Clear

More than half of rural residents have received a Covid-19 vaccine or plan to, but hesitancy remains high, analysis finds

Advocates in Maine are going door-to-door in order to help combat vaccine hesitancy. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: Apr 11, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2021 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

More than half of rural residents in the US have received a Covid-19 vaccine or plan to, but one in five still say they will definitely not get vaccinated, according to an analysis released Friday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

KFF researchers surveyed 1,001 adults living in rural America and found that 54% said they have received a Covid-19 vaccine or plan to.

One in five rural residents said they definitely won't get vaccinated. About 73% of these respondents lean Republican and 41% identify as White Evangelical Christians.

"There's nothing inherently unique about living in a rural area that makes people balk at getting vaccinated," KFF President and CEO Drew Altman said in a statement. "It's just that rural areas have a larger share of people in the most vaccine-resistant groups: Republicans and White Evangelical Christians."

The report suggests that access to vaccines is not the major problem for rural communities. About 11% of the rural residents surveyed who have yet to receive a vaccine said they have tried to get an appointment, compared to 21% of those in urban areas and 22% in suburban areas. About 68% of rural residents said there are enough vaccine sites in their area, compared to 52% of urban and 55% of suburban residents.

The KFF team did note a gap in access among Black rural residents. Black respondents were less likely than their White or Hispanic counterparts to report adequate supply of vaccine or vaccine sites in their communities.

Alan Morgan, president of the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), told CNN that rural communities can't rely solely on pharmacies -- which aren't always accessible for residents -- for vaccine distribution.

"You've got to have vaccination sites there in those small towns, because there's no way they're going to get people to take a day off work, to get on a commuter bus to drive an hour to a site."

The researchers expressed concern that the large number of rural residents who say they are set on not getting vaccinated could mean that rural communities will lag behind the rest of the population in vaccination coverage.

Morgan said that while the number of rural residents who have already been vaccinated is cause for hope, he is also concerned.

"I'm concerned, because at the heart of this you've got a population that's most at risk, with the highest chronic health issues, communities that've been slow to adopt public health measures and at the finish line, we have a vaccine hesitancy concern," he said. "There's a lot of headwinds here."

Addressing vaccine hesitancy

While the KFF researchers say there was no message that was effective across the board at swaying those who say they will definitely not get vaccinated, those who plan to "wait and see" whether they want to get the shot appear to be more open to messaging and education.

About 64% said that hearing the vaccines are 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death would make them more likely to get vaccinated. Over half said that hearing that scientists have been working on this vaccine technology for 20 years would make them more likely to get vaccinated.

Morgan said their members have observed that "wait and see" group come around in real-time.

"I just keep hearing the same thing," he said. "Once people in the community get it, they see that there's no adverse reactions, then they join."

NRHA is surveying its own members to get a sense of vaccine uptake among rural health care workers -- a group Morgan views as being critical to addressing vaccine hesitancy in these communities.

"Let's be honest, if your own doctor or nurse doesn't want to take the vaccine, there's no national campaign that's going to overcome that," he said. "It takes local leadership."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 69°
Fort Payne
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 518588

Reported Deaths: 10712
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson753351487
Mobile37698798
Madison33829494
Tuscaloosa25245443
Montgomery23942565
Shelby23094238
Baldwin20617300
Lee15510165
Calhoun14277311
Morgan14137268
Etowah13660345
Marshall11952219
Houston10379278
Elmore9988200
Limestone9806147
Cullman9467188
St. Clair9422234
Lauderdale9208227
DeKalb8745181
Talladega8042171
Walker7087275
Jackson6753110
Autauga6715103
Blount6480135
Colbert6200130
Coffee5397112
Dale4766110
Russell428238
Franklin419882
Chilton4080109
Covington4053114
Tallapoosa3892146
Escambia387574
Dallas3526149
Chambers3499122
Clarke346360
Marion3065100
Pike305475
Lawrence295295
Winston272272
Bibb256258
Marengo248561
Geneva245875
Pickens232959
Barbour224755
Hale218675
Butler212266
Fayette208960
Henry187844
Cherokee182044
Randolph176741
Monroe171240
Washington163838
Macon154348
Clay149354
Crenshaw149257
Cleburne146041
Lamar139234
Lowndes136453
Wilcox124327
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter102932
Coosa99228
Greene90734
Choctaw58624
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 822085

Reported Deaths: 12001
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby914971575
Davidson86563918
Knox48960619
Hamilton42811480
Rutherford41428415
Williamson26942213
Sumner22909338
Montgomery18780223
Out of TN17852101
Wilson17747223
Unassigned16441132
Sullivan15781283
Blount14839194
Bradley14284147
Washington13850240
Sevier12986174
Maury12901166
Putnam11072173
Madison10628240
Robertson9486127
Anderson8539171
Hamblen8409169
Greene7645151
Tipton7171104
Coffee6782121
Dickson6643108
Cumberland6461127
Gibson6355144
Bedford6350126
Carter6332156
McMinn625595
Roane6124101
Jefferson6008121
Loudon595869
Lawrence573186
Hawkins5682105
Monroe564395
Warren549481
Dyer5340104
Franklin504987
Fayette484578
Obion447196
Cocke439598
Cheatham436551
Rhea428075
Lincoln427963
Marshall407358
Campbell405462
Weakley398761
Giles391298
Henderson368375
Carroll355582
Macon354375
White351468
Hardin346166
Hardeman345063
Lauderdale312744
Henry309775
Marion307246
Scott303145
Claiborne302373
Overton294360
Wayne294134
Hickman278345
McNairy275354
DeKalb273953
Smith271737
Haywood267660
Grainger255449
Trousdale247822
Morgan242839
Fentress236346
Johnson226738
Chester208651
Bledsoe208211
Crockett199848
Polk196024
Unicoi191149
Cannon187531
Union184034
Grundy176431
Lake169526
Humphreys168721
Sequatchie165228
Benton160940
Decatur156438
Lewis154826
Meigs132123
Stewart129328
Jackson129235
Clay108331
Houston107333
Perry105628
Moore99217
Van Buren82621
Pickett75524
Hancock53612

Most Popular Stories

Community Events