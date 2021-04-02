Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Top homicide detective says Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd was 'totally unnecessary'

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the most senior officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, described Derek Chauvin's use of force against George Floyd as "totally unnecessary." CNN's Omar JImenez reports this comes as prosecutors wrap their first week of testimony.

Posted: Apr 2, 2021 9:00 PM
Updated: Apr 2, 2021 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez and Aaron Cooper, CNN

The Minneapolis Police Department's top homicide detective testified that kneeling on George Floyd's neck after he had been handcuffed was "totally unnecessary," saying that "if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them."

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, head of the homicide division for more than 12 years, testified Friday that Derek Chauvin's actions violated policy by pressing his weight down on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes while the man was handcuffed and in a prone position. Police are not trained to kneel on a person's neck, he said.

"Once the person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way," the lieutenant told jurors at Chauvin's murder trial.

"How can that person hurt you?" he asked, adding that "you getting injured is way down." Keeping the person handcuffed and in a prone position "restricts their breathing," he said.

Asked by prosecutor Matthew Frank if he was ever trained to kneel on a person, Zimmerman said no.

"Because if your knee is on someone's neck -- that could kill them," the lieutenant said.

Chauvin at that point raised his head at the defense table and shot a look at Zimmerman.

The potentially devastating testimony by the department's most senior officer came on the abbreviated fifth day of testimony in the closely-watched trial. Judge Peter Cahill sent jurors home early because the trial was ahead of schedule. Testimony resumes Monday.

Zimmerman said Chauvin's actions were "uncalled for" and "totally unnecessary."

"You need to get them off their chest," the veteran investigator said at one point. "If you're lying on your chest, that's constricting your breathing even more."

Zimmerman was a signatory to an open letter last year in which Minneapolis officers condemned Chauvin.

Under cross-examination, Zimmerman agreed that an unconscious person can become combative when revived, kicking and thrashing around.

Defense lawyer Eric Nelson sought to show that policing has changed significantly since Zimmerman got his training. He tried to draw attention to Zimmerman's limited use of force experience as an investigator compared to a patrol officer.

While not trained to use a knee on the neck of a suspect, Zimmerman told Nelson that officers in a fight for their life are allowed to use whatever force is reasonable and necessary.

Sergeant describes arriving at scene of 'possible critical incident'

Earlier, jurors heard testimony from the sergeant who secured the area shortly after Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

Sgt. Jon Edwards, a 14-year police veteran, said he arrived at the scene of a "possible critical incident" a little after 9:30 p.m. and had other officers canvass the area for potential witnesses.

At the scene, Edwards said, he asked two officers -- J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane -- to activate their body-worn cameras. Both officers were later charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Zimmerman arrived at the Chicago Avenue scene shortly before 10 p.m. Kueng and Lane were taken to City Hall as part of a critical incident investigation, according to Edwards.

On Thursday, jurors heard Chauvin's perspective in the minutes after Floyd's limp body was taken away in an ambulance. It was the second time they heard his take on the events of that day. A clip from Chauvin's body camera, viewed by jurors on Wednesday, showed Chauvin defending his actions to a bystander.

Then, a call to Sgt. David Pleoger, his supervisor at the time, was captured on body camera footage and played during Pleoger's testimony on Thursday. Chauvin made the call shortly after kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes on May 25 to explain his version of what happened.

"I was just going to call and have you come out to our scene here," Chauvin told Pleoger. "We just had to hold a guy down. He was going crazy. He wouldn't ... he wouldn't go in the back of the squad -- "

The video ends but in the rest of the call, Chauvin said Floyd had a medical emergency after struggling with officers trying to put him into a car, according to Pleoger. Chauvin did not mention holding his knee down on Floyd's neck and back, Pleoger said.

Pleoger drove to the scene and asked officers to speak to witnesses. "We can try, but they're all pretty hostile," Chauvin responded.

Later that night, at the Hennepin County Medical Center, Chauvin told his supervisor that he had knelt on Floyd's neck, Pleoger told the jury.

The clip from Chauvin's body camera played for the jury on Wednesday also showed him defending his actions to a bystander who called him out for his treatment of Floyd.

"That's one person's opinion," Chauvin responded as he got into his squad car. "We had to control this guy because he's a sizable guy. It looks like he's probably on something."

His version of the encounter is contradicted by videos showing Chauvin kneeling on Floyd, who was handcuffed after he had passed out. Prosecutors said he knelt on Floyd for 3 minutes and 51 seconds during which Floyd was non-responsive.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The defendant, in a suit and tie, has sat at the defense table, taking notes on a large legal pad.

Earlier Thursday, Floyd's girlfriend spoke about Floyd's struggles with opioid addiction, and a pair of first responders testified that Floyd appeared dead when they arrived.

Supervisor says Chauvin's use of force should have ended earlier

Pleoger's testimony centered on police protocols for the use of force. Officers can use force in certain circumstances, but that force should stop once the person is under control.

Pleoger testified that his review of bodycam footage showed Chauvin's use of force should have ended earlier.

"When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could have ended the restraint," he said. "It would be reasonable to put a knee on someone's neck until they were not resisting anymore, but it should stop when they are no longer combative."

He said officers are required to call an ambulance and provide emergency aid while waiting for the ambulance. Restrained persons should be put on their side to help their breathing.

