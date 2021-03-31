Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

A teacher resigned after her racist rant stereotyping Black families during a Zoom call was recorded by a parent

A California teacher has resigned after the mother of one of her students recorded her making racist remarks during an unmuted Zoom meeting.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

After a Zoom call with a student and his mother, a California teacher who thought the call had ended was recorded saying her student has learned to lie and make excuses, calling the parents "pieces of sh*t" and saying "this is what Black people do," according to the mother's attorneys.

Now, the mother from the parent-teacher call, Katura Stokes, has sent a pre-suit claim -- a precursor to a lawsuit -- to the school district for monetary compensation for emotional distress, defamation, negligence and discrimination, according to Stokes' attorneys and a copy of the claim provided to CNN.

Stokes' sixth grader had struggled since his school transitioned to online learning last year at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, her attorneys say.

Stokes reached out to school officials at Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy in Palmdale, California, -- 37 miles north of Los Angeles -- to get some help, according to a news release from Taylor & Ring, the law firm representing Stokes.

The teacher scheduled a Zoom call for January 20 with Stokes and her son, who is not named, and worked through recent assignments with him, according to the pre-trial claim. By the end of the call, the teacher assured him that he was caught up, the claim says.

"Given her son's struggles Ms. Stokes was very pleased to hear this," the claim says.

After the video conference, the teacher didn't end the Zoom call and made comments to someone else in the video, which caught Stokes' attention, the news release says. It prompted Stokes to record what she and her son heard for almost 30 minutes, it says, because she couldn't believe what she was hearing and thought no one would believe her otherwise.

"This is heinous," David Garcia, spokesperson for the Palmdale School District, told CNN. "This a hideous event and the Palmdale School District will not stomach any racial behavior, whether it's caught on tape or not."

The school district has not named the teacher, however the pre-suit notice of claim identifies her as Kimberly Newman, the son's sixth grade science teacher. Garcia said the district has not received the formal pre-suit claim as of Wednesday morning.

CNN has reached out to the teacher's attorney but has not heard back.

Stokes and her attorneys filed the pre-suit claim "in an effort to shed light on an educational system and district that creates unequal educational experiences for its minority students," according to the news release.

"The horrible comments the teacher made in the video are truly heartbreaking for a mother to hear and for her young son to hear," John C. Taylor, one of Stokes' attorneys, said. "It's unthinkable that an educator would mock and belittle this family, and there is no doubt that this incident has scarred them. All children are entitled to receive an educational experience free of discrimination and this video has demonstrated what minority students often face behind the scenes today."

CNN has reached out to Stokes, but Taylor said she's declining to comment further at this time.

What videos show

In a series of five blurred clips ranging in length, provided by Stokes' attorneys, the teacher can be heard explaining the interaction between her and Stokes to a man off camera. It's unclear what happened before or after the video clips provided by Stokes' attorney.

In the videos, the teacher talks about having difficulty reaching her students' parents, calling multiple times with no response, though the teacher never mentions Stokes by name.

"These parents are such f**king liars," the teacher says on one video.

"I mean these parents -- that's what kind of pieces of sh*t they are. Black. She's Black. They're a Black family," she says in another clip.

"Your son has learned to lie to everybody and make excuses," the teacher says in a video.

"Are you serious?" Stokes can be heard whispering to herself as she listens.

"To be entitled, because you taught him to make excuses that nothing is his fault," the teacher continues to say. "This is what Black people do. This is what Black people do. White people do it too but Black people do it way more."

Stokes called the principal of Desert Willow Fine Arts, Science and Technology Magnet Academy while the teacher was still talking openly on Zoom, and the principal then told the teacher her audio and video was on, according to Garcia.

"This is something we took very seriously and within minutes placed the teacher on paid administrative leave as part of a process involved with such a situation and within days was no longer employed with the district," he said.

When the school set up an interview to begin investigating the incident the next day, "the teacher made a statement that they'd rather resign than go through this and marched out the door," Garcia said.

Two days later, Garcia said, she submitted her resignation.

"This video clearly shows that unequal educational experiences for minority students exist," Neil Gehlawat, another attorney for Stokes, said. "Like many parents whose children have struggled to transition to online schooling during the pandemic, Ms. Stokes reached out for help -- and in return, she discovered that her son was being treated unfairly because of the color of his skin."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Muscle Shoals
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 47°
Huntsville/Madison
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 39°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514980

Reported Deaths: 10527
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson746311454
Mobile37473791
Madison33508488
Tuscaloosa25021434
Montgomery23717550
Shelby23025232
Baldwin20492301
Lee15397166
Calhoun14216304
Morgan14120263
Etowah13643342
Marshall11851217
Houston10318271
Elmore9945201
Limestone9738145
Cullman9368186
St. Clair9348232
Lauderdale9116218
DeKalb8697179
Talladega7982167
Walker7053274
Jackson6723106
Autauga658099
Blount6443131
Colbert6165125
Coffee5382108
Dale4759109
Russell422036
Franklin418482
Covington4038111
Chilton4032109
Escambia386174
Tallapoosa3846144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3487116
Clarke345658
Marion305699
Pike303974
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb253758
Marengo249558
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222754
Hale215973
Butler209866
Fayette206359
Henry186642
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170539
Washington163738
Macon153647
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes136153
Wilcox124326
Bullock120639
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 810529

Reported Deaths: 11894
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby903451559
Davidson85331896
Knox48308613
Hamilton42279476
Rutherford40739408
Williamson26557213
Sumner22505337
Montgomery18348221
Out of TN17789105
Wilson17475219
Unassigned16213129
Sullivan15380281
Blount14684193
Bradley14010145
Washington13429239
Sevier12806173
Maury12692162
Putnam10961173
Madison10438238
Robertson9346127
Anderson8444164
Hamblen8348170
Greene7497151
Tipton7118104
Coffee6695120
Dickson6500107
Cumberland6335125
Gibson6284143
Bedford6210125
Carter6202156
McMinn618495
Roane6066100
Jefferson5936121
Loudon589568
Lawrence569086
Monroe555695
Hawkins5547104
Warren542680
Dyer5311103
Franklin498787
Fayette479078
Obion443896
Cocke434498
Cheatham425250
Rhea424675
Lincoln423863
Marshall402657
Campbell400361
Weakley391860
Giles385598
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
White347868
Macon347374
Hardeman342663
Hardin341065
Lauderdale311344
Henry307675
Marion304946
Scott298044
Claiborne297374
Wayne293133
Overton292560
Hickman274743
McNairy273754
DeKalb272553
Smith268537
Haywood266860
Grainger251149
Trousdale245422
Morgan238939
Fentress234545
Johnson222138
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198148
Polk191424
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182134
Grundy174230
Lake168726
Sequatchie162829
Humphreys162421
Benton156840
Decatur156238
Lewis151925
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106033
Perry105428
Moore98417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events