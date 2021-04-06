Clear

The US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984

The International Monetary Fund projects the US economy to grow 6.4% this year, up 1.3 percentage points from the group's forecast in January. It expects the global economy to expand 6% in 2021. CNN's Clare Sebastian reports

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Charles Riley, CNN Business

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package will boost the US economy and drive faster global growth this year, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday, though it warned that many countries continue to suffer from the pandemic and are at risk of being left behind.

The US economy will surpass its pre-pandemic size as growth reaches 6.4% this year, the IMF said, up 1.3 percentage points from the group's forecast in January. The rebound will help the global economy expand 6% in 2021, an upgrade of 0.5 percentage points from the IMF's previous outlook. The estimates are broadly in line with Wall Street's expectations.

"At $1.9 trillion, the Biden administration's new fiscal package is expected to deliver a strong boost to growth in the United States in 2021 and provide sizable positive spillovers to trading partners," the IMF said in a report. Other governments and central banks around the world have also pumped trillions into the global economy.

The IMF said the "unprecedented policy response" to the pandemic means the "recession is likely to leave smaller scars than the 2008 global financial crisis." The group estimates global output dropped 3.3% in 2020, while the US economy shrunk 3.5%.

There are already signs the US recovery is gaining speed. American employers added 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest gain since August. The US manufacturing sector is also roaring ahead, with the ISM Manufacturing Index recently posting its best reading since 1983.

The IMF expects that the coronavirus vaccine rollout and massive government stimulus will combine this year to produce the fastest annual growth rate in the United States since 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. But many other countries will have to wait until 2022 or 2023 to recover all the output lost during the pandemic. Global output growth will slow to 4.4% next year, according to the IMF.

"Multispeed recoveries are under way in all regions and across income groups, linked to stark differences in the pace of vaccine rollout, the extent of economic policy support, and structural factors such as reliance on tourism," said Gita Gopinath, director of research at the IMF. "The divergent recovery paths are likely to create significantly wider gaps in living standards between developing countries and others."

The upgraded US forecast means the world's biggest economy is on track to grow more quickly than many other developed nations this year. The IMF expects growth of 4.4% in the 19 countries that use the euro as Europe battles another wave of coronavirus that has forced Germany, France and Italy to tighten restrictions. Output is expected to expand 3.3% in Japan.

But some nations in Asia will still outpace the United States. The IMF expects China, which was the only major economy to avoid recession last year, to grow 8.4% in 2021 — much stronger than the country's official forecast of more than 6%. Output in India will expand 12.5% in the fiscal year to March 2022.

The IMF credited continued government stimulus and vaccine rollouts for stronger growth projections. It said that consumer prices could be volatile, but it does not expect high levels of inflation to take root because of weak wage growth and unemployment.

Still, the IMF cautioned that a "high degree of uncertainty surrounds" its projections, reflecting the wide range of potential coronavirus developments. "Greater progress with vaccinations can uplift the forecast, while new virus variants that evade vaccines can lead to a sharp downgrade," the group said in its report.

While advanced economies were hit harder than developing nations by fallout from the 2008 global financial crisis, the IMF expects the opposite to be true in the pandemic. The group also said that young people, women and lower-skilled workers have been more likely to lose their jobs due to coronavirus.

"Once the health crisis is over, policy efforts can focus more on building resilient, inclusive, and greener economies, both to bolster the recovery and to raise potential output," said Gopinath.

While stimulus has helped protect the economy and financial system, it has also encouraged investors to take excessive risks and driven up asset prices, the IMF warned in a separate report. If interest rates rise sharply in response to inflation, that could lead to tighter financing conditions.

The fallout would hit developing markets and poorer countries hardest.

"There is a risk that financial conditions in emerging market economies may tighten markedly, especially if policymakers in advanced economies take steps toward policy normalization," said the IMF.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 78°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516918

Reported Deaths: 10638
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749761466
Mobile37593793
Madison33670494
Tuscaloosa25187439
Montgomery23836561
Shelby23119237
Baldwin20542301
Lee15459166
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13658345
Marshall11890218
Houston10359276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9771146
Cullman9410186
St. Clair9381234
Lauderdale9162227
DeKalb8706181
Talladega8030169
Walker7073274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6620102
Blount6460132
Colbert6182127
Coffee5393112
Dale4769109
Russell423937
Franklin418982
Chilton4064109
Covington4049113
Tallapoosa3877146
Escambia386674
Dallas3520150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217373
Butler210766
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 817022

Reported Deaths: 11929
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby909821564
Davidson86068907
Knox48711621
Hamilton42577479
Rutherford41160411
Williamson26790213
Sumner22742337
Montgomery18617221
Out of TN17681101
Wilson17645219
Unassigned16342131
Sullivan15582281
Blount14762194
Bradley14153145
Washington13660239
Sevier12917172
Maury12790162
Putnam11032173
Madison10562238
Robertson9444127
Anderson8493166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7589151
Tipton7145104
Coffee6741120
Dickson6578107
Cumberland6412125
Gibson6326143
Bedford6295125
Carter6265156
McMinn623396
Roane6098100
Jefferson5971121
Loudon592169
Lawrence571786
Hawkins5610104
Monroe559995
Warren547480
Dyer5327103
Franklin502487
Fayette482377
Obion445396
Cocke437098
Cheatham431650
Rhea427175
Lincoln426463
Marshall405057
Campbell403362
Weakley396361
Giles388298
Henderson367274
Carroll354682
Macon352174
White349668
Hardin343866
Hardeman343563
Lauderdale312144
Henry308375
Marion306546
Scott301145
Claiborne299874
Wayne294033
Overton293960
Hickman276443
McNairy274654
DeKalb273553
Smith270037
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan240939
Fentress235445
Johnson223438
Chester208048
Bledsoe207511
Crockett198748
Polk194024
Unicoi188849
Cannon186531
Union182834
Grundy175431
Lake169326
Humphreys165021
Sequatchie164329
Benton159440
Decatur156438
Lewis154025
Meigs131823
Jackson129035
Stewart128827
Clay108031
Houston106633
Perry105628
Moore99017
Van Buren81921
Pickett75424
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events