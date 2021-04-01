Clear
5 things to know for April 1: Coronavirus, White House, voter suppression, Russia & Ukraine, California shooting

April Fools' Day will see bitterly cold temperatures for much of the Eastern US after a cold front brought rain, snow, and severe storms. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri shows how low your temperature will drop.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

"If it thunders on All Fools' Day, it brings good crops of corn and hay." All pranks aside, there's a lot of truth behind that old weather proverb. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson says a quality problem at a Baltimore plant has delayed shipments of its single-dose vaccine. An ingredient mix-up may have ruined as many as 15 million doses, The New York Times reports, delaying FDA authorization of the plant. Meanwhile, we're learning more about the full impact of the pandemic. Covid-19 was the third leading cause of death last year in the US, behind heart disease and cancer, early CDC data reveals. The virus also led to a global increase in stillbirths, maternal mortality and depression.

2. White House

President Joe Biden is set to convene his Cabinet in person for the first time today at the White House. The 25-person group will discuss, among other things, the first part of the President's brand-new infrastructure plan that he unveiled yesterday. According to Biden, the plan will focus on American-based companies and products to modernize 20,000 miles of roads and fix the country's 10 "most economically significant bridges." Environmental groups were mostly optimistic about the plan, but some said it doesn't do enough to tackle the urgency of the climate crisis. It won't be all infrastructure today, though. Biden's cabinet will also discuss the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package and other top priorities.

3. Voter suppression

Major Georgia companies are beginning to balk at the state's controversial new voting law, tangling with Gov. Brian Kemp over its impact. James Quincey, the CEO of Coca-Cola, called the law "unacceptable," as did Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian. Kemp hit back against the corporate giants, saying they didn't fully understand the law. However, these same companies are also the target of boycotts from critics of the law, who say the companies didn't do enough with their massive regional influence to stop it. Virginia is now the latest state to go against the rising tide of restrictive voting laws across the country. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam just approved a bill that aims to eliminate voter suppression and intimidation in the state.

4. Russia & Ukraine 

Top US national security officials have spoken with their Ukrainian or Russian counterparts amid concern over Russian military activity in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. The Pentagon had grown increasingly concerned after military intelligence reports assessed that some 4,000 heavily armed Russian forces had been observed moving in the disputed region of Crimea. Last week, four Ukrainian soldiers died in what the US is considering a ceasefire violation by Moscow. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the renewed violence in the region. The Biden administration is taking a tougher approach to Russia, and these rising tensions with Ukraine are just another diplomatic challenge on top of sanctions and mistrust brought on by accusations of cyberattacks and election meddling.

5. California shooting

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, yesterday. A suspect was apprehended by police and is in critical condition, but authorities have released very little about the suspect, victims or motive. A police official said it was the worst tragedy of its kind in the area since 1997. By CNN's definition, this is at least the 20th mass shooting since the Atlanta-area spa attacks two weeks ago that left eight people dead.

