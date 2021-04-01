Clear
Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, a police official said. A fifth person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound, Lt. Jennifer Amat said. An officer-involved shooting occurred and a suspect was transported to the hospital, Amat said. The suspect sustained a gunshot wound and is critical condition, she said.

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Updated: Apr 1, 2021 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Four people, including a child, were killed in a mass shooting at an office complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday, a police official said.

A fifth victim was wounded and transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Lt. Jennifer Amat said.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. and encountered gunshots when they got to the scene, Amat said during a news conference.

The suspect was transported to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in a shooting with police, Amat said. One firearm was recovered from the scene and the suspect is in critical condition, she said.

The department did not give any other information about the suspect or the victims.

Orange is located about 30 miles south of Los Angeles. The complex where the shooting occurred houses multiple businesses including Farmer's Insurance, Calco Financial and Miller Counseling.

It's not clear where in the building the shooting took place.

This is at least the 20th mass shooting since the Atlanta-area spa attacks two weeks ago that left eight people dead. CNN defines a mass shooting as a shooting incident which results in four or more casualties (dead or wounded), excluding the shooter.

"I can tell you that we haven't had an incident like this in the city of Orange since 1997," Amat said. "It's just such a tragedy for the victims, their families, our community and our police department."

News of the mass shooting drew immediate condemnation.

"Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet.

California Rep. Katie Porter said she and her team are monitoring the situation.

"I'm deeply saddened by reports of a mass shooting in Orange County, and I'm continuing to keep victims and their loved ones in my thoughts as we continue to learn more," Porter said in a tweet.

The FBI Los Angeles division confirmed to CNN it responded to the shooting in a routine manner but that the Orange Police Department is the lead investigative agency.

