Clear
BREAKING NEWS 4 dead in Southern California shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Utah Jazz 'shaken, but unharmed' after team plane forced into emergency landing after bird strike

Utah Jazz guards Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson spoke about the fears the team had as their plane was forced into an emergency landing after a bird strike.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church, CNN

Players and staff of NBA team Utah Jazz were left "shaken, but unharmed" after a bird strike forced the plane they were on to make an emergency landing on Tuesday.

The travel party had been heading to the team's next game against the Memphis Grizzlies on a chartered flight but, just minutes into the journey, the decision was made to turn back for Salt Lake City Airport.

A statement on the Utah Jazz website said the bird strike had caused a fire in at least one of the engines.

Pilots were able to land the Boeing 757-200 without incident despite engine failure, according to the team.

"Players were clearly shaken by the incident and quickly took to social media upon landing. But no one on the plane was harmed," read a team statement.

Hours later than scheduled, the team was eventually able to board a different plane and departed safely for Memphis.

READ: Steve Kerr calls for tougher gun control measures following Boulder shooting

Players react

Following the incident, star Rudy Gobert posted a message on social media saying: "It's a beautiful day!"

Teammates Jordan Clarkson and Donovan Mitchell also both posted a praying emoji whilst forward Royce O'Neale wrote: "GOD is good."

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, there was an estimated 17,228 wildlife strikes at 753 US airports in 2019. From 1988 to 2019, there were 292 fatalities attributed to wildlife strikes around the world.

Boeing did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Huntsville/Madison
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 515388

Reported Deaths: 10554
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson747101464
Mobile37492792
Madison33533489
Tuscaloosa25059434
Montgomery23743552
Shelby23048232
Baldwin20505301
Lee15417166
Calhoun14224305
Morgan14131263
Etowah13647343
Marshall11854217
Houston10332272
Elmore9953202
Limestone9744145
Cullman9380186
St. Clair9350232
Lauderdale9140219
DeKalb8696179
Talladega7987167
Walker7058274
Jackson6724106
Autauga658999
Blount6444131
Colbert6170126
Coffee5384110
Dale4760109
Russell423036
Franklin418582
Covington4041111
Chilton4034109
Escambia386074
Tallapoosa3847144
Dallas3513148
Chambers3488117
Clarke345959
Marion306299
Pike304274
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb254258
Marengo249558
Geneva244674
Pickens232357
Barbour222755
Hale216273
Butler209766
Fayette206359
Henry186742
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170439
Washington163938
Macon153747
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145241
Lamar138433
Lowndes136253
Wilcox124426
Bullock120740
Conecuh108626
Perry107927
Sumter102432
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58324
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 811842

Reported Deaths: 11904
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby904771561
Davidson85496896
Knox48369614
Hamilton42338477
Rutherford40844409
Williamson26612213
Sumner22555337
Montgomery18392221
Out of TN17855106
Wilson17520219
Unassigned16230129
Sullivan15417281
Blount14698194
Bradley14035145
Washington13482239
Sevier12840173
Maury12705162
Putnam10977173
Madison10482238
Robertson9361127
Anderson8454165
Hamblen8355170
Greene7510151
Tipton7120104
Coffee6696120
Dickson6506107
Cumberland6340125
Gibson6289143
Bedford6226125
Carter6214156
McMinn618695
Roane6069100
Jefferson5937121
Loudon589768
Lawrence569586
Monroe555995
Hawkins5556104
Warren543380
Dyer5313103
Franklin499187
Fayette479478
Obion443896
Cocke434898
Cheatham426150
Rhea425275
Lincoln424363
Marshall403557
Campbell400861
Weakley392160
Giles385898
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
Macon348574
White348468
Hardeman342663
Hardin341666
Lauderdale311444
Henry307675
Marion305146
Scott298845
Claiborne297774
Wayne293533
Overton292660
Hickman274843
McNairy274054
DeKalb272653
Smith268737
Haywood267060
Grainger251949
Trousdale245822
Morgan239339
Fentress234645
Johnson222338
Chester207348
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198048
Polk192224
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182334
Grundy174330
Lake168826
Humphreys162821
Sequatchie162629
Benton157140
Decatur156238
Lewis152125
Meigs131123
Jackson128435
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106133
Perry105428
Moore98517
Van Buren81421
Pickett75324
Hancock52312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events