Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

What it's like to be a reporter in the courtroom during the Derek Chauvin murder trial

"As you walk into the court, there is pin drop silence," Sara Sidner says. "You can hear yourself breathe in that court, it is so quiet. Even when people are testifying, everyone is paying attention in a way that I haven't seen before." Sidner also describes what she observes during testimony.

Posted: Apr 4, 2021 2:40 PM
Updated: Apr 4, 2021 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

The Derek Chauvin murder trial is well underway, and CNN correspondent Sara Sidner said it is unlike any other that she's covered as a journalist.

Last week, jurors heard testimony from bystanders who described the moment they witnessed Chauvin kneel on George Floyd's neck.

"This is the first time an entire trial from start to finish has been filmed," Sidner, told CNN's Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. She added that the entire courthouse and other nearby government buildings are surrounded by security apparatus, including fencing and barbed wire.

As for the courtroom itself, "Everyone is paying attention in a way that I haven't seen before," Sidner said. "There is pin drop silence. You can hear yourself breathe."

One reason for the "extremely quiet" atmosphere is because attendants are socially distanced, which means the courtroom is not packed with people as it normally would be in a "trial of this magnitude," Sidner said. There are two seats available for family members — one for the Floyd family and one for the Chauvin family.

"The George Floyd seat is always filled with a family member," Sidner said. But, "We have yet to see anyone come for Derek Chauvin."

And reporters outside of the United States are keeping an eye on the trial, too. Kethevane Gorjestani, a US correspondent for France24, recalled covering the jury selection in March, saying that there were "plenty of foreign reporters" there, including journalists from French, German, Spanish, British and Australian media outlets. "I think the interest really goes back to how striking it was to see the death of George Floyd and how much resonance it got throughout the world at the time," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 69°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 72°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 69°
Decatur
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 69°
Fort Payne
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 69°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 516615

Reported Deaths: 10637
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson749171466
Mobile37574792
Madison33646494
Tuscaloosa25149439
Montgomery23823561
Shelby23106237
Baldwin20526301
Lee15452166
Calhoun14243310
Morgan14139266
Etowah13651345
Marshall11885218
Houston10354276
Elmore9997201
Limestone9768146
Cullman9406186
St. Clair9374234
Lauderdale9156227
DeKalb8704181
Talladega8022169
Walker7069274
Jackson6742108
Autauga6617102
Blount6458132
Colbert6176127
Coffee5389112
Dale4769109
Russell423837
Franklin418982
Chilton4058109
Covington4048113
Tallapoosa3874146
Escambia386474
Dallas3518150
Chambers3490120
Clarke345360
Marion3065101
Pike304774
Lawrence293294
Winston271871
Bibb254558
Marengo249560
Geneva245574
Pickens232957
Barbour223155
Hale217073
Butler210666
Fayette206859
Henry187143
Cherokee181243
Randolph175441
Monroe170940
Washington163938
Macon154047
Crenshaw150157
Clay148554
Cleburne145541
Lamar139233
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124326
Bullock120840
Conecuh108527
Perry108227
Sumter102932
Coosa95325
Greene90634
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events