Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Senate Republicans already have a Donald Trump problem

Former President Donald Trump said he plans to campaign against GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska next year when she's up for reelection, intensifying his pledges to oppose GOP lawmakers who have bucked him.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Over the past 10 days, two things happened that make clear that a) Trumpism isn't going anywhere and b) it's going to complicate Republican attempts to retake control of the Senate next November.

The first is that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who resigned from office in 2018 amid a series of allegations of sexual and campaign misconduct, is running for the open Senate seat of Roy Blunt (R).

The second is that Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks (R), one of Trump's most ardent defenders and a believer in the idea that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from the 45th president, is running for the open seat being left behind by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby (R).

Both Greitens and Brooks made sure to mention their support for former President Donald Trump in announcing their candidacies.

"They need somebody who's going to go as I will, as I'm committed to do, to defending President Trump's America First policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer's radical leftist agenda," said Greitens of Missouri voters.

Said Brooks in his announcement: "Our republic's election system, which is the underpinning of every republic, is under attack, In 2020, America suffered the worst voter fraud, and election theft, in history."

So, Greitens and Brooks are in. And that is a major problem for the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who badly wants to become Senate MAJORITY Leader Mitch McConnell following the 2022 election.

Why? Simple. Both Brooks and Greitens, by dint of their unstinting loyalty to Trump -- not to mention their high profiles in their states -- will likely start as the frontrunners for the respective Republican nominations in both states.

Which is the problem. Because, for different reasons, Greitens and Brooks could well put what should be safe Republicans seats in some jeopardy if they wind up as the GOP nominees.

Greitens, after all, resigned under pressure as governor following revelations of a 2015 affair with a woman who testified under oath to state lawmakers that she felt forced into sexual acts by him -- and that he had threatened to make public explicit photos of her unless she stayed silent about the affair. Greitens admitted the affair but denied the other allegations.

On Brooks' part, he has been perhaps the single most outspoken advocate of the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He was the first member of Congress to announce that he would object to Electoral College certifications in a handful of states. He spoke at the January 6 "Stop the Steal" rally that led to the insurrection at the US Capitol. And even in the aftermath of that riot, Brooks insisted, without evidence that left wings groups like Antifa had been behind the riot.

Now, it's not at all clear that either man's past statements and background will be disqualifying for voters -- either in a Republican primary or a general election. And in both Missouri and Alabama, the Republican candidate -- no matter who it is -- starts off with a clear advantage in a general election against a Democrat.

But remember that in order for Republicans to retake the Senate, they need to pick up at least one Democratic seat while not losing any one their own. And while Brooks and Greitens could well hold these two states for Republicans, they each have considerable weaknesses as candidates that could force the national party to spend money to get them over the finish line.

And every dollar (or million dollars) spent to hold Missouri or Alabama is a dollar not being spent on turning a Democratic seat in Arizona or Georgia or Nevada.

The Point: Winning the Senate majority isn't just about flipping competitive seats. It's also about putting away what should be non-competitive seats early in the election. The candidacies of Greitens and Brooks will make doing just that much harder for Republicans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514980

Reported Deaths: 10527
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson746311454
Mobile37473791
Madison33508488
Tuscaloosa25021434
Montgomery23717550
Shelby23025232
Baldwin20492301
Lee15397166
Calhoun14216304
Morgan14120263
Etowah13643342
Marshall11851217
Houston10318271
Elmore9945201
Limestone9738145
Cullman9368186
St. Clair9348232
Lauderdale9116218
DeKalb8697179
Talladega7982167
Walker7053274
Jackson6723106
Autauga658099
Blount6443131
Colbert6165125
Coffee5382108
Dale4759109
Russell422036
Franklin418482
Covington4038111
Chilton4032109
Escambia386174
Tallapoosa3846144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3487116
Clarke345658
Marion305699
Pike303974
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb253758
Marengo249558
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222754
Hale215973
Butler209866
Fayette206359
Henry186642
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170539
Washington163738
Macon153647
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes136153
Wilcox124326
Bullock120639
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 810529

Reported Deaths: 11894
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby903451559
Davidson85331896
Knox48308613
Hamilton42279476
Rutherford40739408
Williamson26557213
Sumner22505337
Montgomery18348221
Out of TN17789105
Wilson17475219
Unassigned16213129
Sullivan15380281
Blount14684193
Bradley14010145
Washington13429239
Sevier12806173
Maury12692162
Putnam10961173
Madison10438238
Robertson9346127
Anderson8444164
Hamblen8348170
Greene7497151
Tipton7118104
Coffee6695120
Dickson6500107
Cumberland6335125
Gibson6284143
Bedford6210125
Carter6202156
McMinn618495
Roane6066100
Jefferson5936121
Loudon589568
Lawrence569086
Monroe555695
Hawkins5547104
Warren542680
Dyer5311103
Franklin498787
Fayette479078
Obion443896
Cocke434498
Cheatham425250
Rhea424675
Lincoln423863
Marshall402657
Campbell400361
Weakley391860
Giles385598
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
White347868
Macon347374
Hardeman342663
Hardin341065
Lauderdale311344
Henry307675
Marion304946
Scott298044
Claiborne297374
Wayne293133
Overton292560
Hickman274743
McNairy273754
DeKalb272553
Smith268537
Haywood266860
Grainger251149
Trousdale245422
Morgan238939
Fentress234545
Johnson222138
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198148
Polk191424
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182134
Grundy174230
Lake168726
Sequatchie162829
Humphreys162421
Benton156840
Decatur156238
Lewis151925
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106033
Perry105428
Moore98417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events