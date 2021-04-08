Clear

The new lies of the GOP and Tucker Carlson

Article Image

CNN's Chris Cuomo says Fox News host Tucker Carlson is contributing to the division in the country by trying to rewrite the history of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 2:50 PM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 2:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Ruth Ben-Ghiat

"Just remember, what you are seeing and what you are reading is not what's happening," President Donald Trump told veterans in 2018, referring to the media's criticisms of his administration. It was one of more than 30,000 documented falsehoods told by the then-President, the biggest being the Big Lie that he won the 2020 election.

The lying hasn't stopped. Now Trump and the Republican Party are spreading a false narrative about the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, depicting it as a peaceful event to save the nation from tyranny. Like any propaganda campaign, this one needs both noise and silence to be effective.

Flooding the media space with lies works best if inconvenient facts are denied and contradictory voices muted. Recall the intimidation of Republicans like Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan, who voted to impeach Trump in January. "Our expectation is that somebody may try to kill us," he said in an interview.

The former President has taken the lead in rewriting the history of Jan. 6, with assists from GOP lawmakers like Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. Trump asserts that the rioters posed "zero threat" and were "hugging and kissing the police and the guards," ignoring the others who killed one Capitol Police officer and injured 137 others. Two other officers died by suicide days after the attack.

Brazen negations of violence, even when it is amply documented, are central to the playbook used by authoritarians Trump admires, like Vladimir Putin. In fact, for such leaders, the more documentation there is, the greater the triumph in getting people to deny it.

The truth of Jan. 6 -- that the insurgents showed rabid hatred of the police officers and security guards -- presents a problem, given the pro-law enforcement sentiments of Trump's base. So it's best just to flip the script and turn murderous rage into hugs and kisses.

That's why the Fox News host Tucker Carlson opened a recent show with the claim that the insurgents "didn't have guns," which attempts to direct attention away from (and also contradicts) hours of video evidence and testimonies about the large number of weapons, some military-grade, the exceedingly well armed insurgents carried into the Capitol.

Trump and his allies are using a second tactic as brazen as the first. Even while denying the violence, they are blaming it on a familiar enemy: the left. Johnson and Carlson have been prominent fabricators of a reality in which left-wing extremists were the real Capitol rioters. This, too, is a propaganda classic: accusing an enemy you have already invested many hours in demonizing. It's far more efficient. And with some audiences, it works.

Although 61% of Americans responding to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll think Trump "is at least partly to blame for starting the deadly Jan. 6 riot," only 28% of Republicans agreed with that statement. And more than half of the Republicans questioned agreed that Jan. 6 was the work of "violent left-wing protesters trying to make Trump look bad."

Still, the GOP is on the defensive. More evidence is coming to the light about the involvement of some Trump donors in funding the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the assault, and about the presence of dozens of GOP officials at that rally. And with 10 more Democratic lawmakers joining the lawsuit against Trump and his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani for conspiring with extremists, Republicans likely feel they need to accelerate the acceptance of this false narrative and make sure those in the know remain quiet.

What would happen to this fake history, for example, if former Vice President Mike Pence decided to break his silence about being chased by a mob that wanted to hang him? Pence is an important reference point for several large constituencies of the Trump universe, from business elites to evangelical Christians. His speaking the truth would carry weight.

But while a few prominent Republicans, like former House Speaker John Boehner, emphasize Trump's role in the "bloody insurrection" (Trump "incited" it "for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he'd been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November," Boehner asserted in his new book), Pence, like most in the GOP, has been silent on the question and seems to have accepted the authoritarian-style party discipline Trump has imposed.

This situation endangers American democracy.

History shows that burying violence creates the conditions for its repetition. If there is no accountability for Jan. 6, we can be sure that unscrupulous elements within the GOP will take that as a green light for them to try other lawless maneuvers in the future in order to return to power -- and stay there. The time to set the record straight is now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517452

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson750951476
Mobile37644794
Madison33710490
Tuscaloosa25214439
Montgomery23872561
Shelby23095237
Baldwin20573301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14128266
Etowah13654345
Marshall11912218
Houston10363276
Elmore9977199
Limestone9778146
Cullman9437188
St. Clair9394234
Lauderdale9178227
DeKalb8718181
Talladega8017169
Walker7076274
Jackson6743108
Autauga6675102
Blount6469133
Colbert6193129
Coffee5393111
Dale4764108
Russell425037
Franklin419182
Chilton4069109
Covington4051112
Tallapoosa3886147
Escambia386974
Dallas3514149
Chambers3491121
Clarke345760
Marion3064101
Pike304975
Lawrence294795
Winston272071
Bibb255758
Marengo248760
Geneva245575
Pickens232957
Barbour223955
Hale218475
Butler211666
Fayette208159
Henry187444
Cherokee181643
Randolph175741
Monroe171140
Washington163838
Macon154348
Crenshaw149357
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124326
Bullock121140
Conecuh108727
Perry108126
Sumter103132
Coosa98226
Greene90634
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 819505

Reported Deaths: 11976
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby911781565
Davidson86347916
Knox48836623
Hamilton42677480
Rutherford41283413
Williamson26866213
Sumner22831338
Montgomery18695223
Out of TN17796101
Wilson17695223
Unassigned16422132
Sullivan15676283
Blount14798194
Bradley14223147
Washington13735240
Sevier12949173
Maury12861166
Putnam11059173
Madison10588239
Robertson9463127
Anderson8513166
Hamblen8394170
Greene7621151
Tipton7158104
Coffee6761121
Dickson6612108
Cumberland6434125
Gibson6337144
Bedford6321126
Carter6292156
McMinn624295
Roane6113100
Jefferson5984121
Loudon594169
Lawrence572286
Hawkins5637105
Monroe561595
Warren548280
Dyer5333103
Franklin504387
Fayette483377
Obion446396
Cocke438098
Cheatham432651
Rhea427575
Lincoln427363
Marshall406558
Campbell404362
Weakley397261
Giles389998
Henderson367875
Carroll355282
Macon352875
White350568
Hardin344966
Hardeman344263
Lauderdale312844
Henry309175
Marion307046
Scott302145
Claiborne300874
Overton294260
Wayne294133
Hickman277545
McNairy275254
DeKalb273953
Smith271137
Haywood267560
Grainger253948
Trousdale247022
Morgan242239
Fentress236246
Johnson224638
Chester208250
Bledsoe207911
Crockett199848
Polk194524
Unicoi189949
Cannon187331
Union183634
Grundy176131
Lake169326
Humphreys166121
Sequatchie164928
Benton160040
Decatur156438
Lewis154525
Meigs132223
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108331
Houston107133
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren82521
Pickett75524
Hancock53012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events