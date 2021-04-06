Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The moment of truth is here for the Iran nuclear deal

Members of the Iran nuclear deal will meet with Iran in Vienna, Austria, in an effort to kickstart face-to-face negotiations and salvage the pact, formally known as JCPOA. This is the first meeting since the Biden administration came into office. CNN's Nic Robertson explains.

Posted: Apr 6, 2021 5:10 AM
Updated: Apr 6, 2021 5:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Nick Paton Walsh, International Security Editor, CNN

It is the moment that all the grunting and yelling has been leading up to.

Few doubted the United States and Iran deep-down preferred diplomacy -- even a new deal -- to escalating tensions, and possibly military confrontation. Now the moment of truth is here, in a Vienna conference room, where the E3+2 of the nuclear deal (UK, France, Germany, Russia and China) and Iran will sit down and talk about what comes next.

The Biden administration will be in the wings, spiritually if not always physically. US officials will be in Vienna, though they will not meet directly with their Iranian counterparts. Virtually every member of President Joe Biden's national security core is steeped in making the 2015 Iran agreement happen. Even the CIA director Bill Burns may well have got his job because of how well he knew the Iran negotiating brief. Of all the foreign policy challenges the US faces now, after the Trump administration's hiatus from normalcy, it is the crisis with the easiest solution at hand.

What of the Tehran moderates on the other side of the table? This too is their last real chance to make their broad proposal of better engagement with the western world work. It is true that Iran has begun to weather sanctions, or at least find a way to live badly with them. It's alleged that China has proven happy to buy the oil the rest of the world will not, taking up to a million barrels a day in March, according to some estimates measuring the "ghost tankers" that hide the shipments. China recently signed a significant trade deal with Iran, and has long been critical of US policy towards it. But few can pretend the damage being done by the US-led economic squeeze wouldn't be better off removed.

The moderates are also on the clock, facing a harder-line parliament, and a presidential election in months that could impose a tougher approach against the West across government. The material promise of the JCPOA -- as the nuclear deal is technically known -- needs to loom into view again, and quickly, to raise electoral turnout in their favor.

Both sides too have been doing what they can to prepare -- or place obstacles on -- the ground for Vienna. The Biden administration has been calm, and relatively unfussed by Iran's screaming deadlines and declarations of further nuclear activity. Biden took singular and swift military action when US military lives were lost and threatened in Iraq, by bombing Iran-backed militia. But it then swiftly started calling them "Shia-backed militia", as if to give everyone an option to step away from the smoking craters. The US has also declared the desire to bring some of the Trump-surge of troops protecting Saudi Arabia home. That must calm some hawks in Tehran.

The Iranians have deftly trod a line between enrichment actions that can terrify if you choose to let them, or be interpreted as symbolic and reversible if you prefer to remain calm. Enriching uranium to 20% purity -- as they have done -- rings alarm bells, because it is a closer step to the 90% needed for a bomb. But some estimates suggest that even if their 20% pile was enriched to upwards of 90% overnight, it would have enough for less than a handful of bombs. That's probably not enough of a reward to make a likely Israeli and US attack worth gambling over.

Iran's production of uranium metal is a necessary step towards bomb-making, critics have said. But they have been making that metal from low-grade uranium, so the step is mostly a show of a technical ability many experts already thought they had. Reports of more and better centrifuges also abound. In short, the Iranians have created a lot of chips to bring to the table -- a lot of things they can offer to do first, in exchange for the first softening of US sanctions.

These are, on both sides, serious people, and this is how negotiations go. The central calculation from both parties is as it was six years ago: that Iran would prefer sanctions relief over having the bomb. And that the US would prefer a richer Iran to a nuclear Iran. And that both sides would prefer not to have a war.

You can always get very excited about conflagration in the Middle East, as if it is always just a shot away. Yet wars are complicated, expensive, unpredictable, and tend to require both sides involved wanting or needing them to happen. Both Iran and the US do not want a war right now, palpably, or else they would have used one of the many opportunities over the past months or years to start one. So talks are the likely way forward.

Whatever comes from Vienna's meeting, it was conjured quickly after months of loud noises, and so is likely to have the foundations for it in place. A western source close to the talks told me there was, at a guess, an "8 out of 10" chance they would lead to further negotiations.

Vienna's meeting may not lead to a renewed JCPOA this week. It may never lead to the wider "JCPOA Plus" deal Biden wants, to rein in Iran's missile program and regional influence. It may not rescue Iran's economy before the presidential elections.

But it is the only real way forward, as both sides knew all along, and it is finally underway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 53°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516918

Reported Deaths: 10638
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749761466
Mobile37593793
Madison33670494
Tuscaloosa25187439
Montgomery23836561
Shelby23119237
Baldwin20542301
Lee15459166
Calhoun14251310
Morgan14144266
Etowah13658345
Marshall11890218
Houston10359276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9771146
Cullman9410186
St. Clair9381234
Lauderdale9162227
DeKalb8706181
Talladega8030169
Walker7073274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6620102
Blount6460132
Colbert6182127
Coffee5393112
Dale4769109
Russell423937
Franklin418982
Chilton4064109
Covington4049113
Tallapoosa3877146
Escambia386674
Dallas3520150
Chambers3493120
Clarke345460
Marion3066101
Pike304974
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254658
Marengo249460
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223255
Hale217373
Butler210766
Fayette206959
Henry187243
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe171040
Washington163938
Macon154147
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145641
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124426
Bullock120940
Conecuh108627
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 817022

Reported Deaths: 11929
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby909821564
Davidson86068907
Knox48711621
Hamilton42577479
Rutherford41160411
Williamson26790213
Sumner22742337
Montgomery18617221
Out of TN17681101
Wilson17645219
Unassigned16342131
Sullivan15582281
Blount14762194
Bradley14153145
Washington13660239
Sevier12917172
Maury12790162
Putnam11032173
Madison10562238
Robertson9444127
Anderson8493166
Hamblen8387170
Greene7589151
Tipton7145104
Coffee6741120
Dickson6578107
Cumberland6412125
Gibson6326143
Bedford6295125
Carter6265156
McMinn623396
Roane6098100
Jefferson5971121
Loudon592169
Lawrence571786
Hawkins5610104
Monroe559995
Warren547480
Dyer5327103
Franklin502487
Fayette482377
Obion445396
Cocke437098
Cheatham431650
Rhea427175
Lincoln426463
Marshall405057
Campbell403362
Weakley396361
Giles388298
Henderson367274
Carroll354682
Macon352174
White349668
Hardin343866
Hardeman343563
Lauderdale312144
Henry308375
Marion306546
Scott301145
Claiborne299874
Wayne294033
Overton293960
Hickman276443
McNairy274654
DeKalb273553
Smith270037
Haywood267560
Grainger253548
Trousdale246722
Morgan240939
Fentress235445
Johnson223438
Chester208048
Bledsoe207511
Crockett198748
Polk194024
Unicoi188849
Cannon186531
Union182834
Grundy175431
Lake169326
Humphreys165021
Sequatchie164329
Benton159440
Decatur156438
Lewis154025
Meigs131823
Jackson129035
Stewart128827
Clay108031
Houston106633
Perry105628
Moore99017
Van Buren81921
Pickett75424
Hancock52912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events