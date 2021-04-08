Clear

5 things to know for April 8: Covid-19, guns, immigration, Iraq, Northern Ireland

Although strong storms are still possible across parts of the Eastern US today, a more robust severe weather outbreak is possible on Friday. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.

Posted: Apr 8, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Apr 8, 2021 7:30 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What are you doing with your stimulus checks? According to a new survey, American households are using most of the money to pay down debt or add to their savings.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The coronavirus variant first identified in the UK is now the most common strain of coronavirus in the US, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says. Case numbers in the US have risen over most of the last four weeks in part because of its spread, and that of other dangerous variants. Starting today, the province of Ontario, which is home to 14 million people, will go under a four-week stay-at-home order as a third wave begins to overwhelm Canadian hospitals. Some countries are enacting new travel bans, like in New Zealand, which just restricted entry for travelers from India, or the UK, which issued a travel ban for Kenya. The East African nation hit back at the ban, warning of the consequences of vaccine inequity between countries.

2. Gun control

President Joe Biden will announce a series of executive actions on gun control today in response to major mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado last month. The orders will tighten restrictions on so-called ghost guns and pistol stabilizing braces that allow weapons to be used more accurately. They will also direct resources toward community violence prevention. While these executive orders address the calls for gun control action that followed last month's violence, senior administration officials say they're just the beginning of Biden's gun control mission. However, to accomplish his more ambitious goals, like universal background checks or an assault weapons ban, he'll need a lot of support from an evenly split Senate.

3. Immigration

More than 20,000 unaccompanied migrant children are now in US custody as the Biden administration tries to alleviate overcrowding in Border Protection facilities. The administration is working on building up bed capacities and decreasing the time it takes to release unaccompanied migrant children to sponsors living in the US. They've seen a little improvement, but record numbers of children are still crossing the border -- 747 on Tuesday alone. Meanwhile, the parents of 445 migrant children separated from their families due to Trump administration policies between 2017 and 2018 have still not been located, according to a new Justice Department filing.

4. Iraq

The Biden administration is considering a withdrawal of troops from Iraq as the threat from ISIS wanes. About 2,500 US troops are currently in the country as part of the global Operation Inherent Resolve, which was created to defeat the ISIS caliphate that controlled parts of Iraq and Syria. The campaign against ISIS is ongoing, but Iraq's security forces have become stronger, shifting the duties of US troops to training and advisory roles. The timing of the exit will be determined in future "technical talks" between US and Iraqi officials. Along with the upcoming withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Biden administration has now set plans to remove troops from two of America's longest wars.

5. Northern Ireland

Parts of Northern Ireland have seen six straight days of violence as unionists and nationalists clashed with police and each other. Brexit-related tensions have been simmering for months, and last week, a decision by police not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions brought the whole thing to a boil. Now, rioters have clashed along the so-called "peace line" dividing predominantly unionist and nationalist communities. They've thrown petrol bombs and set a bus on fire. The arrival of Brexit created the potential of a border between the British-ruled north and the Republic of Ireland in the south, which remains in the European Union. That has been seen as a major breach of trust with Northern Ireland, since the lack of a border had been a key element of the post-1998 peace that followed three decades of violence.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Hollywood actor charged with fraud in alleged multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme

You know, this would make a good movie.

Poet Amanda Gorman featured on the cover of Vogue

Art, art, and more art.

Best Buy is offering a $200 subscription service to challenge Amazon

They'll install your devices and provide special tech support, so you don't have to live in fear of your smart remote

Nestlé and other brands bet big on plant-based food in Asia

Milk-free chocolate milk or pork-free pork, anyone?

Woman with the world's longest nails cuts them after nearly 30 years

What a weight off her fingers!

We have a podcast!

We're serving up your favorite news fix twice a day so you'll always know what's happening. We'll start your morning smart with the top headlines, and in the evening, let 5 Things be your evening commute home -- even when that commute is just to the next room .

You can listen on CNN.com, Spotify, iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts. Or, ask your smart home device to "Play CNN's 5 Things podcast." We know you'll love it! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

20 million

That's how many counterfeit masks have been seized by US Customs and Border Protection since the beginning of the year. Officials say they've been a problem throughout the pandemic, but the last few months have seen an "exponential increase" in such counterfeits.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There is nothing more dangerous than a reckless a**hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

Former House Speaker John Boehner, who made his feelings on Texas Sen. Ted Cruz perfectly clear in his new book, "On the House: A Washington Memoir."

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Your eyes deceive you 

This isn't a neon sign -- it's spray paint, wielded by a very talented artist.

(Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 62°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517452

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson750951476
Mobile37644794
Madison33710490
Tuscaloosa25214439
Montgomery23872561
Shelby23095237
Baldwin20573301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14128266
Etowah13654345
Marshall11912218
Houston10363276
Elmore9977199
Limestone9778146
Cullman9437188
St. Clair9394234
Lauderdale9178227
DeKalb8718181
Talladega8017169
Walker7076274
Jackson6743108
Autauga6675102
Blount6469133
Colbert6193129
Coffee5393111
Dale4764108
Russell425037
Franklin419182
Chilton4069109
Covington4051112
Tallapoosa3886147
Escambia386974
Dallas3514149
Chambers3491121
Clarke345760
Marion3064101
Pike304975
Lawrence294795
Winston272071
Bibb255758
Marengo248760
Geneva245575
Pickens232957
Barbour223955
Hale218475
Butler211666
Fayette208159
Henry187444
Cherokee181643
Randolph175741
Monroe171140
Washington163838
Macon154348
Crenshaw149357
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124326
Bullock121140
Conecuh108727
Perry108126
Sumter103132
Coosa98226
Greene90634
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 819505

Reported Deaths: 11976
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby911781565
Davidson86347916
Knox48836623
Hamilton42677480
Rutherford41283413
Williamson26866213
Sumner22831338
Montgomery18695223
Out of TN17796101
Wilson17695223
Unassigned16422132
Sullivan15676283
Blount14798194
Bradley14223147
Washington13735240
Sevier12949173
Maury12861166
Putnam11059173
Madison10588239
Robertson9463127
Anderson8513166
Hamblen8394170
Greene7621151
Tipton7158104
Coffee6761121
Dickson6612108
Cumberland6434125
Gibson6337144
Bedford6321126
Carter6292156
McMinn624295
Roane6113100
Jefferson5984121
Loudon594169
Lawrence572286
Hawkins5637105
Monroe561595
Warren548280
Dyer5333103
Franklin504387
Fayette483377
Obion446396
Cocke438098
Cheatham432651
Rhea427575
Lincoln427363
Marshall406558
Campbell404362
Weakley397261
Giles389998
Henderson367875
Carroll355282
Macon352875
White350568
Hardin344966
Hardeman344263
Lauderdale312844
Henry309175
Marion307046
Scott302145
Claiborne300874
Overton294260
Wayne294133
Hickman277545
McNairy275254
DeKalb273953
Smith271137
Haywood267560
Grainger253948
Trousdale247022
Morgan242239
Fentress236246
Johnson224638
Chester208250
Bledsoe207911
Crockett199848
Polk194524
Unicoi189949
Cannon187331
Union183634
Grundy176131
Lake169326
Humphreys166121
Sequatchie164928
Benton160040
Decatur156438
Lewis154525
Meigs132223
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108331
Houston107133
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren82521
Pickett75524
Hancock53012

Most Popular Stories

Community Events