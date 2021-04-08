Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fauci says new Covid-19 cases are at a disturbing level as the US is primed for a surge

Dr. Anthony Fauci is cautioning Americans from declaring victory over Covid-19 because there there are signs that a surge "wants to increase". He talks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the state of the fight against the coronavirus.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 11:30 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The number of new Covid-19 cases has plateaued at a "disturbingly high level," and the US is at risk from a new surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned on Wednesday.

While lower than the peak earlier this year, there were still more than 61,000 new cases reported on Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. And the lack of continued significant decreases in infections is a concern, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told CNN's Anderson Cooper, particularly given the spread of variants.

"It's almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase," Fauci said, noting Europe is experiencing a spike much like the one experts worry about for the US.

The US is vaccinating people quickly, with just over 33% of the population -- more than 109 million people -- having received at least one dose of the vaccine and all 50 states committed to opening vaccinations to all adults by April 19.

Those vaccines may be behind the decrease in Covid-19 fatalities, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.

But the pace of getting vaccines into the arms of Americans will need to keep increasing now that the virus variant first identified in the United Kingdom, known to be more transmissible and believed to be more deadly, is the most common strain in the US, Walensky said.

To fight the variant, Fauci urged Americans to get vaccinated and stick to preventative measures.

"Hang in there a bit longer," he said. "Now is not the time, as I've said so many times, to declare victory prematurely."

Cases skew younger

The country's daily rate of new coronavirus cases rose over most of the last four weeks. Part of that is due to the spread of B.1.1.7 and other concerning variants, Walensky said earlier this week.

The US has averaged more than 64,760 new coronavirus cases a day over the past week -- slightly lower than week prior, but still about 21% higher than two weeks ago, and more than 12% higher than four weeks ago, according to Johns Hopkins.

Recent infections have skewed toward younger people, which Fauci said can be attributed in part to so many older people being vaccinated. More than 75% of people ages 65 years and older have received at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the US, he noted.

A number of factors are at play, he said, including clusters of cases in daycares and school sports teams -- in which people are in close contact and sometimes aren't wearing masks -- and the B.1.1.7 variant.

"I think that is what is explaining these surges of cases in young individuals," he said.

As the cases trend toward younger Americans, many schools are expanding access to full in-person learning. About three-quarters of US public schools are open for full time in-person or hybrid learning.

Still, many remain in remote learning. According to data released Wednesday by the Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress, just 39% of fourth graders and 29% of eighth graders were attending full time, in-person school.

Those students returning to school are not yet eligible for vaccines, though studies will hopefully show the effectiveness of vaccinations in children as young as six months in the coming months, Fauci said.

Until then, students under 16 should continue wearing masks, avoiding close contact and avoiding indoor settings, Fauci said.

Vaccine risks and benefits

As the US races to vaccinate people, experts and officials are contending with adverse reactions believed to be linked to some shots.

Operations were paused at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Colorado on Wednesday after health officials reported that 11 people who received their vaccinations became ill.

Those patients experienced symptoms like nausea and dizziness and were transported to a local hospital for observation out of an abundance of caution, according to a news release from the Colorado State Joint Information Center.

Although the cases might sound concerning, state officials said they don't have reason to believe that people vaccinated at the center should be concerned.

"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park should be concerned," state officials said.

"From what we know, today's side effects were consistent with what can be expected," said Scott Bookman, COVID-19 Incident Commander in the news release. "Getting a vaccine is far safer than getting severely sick with COVID-19."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517452

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson750951476
Mobile37644794
Madison33710490
Tuscaloosa25214439
Montgomery23872561
Shelby23095237
Baldwin20573301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14128266
Etowah13654345
Marshall11912218
Houston10363276
Elmore9977199
Limestone9778146
Cullman9437188
St. Clair9394234
Lauderdale9178227
DeKalb8718181
Talladega8017169
Walker7076274
Jackson6743108
Autauga6675102
Blount6469133
Colbert6193129
Coffee5393111
Dale4764108
Russell425037
Franklin419182
Chilton4069109
Covington4051112
Tallapoosa3886147
Escambia386974
Dallas3514149
Chambers3491121
Clarke345760
Marion3064101
Pike304975
Lawrence294795
Winston272071
Bibb255758
Marengo248760
Geneva245575
Pickens232957
Barbour223955
Hale218475
Butler211666
Fayette208159
Henry187444
Cherokee181643
Randolph175741
Monroe171140
Washington163838
Macon154348
Crenshaw149357
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124326
Bullock121140
Conecuh108727
Perry108126
Sumter103132
Coosa98226
Greene90634
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 819505

Reported Deaths: 11976
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby911781565
Davidson86347916
Knox48836623
Hamilton42677480
Rutherford41283413
Williamson26866213
Sumner22831338
Montgomery18695223
Out of TN17796101
Wilson17695223
Unassigned16422132
Sullivan15676283
Blount14798194
Bradley14223147
Washington13735240
Sevier12949173
Maury12861166
Putnam11059173
Madison10588239
Robertson9463127
Anderson8513166
Hamblen8394170
Greene7621151
Tipton7158104
Coffee6761121
Dickson6612108
Cumberland6434125
Gibson6337144
Bedford6321126
Carter6292156
McMinn624295
Roane6113100
Jefferson5984121
Loudon594169
Lawrence572286
Hawkins5637105
Monroe561595
Warren548280
Dyer5333103
Franklin504387
Fayette483377
Obion446396
Cocke438098
Cheatham432651
Rhea427575
Lincoln427363
Marshall406558
Campbell404362
Weakley397261
Giles389998
Henderson367875
Carroll355282
Macon352875
White350568
Hardin344966
Hardeman344263
Lauderdale312844
Henry309175
Marion307046
Scott302145
Claiborne300874
Overton294260
Wayne294133
Hickman277545
McNairy275254
DeKalb273953
Smith271137
Haywood267560
Grainger253948
Trousdale247022
Morgan242239
Fentress236246
Johnson224638
Chester208250
Bledsoe207911
Crockett199848
Polk194524
Unicoi189949
Cannon187331
Union183634
Grundy176131
Lake169326
Humphreys166121
Sequatchie164928
Benton160040
Decatur156438
Lewis154525
Meigs132223
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108331
Houston107133
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren82521
Pickett75524
Hancock53012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events