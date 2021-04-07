Clear

Lead investigator in Derek Chauvin case changes mind about what George Floyd said in video

Video of George Floyd while he was being detained by police led to a significant exchange in the courtroom with witness Special Agent James Reyerson. CNN's Omar Jimenez reports.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, Aaron Cooper and Ray Sanchez, CNN

The special agent who led the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation into George Floyd's death struggled to make sense of a short phrase Floyd said last May as Derek Chauvin kneeled on him.

Senior Special Agent James Reyerson was shown a clip from Minneapolis Police body-camera footage of Floyd saying something while handcuffed and in a prone position on the ground.

"Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, 'I ate too many drugs?" defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Reyerson.

"Yes, it did," Reyerson said.

After a short break, the prosecution played for Reyerson a longer clip of the video that provided the lead up to that comment.

"Having heard it in context, are you able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?" prosecutor Matthew Frank asked.

"Yes, I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, 'I ain't do no drugs," Reyerson replied.

The testimony came on the eighth day of Chauvin's criminal trial as several investigators and forensic scientists testified about what they found at the crime scene, including Floyd's blood stains and a few white pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Earlier in the day, a Los Angeles Police Department use-of-force expert hired by the prosecution testified that Chauvin had used excessive and deadly force on Floyd when none was needed.

Throughout the trial jurors have been closely watching and at various points taken notes on much of the testimony, according to pool reports from inside the courtroom. However, the pool reports indicate that some jurors' attention flagged during the BCA investigators' testimony on Wednesday.

This week's testimony has featured several police training experts who have countered the defense's argument that Chauvin "did exactly what he had been trained to do" when he restrained Floyd. Prosecutors have sought to show Chauvin used excessive and unreasonable force on Floyd and had a "depraved mind" without regard for human life.

The focus on police policy and training comes after a first week of testimony centered on what happened to Floyd on his last day. The evidence included cellphones, surveillance cameras and police body cameras; testimony from distressed bystanders; descriptions from paramedics and police supervisors who responded to the scene; and Chauvin's own statements about what happened.

Chauvin, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, third-degree murder and third-degree manslaughter. Nelson has not indicated whether Chauvin will testify in his own defense.

The trial, now in its second full week of testimony, is expected to last about a month.

LAPD Sgt. says Chauvin used deadly force

The LAPD use-of-force expert testified Wednesday that Chauvin used "deadly force" by holding his knee on Floyd's neck and back for more than 9 minutes in a situation where no force was necessary.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, in his second day on the stand, said the pressure of Chauvin's body weight on the back of Floyd's neck could have caused potentially lethal "positional asphyxia."

"He was in the prone position. He was not resisting. He was handcuffed. He was not attempting to evade. He was not attempting to resist," Stiger said of Floyd. "And the pressure ... that was being caused by the body weight could cause positional asphyxia which could cause death."

Stiger testified the dangers of positional asphyxia have been known in law enforcement for at least 20 years.

He told the jury that "no force should have been used," with three officers restraining Floyd and two others standing by.

Chauvin is seen in the body camera video grabbing Floyd's fingers in an attempt to inflict pain to get him to comply, Stiger told the court. He was asked what if Floyd couldn't comply.

"At that point it is just pain," Stiger responded.

He also testified that the crowd of bystanders gathered at the scene did not pose a threat to Chauvin or other officers -- an assertion made by the defense, which described the crowd as hostile.

"They were merely filming, and most of their concern was for Mr. Floyd," the expert testified.

While it is possible for a crowd to distract an officer, Stiger does not believe it happened in this case because Chauvin was talking to Floyd.

"In the body-worn video, you can hear Mr. Floyd displaying his discomfort and pain, and you can also hear the defendant responding to him," he said.

On cross-examination, Stiger said some of the comments from bystanders could be considered potential threats and that officers are taught to predict future behavior. He also acknowledged that Chauvin could have used a Taser initially because Floyd actively resisted attempts to put him in a police vehicle.

Stiger's testimony initially began on Tuesday afternoon. He said that he has conducted over 2,500 use-of-force reviews.

The sergeant said officers were initially justified in using force when Floyd actively resisted arrest and refused to get into the squad car. Floyd also kicked at officers when he was first taken to the ground, body camera video shows. The circumstances then changed.

"However, once he was placed in a prone position on the ground, he slowly ceased resistance and at that point the ex-officers, they should have slowed down or stopped their force as well," Stiger said.

Forensic scientists say drugs found in both vehicles

Prosecutors said in opening statements that Floyd struggled with opioid addiction, and Wednesday afternoon's testimony touched on the drugs connected to him.

