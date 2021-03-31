Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Witnesses make a devastating case against Derek Chauvin and a history of injustice

Article Image

Charles McMillian, who was one of the first bystanders on the scene as George Floyd was being taken into custody in May 2020, broke down on the stand during his testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.

Posted: Mar 31, 2021 7:20 PM
Updated: Mar 31, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peniel Joseph

The trial of Derek Chauvin on second-degree murder charges in the killing of George Floyd has cast a bright spotlight, one that forces Americans to re-confront the police violence that helped trigger a transformative social movement. It also demands we pay attention to the deeper connections between this act of violence -- that so many of us are now reliving as we watch testimony unfold live -- and America's long and troubling history of racial injustice.

Collectively, the harrowing accounts of witnesses and bystanders who watched Floyd die offer tragically compelling evidence of state-sanctioned violence against Black bodies. What happened to him resembled a public execution, one that echoes for many the anti-Black lynchings that marked the Jim Crow era.

The trial of Derek Chauvin is giving a personal face to political arguments and theoretical abstractions. The prosecution, armed with an over 9-minute-long video of Chauvin's knee choking the life out of Floyd, has argued that this is a clear case of murder. Chauvin's defense attorney has countered that Floyd died as a result of preexisting medical issues and that Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, followed department protocols. The defense has played on longstanding racial stereotypes in characterizing Floyd as an out-of-control Black man whose superhuman strength required four officers to subdue him.

The first two days of witness testimony offered excruciatingly poignant details about Floyd's death. The defense repeatedly tried to characterize Donald Williams II, a Black mixed martial arts fighter who witnessed the scene, as "angry" during cross examination. "You were angry," defense attorney Eric Nelson, said at one point. "No, you can't paint me out as angry. I was in a position that I had to be in control," responded Williams.

Nelson's efforts to discredit Williams, who at one point was moved to tears in describing the horrific nature of Floyd's death, sought to undermine the justifiable emotions -- from anger to grief to rage -- of Black folk who have experienced these emotions far too often.

In video footage, Williams could be heard repeatedly excoriating officers, at times using harsh language, as Floyd's life slipped away in full view of an increasingly stunned crowd. Defense efforts to blame the crowd as a contributing factor in Floyd's death, causing a distraction to Chauvin and the other officers on the scene, are appalling.

Genevieve Hansen, a firefighter and EMT who happened upon the scene while taking a walk, testified that she repeatedly offered assistance to Floyd but her pleas were denied. "I was desperate to give help," Hansen recalled in emotional testimony. Hansen broke down in tears describing her feelings of "distress" at being unable to help Floyd as he lay critically injured.

Of the six witnesses called on Tuesday, the most powerful words were spoken by those too young to appear on camera. Three high schoolers and a 9-year old recounted witnessing Floyd's death. Darnella Frazier, who has been previously identified as recording the most widely known bystander video, testified that she recognized her own father, cousin, and family members in Floyd's visage.

That an innocent child, teenagers and well-meaning bystanders had to bear witness to his death -- including a firefighter with training that might have saved Floyd's life -- is truly extraordinary. For Black America however, there is nothing particularly unusual about Floyd's death, with the exception of the national response in its aftermath.

Charles McMillian, a Black witness testifying on the trial's third day, broke down in tears during his testimony. He seemed to relive the horrors of that day in real time. "I feel helpless," McMillian tearfully observed after witnessing police body cam footage of Floyd's arrest.

His emotional testimony visibly moved those in court, prompting the judge to call for a recess. Before that, McMillian recalled his mother's death, emphasizing how those who saw Floyd's death saw him as human and included him in the wider moral circle of their own lives, something Derek Chauvin was unable or unwilling to do.

What might be characterized as the Chauvin Defense continues a long and cruelly American tradition of devaluing Black life. This argument rests on the proposition that Black defendants and ordinary citizens are inherently guilty of whatever a White person alleges.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the videotaped police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King. The acquittal of the officers by a Simi Valley jury the next year sparked urban rebellion in Los Angeles, just as the deaths of Michael Brown and Freddie Gray led to civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore in 2014 and 2015. Those latter uprisings were part of the political and cultural ferment of the Black Lives Matter Movement, which argued that police killing of Black people represented a gateway to a panoramic system of injustice.

