Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Credit Suisse execs out as bank takes $4.7 billion hit from hedge fund collapse

The collapse of US hedge fund Archegos Capital cost Credit Suisse nearly $4.7 billion and two of the bank's top executives their jobs. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Mark Thompson and Charles Riley, CNN Business

The collapse last month of US hedge fund Archegos Capital cost Credit Suisse nearly $4.7 billion and two of the bank's top executives their jobs.

The Swiss bank said Tuesday that it was likely to report a pretax loss of 900 million Swiss francs ($959 million) for the first quarter of this year after taking a charge of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) in respect of the failure of Archegos.

"The significant loss ... relating to the failure of a US-based hedge fund is unacceptable," CEO Thomas Gottstein said in a statement. "Serious lessons will be learned. Credit Suisse remains a formidable institution with a rich history."

Credit Suisse said that its top investment banker Brian Chin and chief risk officer Lara Warner would both be leaving the bank. Other members of the executive board will not receive bonuses for 2020, and board chairman Urs Rohner will give up 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.6 million) in compensation.

Credit Suisse also said it would slash its dividend and suspend share buybacks.

Archegos used borrowed money to build massive positions in stocks including media companies ViacomCBS and Discovery, and was unable to pay back lenders when share prices dropped.

The implosion of the hedge fund, which managed the fortune of investor Bill Hwang, has triggered calls for increased regulation of US firms that invest on behalf of families or a small number of clients. Japan's Nomura was also among the banks exposed to losses when Archegos collapsed. It has warned of losses of up to $2 billion. Another Japanese lender, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, is expecting a loss of about $300 million.

"We need transparency and strong oversight to ensure that the next hedge fund blowup doesn't take the economy down with it," Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said in a statement last month.

One scandal after another

Archegos is the second major stumble for Credit Suisse in recent weeks. Earlier in March, it froze $10 billion in investment funds connected to failed UK supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, which provided cash advances to companies owed money by customers.

The bank's reputation has also been damaged by an accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee. Credit Suisse acted as an underwriter when the company went public on the Nasdaq in 2019. The Chinese firm was pulled off the US exchange last year after it fraudulently inflated sales.

The missteps have weighed on the bank's stock. Shares in Credit Suisse have fallen by more than 10% this year, and have lost roughly a quarter of their value since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Rival Swiss bank UBS has gained 21% so far this year, while the KBW Bank Index, which tracks 24 US banks, is up 25%.

Credit Suisse said in a statement that its involvement with both Archegos and Greensill "require substantial further review and scrutiny."

"The board of directors has launched investigations into both of these matters which will not only focus on the direct issues arising from each of them, but also reflect on the broader consequences and lessons learned," it added.

Gottstein was appointed CEO in early 2020 when his predecessor Tidjane Thiam quit after Credit Suisse admitted spying on former employees. Thiam denied knowledge of the surveillance operations but said they had "disturbed" the bank and should not have happened on his watch.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516918

Reported Deaths: 10638
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749761466
Mobile37593793
Madison33670494
Tuscaloosa25187439
Montgomery23836561
Shelby23119237
Baldwin20542301
Lee15459166
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13658345
Marshall11890218
Houston10359276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9771146
Cullman9410186
St. Clair9381234
Lauderdale9162227
DeKalb8706181
Talladega8030169
Walker7073274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6620102
Blount6460132
Colbert6182127
Coffee5393112
Dale4769109
Russell423937
Franklin418982
Chilton4064109
Covington4049113
Tallapoosa3877146
Escambia386674
Dallas3520150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217373
Butler210766
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 817022

Reported Deaths: 11929
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby909821564
Davidson86068907
Knox48711621
Hamilton42577479
Rutherford41160411
Williamson26790213
Sumner22742337
Montgomery18617221
Out of TN17681101
Wilson17645219
Unassigned16342131
Sullivan15582281
Blount14762194
Bradley14153145
Washington13660239
Sevier12917172
Maury12790162
Putnam11032173
Madison10562238
Robertson9444127
Anderson8493166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7589151
Tipton7145104
Coffee6741120
Dickson6578107
Cumberland6412125
Gibson6326143
Bedford6295125
Carter6265156
McMinn623396
Roane6098100
Jefferson5971121
Loudon592169
Lawrence571786
Hawkins5610104
Monroe559995
Warren547480
Dyer5327103
Franklin502487
Fayette482377
Obion445396
Cocke437098
Cheatham431650
Rhea427175
Lincoln426463
Marshall405057
Campbell403362
Weakley396361
Giles388298
Henderson367274
Carroll354682
Macon352174
White349668
Hardin343866
Hardeman343563
Lauderdale312144
Henry308375
Marion306546
Scott301145
Claiborne299874
Wayne294033
Overton293960
Hickman276443
McNairy274654
DeKalb273553
Smith270037
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan240939
Fentress235445
Johnson223438
Chester208048
Bledsoe207511
Crockett198748
Polk194024
Unicoi188849
Cannon186531
Union182834
Grundy175431
Lake169326
Humphreys165021
Sequatchie164329
Benton159440
Decatur156438
Lewis154025
Meigs131823
Jackson129035
Stewart128827
Clay108031
Houston106633
Perry105628
Moore99017
Van Buren81921
Pickett75424
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events