Clear

Matt Gaetz sure isn't acting like an innocent man

Former President Donald Trump released a short statement in response to reports that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of Trump's most vocal defenders, asked him for a pre-emptive blanket pardon. CNN's Ryan Nobles reports.

Posted: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Updated: Apr 7, 2021 8:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

According to Matt Gaetz, he is entirely innocent of allegations involving sex trafficking and prostitution, including involving a minor that the Justice Department is currently investigating.

"First I have never, ever paid for sex," the Florida Republican wrote in an op-ed published in the conservative Washington Examiner on Monday. "And second, I, as an adult man, have not slept with a 17-year-old."

Words are one thing. Actions are another. And Gaetz's actions -- in the final days of the Trump administration -- suggest a man who was worried about possible legal exposure.

Gaetz tried to secure a blanket preemptive pardon for himself (and his congressional allies) in the dying embers of Donald Trump's time in the White House, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN. Which, whoa. People who know they have done nothing wrong are not usually in the business of seeking a preemptive pardon from the President of the United States on his way out the door. Right? Right!

Now, The New York Times, which first reported the story, notes that it's unclear whether Gaetz knew about the DOJ investigation at the time that he asked for the pardon. And, according to the Times, he never informed the White House, which never seriously considered his request, that he was under federal investigation. (That could, of course, be because Gaetz didn't know he was under investigation.)

"Entry-level political operatives have conflated a pardon call from Representative Gaetz -- where he called for President Trump to pardon 'everyone from (Trump), to his administration, to Joe Exotic' -- with these false and increasingly bizarre, partisan allegations against him," a Gaetz spokesperson told the Times. "Those comments have been on the record for some time, and President Trump even retweeted the congressman, who tweeted them out himself."

Hmmm ... so, Gaetz's official explanation is that because he asked for Trump to pardon lots of people, someone (or several someones) conflated that broad ask with Gaetz personally asking for a pardon for himself and his allies in Congress? That feels, well, implausible?

Also, it's worth noting that days before the news broke that Gaetz had reportedly sought a pardon months ago, he told Fox News' Tucker Carlson this: "I'm not seeking a pardon. I've not done anything improper or wrong."

I suppose that Gaetz could say that he wasn't lying when he told Carlson that on March 30, because he wasn't actively seeking a pardon then -- because he had reportedly already sought a pardon and been rejected by Trump? Plus, Trump isn't president anymore so he can't pardon people. And President Joe Biden seems, uh, unlikely to pardon Gaetz.

Gaetz also noted in the Carlson interview that "they were promising that Joe Biden would pardon me," which seems to provide additional backup for the idea that he had been seeking a pardon for himself.

Look. Even under the most friendly reading of the reported pardon request by Gaetz, he was seeking to protect himself legally because he feared that his high-profile defense of Trump could make him a target well after Trump left office.

Under a slightly less friendly interpretation of the situation, Gaetz either knew or suspected he and/or some of the people he hung out with in Florida had drawn the attention of the Justice Department and he wanted to preemptively protect himself before he lost the chance to do do when Trump left office.

Why might Gaetz seek pardons for his congressional allies as well as himself? Well, there's a lot we still don't know, but the alleged tactic calls to mind something familiar to any parent. It's just like when you're a kid and you have a bad report card that your parent needs to sign, so you stick it in between a bunch of innocuous papers and just have them sign the whole bunch -- in hopes they don't pay special attention to the report card. (I, dear reader, would never pull such a trick!)

Gaetz may well be exonerated by this Justice Department investigation. The DOJ isn't commenting and our ability to see inside a federal investigation is extremely limited. So, we simply don't know how this ends up.

But what we do know is that it's not a convincing look for a totally innocent man to seek a blanket preemptive pardon from an outgoing president -- and then say he wasn't seeking that pardon. None of that makes Gaetz guilty. But it certainly creates more questions -- none of which are good for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 517114

Reported Deaths: 10652
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749871476
Mobile37605794
Madison33692492
Tuscaloosa25199439
Montgomery23856561
Shelby23105237
Baldwin20551301
Lee15468165
Calhoun14245310
Morgan14142267
Etowah13653345
Marshall11903218
Houston10363275
Elmore10003200
Limestone9776146
Cullman9421188
St. Clair9384234
Lauderdale9165227
DeKalb8712181
Talladega8034169
Walker7079274
Jackson6744108
Autauga6644102
Blount6462132
Colbert6184127
Coffee5393112
Dale4764109
Russell423937
Franklin419082
Chilton4064109
Covington4048112
Tallapoosa3882147
Escambia386974
Dallas3520150
Chambers3494121
Clarke345660
Marion3063101
Pike304875
Lawrence293894
Winston271771
Bibb254958
Marengo249060
Geneva245175
Pickens232857
Barbour223855
Hale217874
Butler211366
Fayette207459
Henry187343
Cherokee181443
Randolph175641
Monroe171240
Washington164038
Macon154248
Crenshaw149757
Clay148854
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108327
Sumter103032
Coosa95925
Greene90634
Choctaw58224
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 818008

Reported Deaths: 11967
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby910351565
Davidson86170915
Knox48764621
Hamilton42627480
Rutherford41196412
Williamson26813214
Sumner22768337
Montgomery18652223
Out of TN17718101
Wilson17658222
Unassigned16380131
Sullivan15643283
Blount14770194
Bradley14194147
Washington13695239
Sevier12924172
Maury12816166
Putnam11048173
Madison10564239
Robertson9453127
Anderson8510166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7604151
Tipton7151104
Coffee6752121
Dickson6596108
Cumberland6421125
Gibson6325144
Bedford6308126
Carter6278156
McMinn623996
Roane6107100
Jefferson5975121
Loudon593069
Lawrence572086
Hawkins5618105
Monroe560995
Warren548080
Dyer5331103
Franklin503287
Fayette482277
Obion445696
Cocke437798
Cheatham432151
Rhea427175
Lincoln427063
Marshall405358
Campbell403162
Weakley396761
Giles388798
Henderson367375
Carroll354882
Macon352775
White349868
Hardin344166
Hardeman343763
Lauderdale312444
Henry308675
Marion306746
Scott301545
Claiborne300474
Wayne294233
Overton294160
Hickman276945
McNairy274954
DeKalb273653
Smith270537
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan241439
Fentress236045
Johnson223638
Chester208149
Bledsoe207711
Crockett199848
Polk194124
Unicoi189549
Cannon186831
Union183134
Grundy175631
Lake169326
Humphreys165521
Sequatchie164628
Benton159640
Decatur156338
Lewis154325
Meigs131923
Jackson129035
Stewart128928
Clay108231
Houston107033
Perry105528
Moore99217
Van Buren81921
Pickett75524
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events