I'm left thinking of "To Kill a Mockingbird," Harper Lee's iconic portrait of racial gaslighting and White supremacy. The institutional racism that grotesquely deformed the criminal justice system in Lee's time continues, despite major opposition and resistance, in our own. Lee's enduring achievement lay in signaling to the reader that ideals of citizenship and dignity imbued in the American Dream were on trial alongside Tom Robinson. In Minneapolis, decades of history are on trial alongside Derek Chauvin.

The Chauvin trial illustrates how the replaying of trauma can also produce the potential for catharsis. Those witnesses shedding tears over George Floyd's senseless death were also mourning for themselves. A just society does not put first responders in the position of watching a man's life slip away, nor does it force children to witness the same. These scenes of trauma and violence, so often depersonalized in our national culture, have the power to reshape the social fabric of the entire nation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 44°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: °
Decatur
Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 45°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 514980

Reported Deaths: 10527
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson746311454
Mobile37473791
Madison33508488
Tuscaloosa25021434
Montgomery23717550
Shelby23025232
Baldwin20492301
Lee15397166
Calhoun14216304
Morgan14120263
Etowah13643342
Marshall11851217
Houston10318271
Elmore9945201
Limestone9738145
Cullman9368186
St. Clair9348232
Lauderdale9116218
DeKalb8697179
Talladega7982167
Walker7053274
Jackson6723106
Autauga658099
Blount6443131
Colbert6165125
Coffee5382108
Dale4759109
Russell422036
Franklin418482
Covington4038111
Chilton4032109
Escambia386174
Tallapoosa3846144
Dallas3515148
Chambers3487116
Clarke345658
Marion305699
Pike303974
Lawrence292694
Winston271771
Bibb253758
Marengo249558
Geneva244573
Pickens232257
Barbour222754
Hale215973
Butler209866
Fayette206359
Henry186642
Cherokee180643
Randolph175241
Monroe170539
Washington163738
Macon153647
Crenshaw150257
Clay148154
Cleburne145141
Lamar138433
Lowndes136153
Wilcox124326
Bullock120639
Conecuh108626
Perry107827
Sumter102232
Coosa94224
Greene90434
Choctaw58424
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 810529

Reported Deaths: 11894
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby903451559
Davidson85331896
Knox48308613
Hamilton42279476
Rutherford40739408
Williamson26557213
Sumner22505337
Montgomery18348221
Out of TN17789105
Wilson17475219
Unassigned16213129
Sullivan15380281
Blount14684193
Bradley14010145
Washington13429239
Sevier12806173
Maury12692162
Putnam10961173
Madison10438238
Robertson9346127
Anderson8444164
Hamblen8348170
Greene7497151
Tipton7118104
Coffee6695120
Dickson6500107
Cumberland6335125
Gibson6284143
Bedford6210125
Carter6202156
McMinn618495
Roane6066100
Jefferson5936121
Loudon589568
Lawrence569086
Monroe555695
Hawkins5547104
Warren542680
Dyer5311103
Franklin498787
Fayette479078
Obion443896
Cocke434498
Cheatham425250
Rhea424675
Lincoln423863
Marshall402657
Campbell400361
Weakley391860
Giles385598
Henderson365874
Carroll354182
White347868
Macon347374
Hardeman342663
Hardin341065
Lauderdale311344
Henry307675
Marion304946
Scott298044
Claiborne297374
Wayne293133
Overton292560
Hickman274743
McNairy273754
DeKalb272553
Smith268537
Haywood266860
Grainger251149
Trousdale245422
Morgan238939
Fentress234545
Johnson222138
Chester206948
Bledsoe206811
Crockett198148
Polk191424
Unicoi187449
Cannon184731
Union182134
Grundy174230
Lake168726
Sequatchie162829
Humphreys162421
Benton156840
Decatur156238
Lewis151925
Meigs131023
Jackson128335
Stewart127927
Clay107631
Houston106033
Perry105428
Moore98417
Van Buren81321
Pickett75324
Hancock52212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events