-19 vaccines.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 518899

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753641487
Mobile37763798
Madison33859494
Tuscaloosa25266443
Montgomery23962565
Shelby23106238
Baldwin20631300
Lee15524165
Calhoun14284311
Morgan14139268
Etowah13662345
Marshall11957219
Houston10380278
Elmore9993200
Limestone9811147
Cullman9470188
St. Clair9426234
Lauderdale9215227
DeKalb8746181
Talladega8058171
Walker7087275
Jackson6754110
Autauga6723103
Blount6483135
Colbert6203130
Coffee5399112
Dale4767110
Russell428838
Franklin419982
Chilton4083109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3893146
Escambia387674
Dallas3527149
Chambers3499122
Clarke346360
Marion3065100
Pike305875
Lawrence295395
Winston272372
Bibb256258
Marengo248661
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224755
Hale218775
Butler212266
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176941
Monroe171440
Washington164038
Macon154548
Clay149354
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146041
Lamar139234
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99228
Greene90734
Choctaw58724
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 822085

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby914971575
Davidson86563918
Knox48960619
Hamilton42811480
Rutherford41428415
Williamson26942213
Sumner22909338
Montgomery18780223
Out of TN17852101
Wilson17747223
Unassigned16441132
Sullivan15781283
Blount14839194
Bradley14284147
Washington13850240
Sevier12986174
Maury12901166
Putnam11072173
Madison10628240
Robertson9486127
Anderson8539171
Hamblen8409169
Greene7645151
Tipton7171104
Coffee6782121
Dickson6643108
Cumberland6461127
Gibson6355144
Bedford6350126
Carter6332156
McMinn625595
Roane6124101
Jefferson6008121
Loudon595869
Lawrence573186
Hawkins5682105
Monroe564395
Warren549481
Dyer5340104
Franklin504987
Fayette484578
Obion447196
Cocke439598
Cheatham436551
Rhea428075
Lincoln427963
Marshall407358
Campbell405462
Weakley398761
Giles391298
Henderson368375
Carroll355582
Macon354375
White351468
Hardin346166
Hardeman345063
Lauderdale312744
Henry309775
Marion307246
Scott303145
Claiborne302373
Overton294360
Wayne294134
Hickman278345
McNairy275354
DeKalb273953
Smith271737
Haywood267660
Grainger255449
Trousdale247822
Morgan242839
Fentress236346
Johnson226738
Chester208651
Bledsoe208211
Crockett199848
Polk196024
Unicoi191149
Cannon187531
Union184034
Grundy176431
Lake169526
Humphreys168721
Sequatchie165228
Benton160940
Decatur156438
Lewis154826
Meigs132123
Stewart129328
Jackson129235
Clay108331
Houston107333
Perry105628
Moore99217
Van Buren82621
Pickett75524
Hancock53612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events