Pleoger, on cross-examination, said he had not conducted a formal use of force review because the death investigation moved up the chain of command.

'I thought he was dead'

A pair of Hennepin County paramedics said Floyd was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse when they arrived on the scene.

"In layman terms, I thought he was dead," paramedic Derek Smith said.

Smith and his partner Seth Bravinder were first called to the scene as a non-emergency Code 2 for a mouth injury. A minute and a half later, the call was upgraded to a Code 3 -- meaning the ambulance uses lights and sirens.

Floyd did not appear to be breathing or moving. Smith checked Floyd's pulse and pupils while Chauvin kept his knee on him. The paramedic said he believed his heart had stopped. Bravinder motioned for Chauvin to lift his knee off Floyd to get him on a stretcher and in the ambulance.

Bravinder said they were concerned about the crowd of bystanders.

An officer climbed into the ambulance and helped with chest compressions. Smith removed Floyd's handcuffs, he testified. Bravinder stopped the ambulance at one point to assist in Floyd's treatment, he testified.

In the ambulance, however, Floyd had flatlined -- meaning his heart showed no activity. Attempts to restart his heart with chest compressions, establishing an airway and electric shock failed. They dropped him off at the hospital.

Fire Department Capt. Jeremy Norton testified that no one ever found a pulse in Floyd's body. He later reported the incident to superiors in the Fire Department because it involved the death of someone in police custody and an off-duty firefighter was a witness.

Floyd and girlfriend struggled with opioid addiction

Courteney Ross, 45, told the jury she met Floyd in August 2017. He worked as a security guard at the Salvation Army.

Floyd worked out every day and never complained of shortness of breath, she said. He was a mama's boy who was a "shell of himself" after his mother's death in 2018.

They both struggled with addiction to opioids, she testified. They were prescribed opioid painkillers to treat chronic pain, which ultimately led to an addiction and their use of street drugs, she testified.

In March 2020, she found Floyd doubled over in pain and took him to the emergency room, she testified. He had overdosed, she said. Ross said she believed he had started using again in May 2020.

In opening statements, prosecutors acknowledged Floyd's history of opioid addiction but said it was irrelevant to his death last May. But Nelson argued that Floyd's true cause of death was drug use and several preexisting health issues.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 515866

Reported Deaths: 10553
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson747891463
Mobile37515792
Madison33577489
Tuscaloosa25082434
Montgomery23779552
Shelby23077232
Baldwin20523301
Lee15433166
Calhoun14227305
Morgan14138263
Etowah13646343
Marshall11865217
Houston10342272
Elmore9978202
Limestone9753145
Cullman9390186
St. Clair9360232
Lauderdale9144219
DeKalb8699179
Talladega7999167
Walker7067274
Jackson6733106
Autauga659599
Blount6446131
Colbert6175126
Coffee5387110
Dale4763109
Russell423136
Franklin418682
Covington4043111
Chilton4041109
Escambia386274
Tallapoosa3848144
Dallas3516148
Chambers3489117
Clarke345859
Marion306399
Pike304474
Lawrence292894
Winston271771
Bibb254358
Marengo250258
Geneva244774
Pickens232657
Barbour222755
Hale216573
Butler210366
Fayette206359
Henry186942
Cherokee181043
Randolph175341
Monroe170639
Washington163938
Macon153647
Crenshaw150357
Clay148354
Cleburne145441
Lamar139033
Lowndes136353
Wilcox124726
Bullock120740
Conecuh108726
Perry108027
Sumter102632
Coosa94324
Greene90334
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 813614

Reported Deaths: 11915
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby906531560
Davidson85672902
Knox48442617
Hamilton42424478
Rutherford40924409
Williamson26668213
Sumner22594337
Montgomery18441221
Out of TN17830106
Wilson17557219
Unassigned16345130
Sullivan15468281
Blount14717194
Bradley14067145
Washington13533239
Sevier12859172
Maury12741162
Putnam11001173
Madison10508238
Robertson9393127
Anderson8469166
Hamblen8363170
Greene7535151
Tipton7134104
Coffee6718120
Dickson6526107
Cumberland6379125
Gibson6304143
Bedford6251125
Carter6232156
McMinn620296
Roane6076100
Jefferson5946121
Loudon590468
Lawrence570386
Monroe557995
Hawkins5574104
Warren544780
Dyer5321103
Franklin500987
Fayette480878
Obion444396
Cocke435998
Cheatham428350
Lincoln425463
Rhea425375
Marshall403957
Campbell401361
Weakley393960
Giles386598
Henderson366674
Carroll354082
Macon349674
White349068
Hardeman342863
Hardin342666
Lauderdale311544
Henry307975
Marion305746
Scott299545
Claiborne297974
Wayne293733
Overton293260
Hickman275343
McNairy274354
DeKalb273453
Smith269537
Haywood267060
Grainger252448
Trousdale246322
Morgan239939
Fentress234945
Johnson222838
Chester207748
Bledsoe207211
Crockett198148
Polk193024
Unicoi187949
Cannon185631
Union182434
Grundy174431
Lake168926
Humphreys163621
Sequatchie163129
Benton157640
Decatur156238
Lewis152925
Meigs131323
Jackson128835
Stewart128327
Clay107931
Houston106333
Perry105428
Moore98817
Van Buren81721
Pickett75324
Hancock52712

Most Popular Stories

Community Events