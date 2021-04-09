Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

LAPD officers are accused of racial profiling during an arrest of a Black man outside his home

Antone Austin and his girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz are suing LAPD, accusing them of racially profiling and wrongfully arresting Austin during a 2019 incident in which a neighbor called the police on her ex-boyfriend.

Posted: Apr 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Updated: Apr 9, 2021 12:10 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan, CNN

A Black man says officers with the Los Angeles Police Department violated his civil rights by racially profiling and wrongfully arresting him in a May 2019 incident during which he was mistaken for a man violating a restraining order, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

"Is this the dude?" says an LAPD officer on newly released bodycam video from the incident. "Probably," said the other officer as they drove up to Antone Austin, 42, who was outside of his Hollywood home around 3 p.m. to pick up garbage cans.

Police were responding to a call from a woman regarding her ex-boyfriend and a restraining order violation. She had given no description of the suspect, which did not deter officers from pursuing Austin, according to the complaint filed in federal court last year.

A judge unsealed the video from the officer's body-worn camera last week. The two clips, each a little over two minutes, obtained by CNN from a representative for Austin, show the quick escalation.

CNN has requested comment from LAPD and the police union. The City Attorney's office said it did not have a comment.

Bodycam video shows the confrontation

"What are you doing, bro, I live here," Austin, a music producer, says in the video as the officer approached. Austin turned around and put his hands on his head and asked the officers who they were looking for while he was frisked. An officer said police received a call, but "I don't know who I'm looking for yet."

Other officers are on scene and as Austin mildly protested an officer placed him in handcuffs. The officers pushed Austin against a wall as he struggled to elicit an answer from them and began yelling for his girlfriend. With his hands cuffed behind him, he repeatedly yelled, "Help!" as he and the officers tussled.

Austin's girlfriend Michelle Michlewicz, 30, clad only in a bathrobe which sometimes flung open during the chaos, tried to understand what was going on. "Why are you doing this?" she asked repeatedly as Austin was heard telling officers they had the wrong person. "This is dumb bro, stop, stop," he said as they struggled. "I'm not him, bro, I'm not him," Austin repeated.

As police attempted to handcuff Austin, Katarina Richardson, the neighbor who called police reporting her ex-boyfriend for the restraining order violation, told police that Austin was not the perpetrator, according to the complaint. During Richardson's call to police, she was not asked to provide a specific description.

"I was the first Black dude he saw and it's weird, they weren't even looking for a guy that looks like me, they were looking for a short dude that's bald, you know, but they didn't know that," said Austin to CNN affiliate KABC on Wednesday.

Richardson's ex-boyfriend is White and "much shorter than Antone," Jasmyne Cannick, a media representative for the couple, told CNN.

When Michlewicz tried to prevent an officer from placing Austin in a chokehold, she was pushed into the street and disrobed, causing her severe emotional distress, according to the complaint. Both were taken to the police station and released on bail around 3 a.m. the next day, said the complaint.

"He was in fear for his life, he did not know what was gonna happen. He did not know -- is he going to be the next, you know, the next hashtag? The next guy that's gonna be killed?" their lawyer, Faisal Gill, told KABC.

Austin was initially charged with resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer. That was eventually dropped to resisting arrest with a $7,000 bond, Cannick said. Michlewicz, a singer, was charged with felony lynching with a bond of $50,000. The couple have not been formally charged or had their charges dismissed. They also have not had their bond money returned, according to Cannick.

The couple is suing for unlawful seizure, battery, excessive force, failure to intervene, negligence, and civil rights violations. They are requesting $2 million. A jury trial is slated for October.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 80°
Tullahoma
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517916

Reported Deaths: 10675
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson751991485
Mobile37661796
Madison33754490
Tuscaloosa25221441
Montgomery23905561
Shelby23085237
Baldwin20588300
Lee15480165
Calhoun14263310
Morgan14131268
Etowah13654345
Marshall11935218
Houston10370277
Elmore9977199
Limestone9791146
Cullman9450188
St. Clair9409234
Lauderdale9188227
DeKalb8727181
Talladega8023168
Walker7080274
Jackson6749108
Autauga6702103
Blount6472134
Colbert6196129
Coffee5393112
Dale4764109
Russell426137
Franklin419582
Chilton4073109
Covington4053112
Tallapoosa3889147
Escambia387274
Dallas3519149
Chambers3494122
Clarke345760
Marion3064100
Pike305275
Lawrence295095
Winston272271
Bibb256058
Marengo248560
Geneva245775
Pickens232958
Barbour224455
Hale218675
Butler211966
Fayette208660
Henry187644
Cherokee181843
Randolph176341
Monroe171240
Washington163838
Macon154548
Crenshaw149157
Clay149054
Cleburne145841
Lamar139234
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124326
Bullock121340
Conecuh109028
Perry107926
Sumter103132
Coosa98927
Greene90634
Choctaw58524
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 820965

Reported Deaths: 11997
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby913381574
Davidson86477917
Knox48915625
Hamilton42754480
Rutherford41366415
Williamson26912213
Sumner22880338
Montgomery18738223
Out of TN17815102
Wilson17736223
Unassigned16405132
Sullivan15730283
Blount14822195
Bradley14255147
Washington13805240
Sevier12973174
Maury12887166
Putnam11064173
Madison10609240
Robertson9475127
Anderson8533166
Hamblen8405170
Greene7632151
Tipton7167104
Coffee6768121
Dickson6628108
Cumberland6455126
Gibson6349144
Bedford6333126
Carter6320156
McMinn625195
Roane6118100
Jefferson6000121
Loudon595069
Lawrence573286
Hawkins5669105
Monroe563395
Warren549380
Dyer5336104
Franklin505087
Fayette483578
Obion446696
Cocke438898
Cheatham434251
Rhea427975
Lincoln427763
Marshall407058
Campbell405062
Weakley397861
Giles390598
Henderson367975
Carroll355482
Macon354375
White350768
Hardin346066
Hardeman344663
Lauderdale312644
Henry309675
Marion307046
Scott303045
Claiborne301474
Overton294360
Wayne294133
Hickman277945
McNairy275454
DeKalb274053
Smith271137
Haywood267660
Grainger254448
Trousdale247522
Morgan242839
Fentress236346
Johnson226538
Chester208450
Bledsoe208111
Crockett199848
Polk195224
Unicoi190649
Cannon187531
Union183834
Grundy176331
Lake169426
Humphreys167421
Sequatchie165128
Benton160740
Decatur156438
Lewis154725
Meigs132223
Stewart129228
Jackson129035
Clay108331
Houston107233
Perry105528
Moore99317
Van Buren82521
Pickett75524
Hancock53212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events