Several white pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in Floyd's vehicle, and a smaller pill with Floyd's saliva on it was found in the back of the police squad car, three forensic scientists said Wednesday.

BCA investigator McKenzie Anderson searched the vehicles involved in May and then again months later after initially failing to collect some of the pills.

In Floyd's vehicle, she found two packets of suboxone, a drug that treats opioid addiction, three white pills, and bills stuffed between the seat and the center console, she said.

Inside the police squad car, she initially recovered Floyd's shoes and a strap and noted eight bloodstains that matched Floyd's DNA. On her second search of the car, she recovered a pill with a rough texture that did not appear whole as well as several small pieces that she thought might be pill fragments. Tests confirmed the smaller pill had Floyd's saliva on it, she testified.

Breahna Giles, a BCA forensic scientist, testified that she analyzed the white pills. They had the markings of a pill that would contain oxycodone and acetaminophen, but upon testing they actually contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, she said.

In addition, the glass pipe recovered from the vehicle contained THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, but no plant material, Giles told the court.

Susan Neith, a forensic chemist who works for the company NMS Labs, also tested the same drugs to determine fentanyl and methamphetamine levels. She testified the fentanyl levels detected were average, and the methamphetamine levels were low.

Lead investigator breaks down video

Reyerson, the BCA senior special agent, described the extensive case into Chauvin and walked through parts of a composite video of him kneeling on Floyd for over nine minutes.

Reyerson was shown officer body-camera footage synced up with bystander video that provided two perspectives of Floyd's final moments. The video shows Floyd stopped talking about four minutes into the video and stopped moving about five minutes in, even as Chauvin's body weight remained on Floyd in a prone position, Reyerson testified.

Even after paramedics arrived, Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd for nearly a minute and a half until a paramedic motioned for him to get off.

Investigators found several items in an envelope in the trunk of the squad car, including two $20 bills, one of which was ripped in half, as well as cigarettes and a small pipe, Reyerson said. Pills were also found in the back of the police squad car, he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517114

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749871476
Mobile37605794
Madison33692492
Tuscaloosa25199439
Montgomery23856561
Shelby23105237
Baldwin20551301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14245310
Morgan14142267
Etowah13653345
Marshall11903218
Houston10363275
Elmore10003200
Limestone9776146
Cullman9421188
St. Clair9384234
Lauderdale9165227
DeKalb8712181
Talladega8034169
Walker7079274
Jackson6744108
Autauga6644102
Blount6462132
Colbert6184127
Coffee5393112
Dale4764109
Russell423937
Franklin419082
Chilton4064109
Covington4048112
Tallapoosa3882147
Escambia386974
Dallas3520150
Chambers3494121
Clarke345660
Marion3063101
Pike304875
Lawrence293894
Winston271771
Bibb254958
Marengo249060
Geneva245175
Pickens232857
Barbour223855
Hale217874
Butler211366
Fayette207459
Henry187343
Cherokee181443
Randolph175641
Monroe171240
Washington164038
Macon154248
Crenshaw149757
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108327
Sumter103032
Coosa95925
Greene90634
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 818008

Reported Deaths: 11967
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby910351565
Davidson86170915
Knox48764621
Hamilton42627480
Rutherford41196412
Williamson26813214
Sumner22768337
Montgomery18652223
Out of TN17718101
Wilson17658222
Unassigned16380131
Sullivan15643283
Blount14770194
Bradley14194147
Washington13695239
Sevier12924172
Maury12816166
Putnam11048173
Madison10564239
Robertson9453127
Anderson8510166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7604151
Tipton7151104
Coffee6752121
Dickson6596108
Cumberland6421125
Gibson6325144
Bedford6308126
Carter6278156
McMinn623996
Roane6107100
Jefferson5975121
Loudon593069
Lawrence572086
Hawkins5618105
Monroe560995
Warren548080
Dyer5331103
Franklin503287
Fayette482277
Obion445696
Cocke437798
Cheatham432151
Rhea427175
Lincoln427063
Marshall405358
Campbell403162
Weakley396761
Giles388798
Henderson367375
Carroll354882
Macon352775
White349868
Hardin344166
Hardeman343763
Lauderdale312444
Henry308675
Marion306746
Scott301545
Claiborne300474
Wayne294233
Overton294160
Hickman276945
McNairy274954
DeKalb273653
Smith270537
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan241439
Fentress236045
Johnson223638
Chester208149
Bledsoe207711
Crockett199848
Polk194124
Unicoi189549
Cannon186831
Union183134
Grundy175631
Lake169326
Humphreys165521
Sequatchie164628
Benton159640
Decatur156338
Lewis154325
Meigs131923
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108231
Houston107033
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren81921
Pickett75524
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events